French Open LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev latest score and build-up to men’s final

A new French Open men’s champion will be crowned when Carlos Alcaraz faces Alexander Zverev this afternoon, in the first Roland Garros men’s final to be played without Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic since 2004.

Both Alcaraz and Zverev came through difficult semi-finals to earn a place in their first French Open final. Spaniard Alcaraz, 21, overcame Jannik Sinner in a thrilling five-set encounter on Friday. In doing so, he became the youngest man in the Open Era to reach singles finals in grand slams events on clay, grass and hard courts.

Zverev, who defeated Nadal in the opening round of the tournament, beat two-time finalist Casper Ruud in four sets on Friday and the German, 27, is appearing in his second grand slam final. THe fourth seed lost his first from two sets up against Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final. Alcaraz has won both of his grand slam finals, at the US Open and Wimbledon.

Follow all the latest tennis scores and results from the final day at the French Open below.

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek swept to a fourth French Open crown to keep her Queen of Clay title at Roland Garros.

The world number one from Poland brushed aside Italian underdog Jasmine Paolini 6-2 6-1 in and hour and eight minutes.

King of Clay Rafael Nadal may have played his last French Open this year but Swiatek comprehensively proved once again she is also Roland Garros royalty.

She is the first woman to win three consecutive Roland Garros titles since Justine Henin in 2007 and only the third to achieve the feat in Open history, along with Monica Seles.

Swiatek is undefeated in Paris since 2021, 21 matches ago, and has won 34 of her 36 matches here, a record matched only by Seles and Chris Evert.

French Open: Carlos Alcaraz on his first Roland Garros final

09:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz wants to continue Rafael Nadal’s dominance of the French Open and keep the Spanish titles coming in Paris.

“I have a special feeling about this tournament,” said the 21-year-old, who plays in his first French Open final today.

“I remember when I finished school, running to my home just to put the TV on and watch the matches here in the French Open.

“I watched a lot of matches. Of course Rafa Nadal dominating this tournament for, let’s say, 14, 15 years. It’s something unbelievable.

“I wanted to put my name on that list of the Spanish players who won this tournament.

“Not only Rafa. Ferrero, Moya, Costa, a lot of Spanish players, legends from our sport that won this tournament, I really want to put my name on that list, as well.”

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates beating Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals (AP)

French Open: Women’s doubles final coming up first

09:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Jasmine Paolini may have lost the women’s singles final to Iga Swiatek yesterday, but the Italian could yet taste silverware at Roland Garros as she bids for glory in the women’s doubles final at 10:30am.

Paolini and Italian playing partner, the former World No 1 Sara Errani, are taking on the team of US Open champion Coco Gauff and Czech player Katerina Siniakova.

This is Gauff’s third grand slam final in doubles, but the American is yet to win one. She lost the French Open final with Jessica Pegula in 2022, the same year she lost to Swiatek in the singles final.

Paolini is playing in a grand slam doubles final for the first time. Yesterday was her first singles final, so it’s been quite the weekend for the 28-year-old.

(Getty Images)

COCO GAUFF ABIERTO DE FRANCIA (AP)

French Open: Is Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev on TV?

09:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is it?

The French Open men’s final between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz will not start before 1:30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the final live on Eurosport 1, with build-up on the channel from 1.00pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+.

Good morning

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

