French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff build up and latest tennis scores on women’s semi-finals day

(Getty Images)

Coco Gauff will take on world number one Iga Swiatek in the first of the French Open singles semi-finals on Thursday.

Swiatek has an impressive record against Gauff, winning 10 out of their 11 previous matches against each other, including two matches at Roland Garros.

But Gauff, from the United States, has become a different player since Swiatek won the 2022 French Open in straight sets, especially after winning her first Grand Slam in 2023.

Mirra Andreeva stunned the World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open semi-finals, where the 17-year-old rising star will face the Italian Jasmine Paolini after a day of upsets at Roland Garros.

Andreeva defeated an out-of-sorts Sabalenka 6-7 6-4 6-4 on Court Philippe-Chatrier to claim the win of her life, a year on from reaching the third round as a qualifier. The Russian will play another first-time grand slam semi-finalist, after Paolini upset Elena Rybakina. The 28-year-old Italian and 12th seed prevailed 6-2 4-6 6-4 against the former Wimbledon champion.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open below

French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores and results from Roland Garros

Mirra Andreeva stuns Aryna Sabalenka to reach French Open semi-finals

Andreeva to face Paolini, with Iga Siwatek vs Coco Gauff in the other semi-final

Novak Djokovic withdraws from French Open, sending Ruud through

Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin have won the mixed doubles in two sets

12:51 , Sonia Twigg

Krawczyk misses her return and Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin have the advantage at 15-0, but it’s levelled by a strong return from Skupski.

Their advantage is restored after the men are involved in a quick net exchange, and they will have three championship points.

They need just the one, the home player and his German partner celebrate and Skupski was the one with the final error.

They have won the mixed doubles final, having been the better duo throughout, and it is a decade since Roger-Vasselin won his last Roland Garros doubles final.

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 5-6 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

12:47 , Sonia Twigg

Skupski misses a backhand volley, just overrunning it, to give the French and German pair the first point of the game.

It’s quickly levelled at 15-15, but Siegemund puts her pair ahead with a backhand volley, and there will be two game points.

Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin have broken and will have the chance to serve for the championship again.

Ons Jabeur accuses French Open organisers of sexism over schedule

12:45 , Sonia Twigg

Ons Jabeur criticised the scheduling of women’s matches at the French Open after her quarter-final defeat to Coco Gauff at Roland Garros was played out in front of a sparse crowd on Tuesday.

US Open champion Guaff defeated three-time grand slam finalist Jabeur in a thrilling comeback across three sets, but with thousands of empty seats on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The match was scheduled in the early 11am slot, which has seen poor attendances throughout the tournament.

The French Open has once again come under fire for its scheduling, with all ten of the standalone “night session” matches given to men’s matches and with women’s matches often being played earlier in the day on the tournament’s main showcourts.

Ons Jabeur accuses French Open organisers of sexism over schedule

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 5-5 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

12:43 , Sonia Twigg

A stunning forehand right into the corner of the court from Skupski makes it 30-30, having been 30-0 behind.

A great backhand from Kawczyk, at an awkward angle, tucked right into the body have given the American and the Brit a lifeline and way back into this match. They have two break points.

The first is returned right into the net and it will be a sudden death championship point.

Krawczyk and Skupski have taken it! There will be another game in this match.

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 4-5 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

12:38 , Sonia Twigg

Skupski misses a backhand passing shot, the ball goes into the net and it’s 30-30, he misses another forehand, forced to go wider and Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin have two break points.

Skupski holds his nerve to save one of them with an ace, his partner misses the chance at a winner, and Roger-Vasselin will serve for the championship.

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 4-4 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

12:33 , Sonia Twigg

Krawczyk/Skupski have the break back! The second set is level, they have stayed in touch and took the deciding point at deuce with an important volley from Skupski.

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 2-4 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

12:27 , Sonia Twigg

Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin have a break point, and a chance to go two breaks up, they save the first with a well-timed low forehand that just dipped and prevented the player at the net being able to make the return.

And they have recovered to hold the game, how important will that be?

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 1-2 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

12:25 , Sonia Twigg

The Frenchman holds, and Krawczyk/Skupski are running out of break opportunities to get back into the mixed doubles final.

It will be a key serve for Krawczyk.

Jasmine Paolini, Mirra Andreeva and the different paths to unexpected French Open semi-final

12:15 , Sonia Twigg

When Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff returned to the semi-finals of the French Open, it seemed certain that another heavyweight clash would follow on the other side of the draw. With Elena Rybakina facing the 12th seed Jasmine Paolini and Aryna Sabalenka up against the teenager Mirra Andreeva, it appeared that the top four seeds, and winners of seven of the last eight grand slam titles, would all be taking their place in the semi-finals.

But the big four became the top two on a day of shocks at Roland Garros, leaving two contrasting semi-finals in the women’s singles. Swiatek and Gauff have played on the biggest stages, including against each other in a French Open final, and on Monday they will occupy No 1 and 2 in the WTA rankings. Both Paolini and the 17-year-old Andreeva, meanwhile, will be playing in their first grand slam semi-final when they meet on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

It’s an unexpected semi-final, offering a twist at the last moment just as Sabalenka and Rybakina looked to be on a collision course in Paris.

Paolini, Andreeva and the paths to unexpected French Open semi-final

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 1-2 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

12:11 , Sonia Twigg

Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin have just broken to love! That could be the key game in the match.

The break came after some chants among the crowd that inspired laughter, and it seems to have had its affect on the home favourite.

Who is Mirra Andreeva? The 17-year-old Andy Murray superfan taking French Open by storm

12:00 , Sonia Twigg

Teenage tennis star Mirra Andreeva is at it again on the grand slam stage. After reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon last season, the 17-year-old is through to the semi-finals of the French Open after stunning second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The Russian teeanger reached the third round of Roland Garros as a qualifier in 2023, in what was her grand slam debut. She followed it up with appearances in the main draw at Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open, while her ranking improved to inside the top-50.

On her return to the French Open in 2024, Andreeva knocked out former World No 1 and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka. A victory over the French player Varvara Gracheva set up a clash with Australian Open champion Sabalenka, who had won 11 matches in a row at the grand slams.

Who is Mirra Andreeva? The 17-year-old taking French Open by storm

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

11:56 , Sonia Twigg

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk have been beaten in the first set, despite a well-timed backhand winner down the line from Skupski.

The only break of serve in the first set was right at the start, and it proved decisive.

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk Skupski 3-5 Siegmund Roger-Vasselin

11:46 , Sonia Twigg

Skupski and his partner are on the brink of losing the first set in this mixed doubles final.

There have been a lot of close games going to deuce, but the majority have fallen in favour of Siegmund and Roger-Vasselin.

French Open: Tournament schedule

11:45 , Sonia Twigg

Thursday 6 June: Women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final

Krawczyk Skupski 2-3 Siegmund Roger-Vasselin

11:31 , Sonia Twigg

The British player and his American partner have pulled it back, at one point they were 0-2 down in the first set, but since then they seem to have settled down into the game and won two games.

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

11:30 , Sonia Twigg

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open order of play and semi-final schedule including Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

11:15 , Sonia Twigg

French Open order of play: Thursday 6 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

All times UK (BST)

Not before 2pm

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

Not before 4pm

Jasmine Paolini vs Mirra Andreeva

For the full order of play, click here

French Open: Today’s action

11:01 , Sonia Twigg

The first match of the day however, will see British player Neal Skupskji feature alongside Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles final on Philippe-Chatrier.

The duo will take on Laura Siegemund and Eduoard Roger-Vasselin.

French Open: Today’s action

10:48 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of women’s semi-finals day at Roland Garros.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in the first of the semi-finals on Philippe-Chatrier, as she looks to continue in the same form she has shown since saving a match point against Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Swiatek has won 10 of her 11 career matches against Gauff, including the 2022 French Open final.

In the other match, teenager Mirra Andreeva will take on Jasmine Paolini, and both will be playing in their first Grand Slam semi-final. Andreeva stunned Aryna Sabalenka while Paolini defeated Elena Rybakina in two upsets on Wednesday.