French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores and results as Coco Gauff faces Ons Jabeur in quarter-final clash

The French Open quarter-finals are underway at Roland Garros as defending champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff look to set up a rematch of their 2022 final in Paris.

US Open champion Gauff takes on eighth seed Ons Jabeur in the first match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier, before World No 1 Swiatek faces Marketa Vondrousova in another blockbuster quarter-final clash. Swiatek will look to extend her winning run at the French Open to 19 matches against the Wimbledon champion.

Then it’s over to the men’s singles, as second seed Jannik Sinner takes on a resurgent Grigor Dimitrov before Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas do battle in the night session. Alcaraz and Sinner have not met in best-of-five since becoming grand slam champions and it would be a dream semi-final for the tournament.

Yesterday, Novak Djokovic needed five sets to overcome Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo following his 3am finish on Saturday night. It took five sets and four hours and 39 minutes of tennis, but the world number one has booked his place in the quarter-finals. Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina marched into the quarter-finals with straight-sets wins. Rybakina first defeated Elina Svitolina in the opening match on Philippe-Chatrier before Sabalanka thrashed the American Emma Navarro.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open below

French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores and results from Roland Garros

French Open quarter-finals begin at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff take on Ons Jabeur in opening match of the day

Iga Swiatek then faces Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova

Men’s action begins with Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov

Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas headline night session, not before 7:15pm

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

09:12 , Mike Jones

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport's TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament.

French Open order of play: Tuesday 4 June

09:06 , Mike Jones

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 10:00am BST

(3) Coco Gauff vs (8) Ons Jabeur

(1) Iga Swiatek vs (5)Marketa Vondrousava (5)

(10) Grigor Dimitrov vs (2) Jannik Sinner

Not before 7:15pm BST

(9) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (3) Carlos Alacaraz

Good morning

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open in today’s live blog