French Open: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga ends career as French tennis looks to plant seeds

There are no French singles seeds at the French Open for the first time in 42 years.

And now there is no more Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a leading French player for years who lost in the first round of his farewell tournament. Casper Ruud, the No. 8 seed from Norway, took out the 37-year-old 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (0).

Tsonga, after hearing the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd sing “La Marseillaise,” was broken while serving to send it to a fifth set. Such was his physical state that he tried an under-arm serve, then saw a trainer for right shoulder treatment before a tearful tiebreak.

“I feel relieved, because it’s the last tournament, because both my mind and my body have told me that it’s time to stop,” Tsonga said last week.

It has been 39 years since the last Frenchman won at Roland Garros (Yannick Noah). It has been 22 years since the last Frenchwoman won at Roland Garros (Mary Pierce).

It looks like those droughts will extend several more years.

Gael Monfils, a 35-year-old missing Roland Garros with a right foot injury, is the lone French man or woman ranked higher than No. 40 in the world. He’s No. 22. Most of the other French players ranked in the top 100 are veterans who had their chances to make deep major runs.

Such as Tsonga, the only Frenchman to make a major final in the last 21 years. He played for the 2008 Australian Open title, becoming the first of nine players to lose to Novak Djokovic in a final in Melbourne.

Tsonga was 22, just two years older than Djokovic. It appeared he would get more bites at the apple. L’Equipe believed so in a front-page headline.

Tsonga reached five more major semifinals, and nine other quarterfinals, but couldn’t break into the elite of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray. He is one of three men to beat all four at a major. He also lost to them 17 times combined at the Slams.

Others can sympathize. Including the rest of the Four Musketeers, the quartet of mid-1980s babies who were supposed to resurrect French men’s tennis and certainly carried it for the last 15 years.

Richard Gasquet, Gilles Simon, Tsonga and Monfils all had their moments, and once more on court together in Tuesday’s retirement ceremony.

Tsonga and Gasquet were on France’s Davis Cup champion team in 2017. None of the four ever lifted a major individual trophy in the most top-heavy era in men’s tennis history.

“With Richard, with others, we have known each other since we were 11 years old, 12 years old,” Tsonga said. “We grew up together. We won together. These are the most beautiful stories.”

And now Tsonga is retired. Simon said this is his final season. Monfils, soon to be a father, has been up and down the last several years.

Gasquet won Tuesday, setting up a second round match with American Seb Korda, who is 14 years younger. If Gasquet upsets the American, he would play Friday on the 20th anniversary of his French Open main draw debut, when he took a set off eventual champion Albert Costa of Spain.

“We need more players to come,” Gasquet said after losing in the second round to Nadal at last year’s French Open. “Of course we are a great generation. I hope it will be the same for the French future.”

