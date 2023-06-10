French Open final LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova latest score and updates

Iga Swiatek faces Karolina Muchova in the French Open final at Roland Garros as the world No 1 looks to defend her women’s singles title.

Swiatek is aiming to add a third French Open crown and fourth grand slam overall, while the Pole could become the first woman to defend the Roland Garros title since Justine Henin in 2007. The 22-year-old is yet to drop a set on the Paris clay this fortnight but was pushed hard by Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semi-finals.

Swiatek was expected to face Aryna Sabalenka in the final but the world No 2 was stunned by Muchova in the semi-finals. The unseeded Czech saved match point and fought from 5-2 down in the deciding set to reach her first grand slam final, but remains a huge underdog against Swiatek on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Follow live updates from Swiatek vs Muchova in the French Open final, below.

French Open final LIVE: Latest Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova updates

How to watch the French Open

Iga Swiatek faces Karolina Muchova in French Open final

World No 1 Swiatek aiming to complete hat-trick of Roland Garros titles

Unseeded Czech Muchova in first grand slam final after Sabalenka upset

Novak Djokovic goes for record 23rd grand slam in men’s final on Sunday

Defeat for Alfie Hewett in wheelchair singles final as Tokito Oda takes No 1

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova latest score

14:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek 1-0 Karolina Muchova*

Swiatek wins the first long rally in an interesting first look at the world No 1’s aggression against Muchova’s slice, invention and defence. Then Swiatek puts away a forehand winner from mid court.

Muchova shows a flash of how she can trouble Swiatek with a surprise drop shot - and then follows in a huge forehand to pop a volley over the net.

A fun start already - but Swiatek gets the hold as Muchova’s backhand return fades away.

More of this please!

*denotes next server

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova latest score

14:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek 0-0 Karolina Muchova

Swiatek has spent almost FIVE less hours on court than Muchova so far, with the Czech totalling over 12 hours in her six matches through to the final. Swiatek has yet to drop a set, remember.

Ready? Let’s go.

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

14:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Good to see Court Philippe Chatrier full from the start this afternoon - that hasn’t always been the case throughout the French Open this year.

Iga Swiatek wins the toss and will serve after the warm-ups.

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

14:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! The players are in the tunnel and are ready to come out on court. Swiatek her her headphones on, as usual, and is looking focused. Muchova will be the first out.

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Seven-time French Open champion Chris Evert believes Iga Swiatek could threaten her all-time Roland Garros record. The American told Eurosport: “She’s got every shot in the book to play well on clay. The main thing is she remains hungry and eager and she wants to keep building numbers. I didn’t think before she came along that anybody could match me at seven, but I think she can because she is so young. Why not?”

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

13:55 , Jamie Braidwood

There are currently some... interesting scenes on Philippe-Chatrier. Not long now until the women’s singles final between world No 1 Iga Swiatek and the unexpected finalist Karolina Muchova.

Zahia Ziouani and the Divertimento Orchestra take over the Philippe-Chatrier court to offer a unique performance 🎶 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/8wuq6iMaL1 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2023

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

13:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek said she wanted to go back to the drawing board following her fourth-round defeat to Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open at the start of the year.

Swiatek said she “felt the pressure” of coming into the tournament as the favourite and world No 1, but has managed to reset her mentality ahead of the French.

She said: “I wouldn’t say in Australia I was in a good place, so since then I made progress and I kind of switched my mindset to kind of be more efficient and calm and not overanalyse everything, you know, and not overanalyse my situation.

“It’s still a lot of pressure and it’s not easy, but also on clay I feel like I have more weapons than a faster hard court.

“I’m trying to use that confidence and that feeling of being comfortable on that surface to just kind of focus on that a little bit more and play better because of that.”

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

13:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s how both players reached the French Open final.

Iga Swiatek 6-2 7-6 vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Karolina Muchova 7-6 6-7 7-5 vs Aryna Sabalenka

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

13:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek comes into today’s final with a 93.1 per cent win percentage at Roland Garros - only Margaret Court at the Australian Open (95.5) and Court at the French Open (95.2) have higher percentage at a grand slam.

Karolina Muchova, meanwhile, is only the third player ranked outside of the top 40 to reach the French Open final. The previous two times? Well, one was Jelena Ostpenkko in 2017. The other was Swiatek in 2020.

Both players won the title.

French Open LIVE: Latest news ahead of men's final

13:19 , Jamie Braidwood

In the end, Novak Djokovic was right: Carlos Alcaraz may have won their only previous meeting, but best-of-five at a grand slam was always going to be different.

So it proved. For well over two hours, the most-anticipated match of the year lived up to the hype. Djokovic and Alcaraz traded blows and held the French Open crowd in their spell. Djokovic needed to be at his highest level to take the first set 6-3, then Alcaraz found his spark and raised his own game to win the second 7-5. A third set of equal brilliance beckoned, as did a fourth and even a fifth. Djokovic, 36, won 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1.

But then Alcaraz stopped. After jumping on a Djokovic serve, he pulled up and felt his lower right leg. His calf had seized painfully, and the cramps began to spread around his body. “Not only the legs,” Alcaraz said. “The arms, as well.” It was a different match from then. Alcaraz refused to quit but it was a non-contest. The Spaniard, so thrilling when in full flight, moved like a bird whose wings had been clipped.

It is perhaps only now that Alcaraz and everyone else realises how different a proposition facing Djokovic at a grand slam really is.

What happened to Carlos Alcaraz? It was all down to Novak Djokovic

French Open LIVE: Latest news ahead of men's final

13:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic will bid for a men’s record 23rd grand slam title against Casper Ruud in the French Open final.

Djokovic has the chance to move ahead of Rafael Nadal as the Serbian aims to become the oldest Roland Garros champion in history.

Ruud has reached his second French Open final in a row as the 24-year-old looks to claim a first grand slam title.

The Norwegian was thrashed by Nadal in last year’s final and admitted he will again be the “underdog” as Djokovic attempts to make history.

“Novak is going for his 23rd, I’m going for my first. It’s a big difference,” Ruud said.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the French Open men’s final?

French Open LIVE: Latest news ahead of men's final

12:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz admitted tension got the better of him after he was hobbled by cramp in his hotly-anticipated French Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic.

The 20-year-old had just won an electrifying second set to level the contest and looked like he might be grabbing the ascendancy when, after hitting a return in the second game of the third, his whole body seized up.

Alcaraz managed to carry on but won only one more game as Djokovic triumphed 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 to reach a 34th grand slam final, where he will face Casper Ruud.

The Spaniard did look a lot more anxious than usual at the start of the biggest match in men’s tennis for a year and, asked what had caused the cramp, he said: “The tension of the match.

“I started the match really nervous. The tension of the first set, the second set, it was a really intense two sets, as well. I have never felt something like I did today. I have never felt that tension that I did in that match.

“I disappointed myself, and in a match like this, coming to this match with great feeling, feeling great physically, and cramping at the end of the second set, beginning of the third set. It was really disappointing.”

Carlos Alcaraz reveals reason for cramping issue against Novak Djokovic

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

12:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek on Karolina Muchova: “I still feel like I know Karolina’s game anyway because I played many practices with her since 2019, and I also watch her actually more than most of the players. Just a coincidence, but it happened. And I really like her game, honestly. I really respect her, and she’s I feel like a player who can do anything, you know. She has great touch. She can also speed up the game.

“She plays with that kind of freedom in her movements. And she has a great technique. So I watched her matches and I feel like I know her game pretty well. But obviously on matches, it’s a little bit different and I’ll be ready no matter what.”

(Getty Images)

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

12:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova have only met once before, with the Czech winning in three sets on hard court in Prague in 2019. A lot has happened since, however.

"It was one of my first WTA tournaments, and I had to play last match of qualification and my first round against Karolina the same day, because it was raining days before," Swiatek said. "I felt like a rookie and I didn't know if I should be in that place or not.

"But I remember she played really well. It was a three-setter, pretty tight."

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

12:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek has the chance to begin a dynasty at Roland Garros is the 22-year-old can defend her title. If Swiatek defeats Muchova, the Pole will become the first player to defend the women’s singles title since Justine Henin won three in a row between 2005 and 2007.

Swiatek could also become the youngest player to win four grand slam titles since Serena Williams.

Comparisons with her idol Rafael Nadal may be distinctly premature but Swiatek can take another step towards establishing her own dynasty at Roland Garros with a third title on Saturday.

The Pole has only suffered two defeats on the Parisian clay, winning her first title as an unseeded teenager in 2020 then reclaiming it last year.

“Rafa, what he did and what he’s still doing, it’s pretty amazing,” she said.

“So it was totally out of my reach. And still he played so well so many years. I don’t know if it’s going to be possible for me. But I just try to compete, keep it cool year by year and just do everything step by step.”

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

12:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Out of nowhere, Muchova will now play in her first grand slam final. At 43rd in the world, she will be one of the lowest-ranked women to ever compete in the final at Roland Garros. Injuries severely disrupted her season last year, as well as her progress. Muchova dropped outside of the world’s top 200.

“In the past, it was not easy,” Muchova revealed. “That’s actually what makes me appreciate this result even more now, because I know what I have been through in the past. There have been many moments, many lows, I would say, from one injury to another. Some doctors told me, you know, maybe you’ll not do sport anymore. But I always kept it kind of positive in my mind, and tried to work and do all the exercises to be able to come back.’’

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

12:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Karolina Muchova has an incredible record when playing top three opponents. Her victory against Sabalenka in the semi-finals was the fifth time she had beaten a top-three player in five attempts. She’s just the second player in history to do that, after Martina Navratilova.

“I didn’t really even know about this statistic,” Muchova admitted. “It just shows me that I can play against them. I can compete, and obviously the matches are super close. Even today, match ball down, you really never know if I win or lose, but it’s great to know that I have the chance to win and I win against the top players, and that for sure boosts my confidence.”

French Open LIVE: Defeat for Alfie Hewett in wheelchair singles final

12:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Alfie Hewett missed out on a fourth French Open wheelchair singles title and lost his world number one ranking to Japanese teenager Tokito Oda.

The pair had met in the final of the Australian Open, with Norfolk’s Hewett winning comfortably, but 17-year-old Oda turned the tables at Roland Garros with a 6-1 6-4 victory.

Hewett battled back from 4-2 down to level at 4-4 in the second set but could not hold serve and Oda clinched his first grand-slam title.

HISTORY MADE



An emotional moment for the 17 year old and his team 🇯🇵#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/T95a3QuWfZ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2023

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

12:05 , Jamie Braidwood

After Stuttgart and Madrid, there was supposed to be Roland Garros. The French Open final looked to have been reserved for Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, the world No 1 and world No 2, a clash between the previous two grand slam winners and the latest chapter of a flourishing rivalry.

Sabalenka had looked in unstoppable form in Roland Garros, even at times in Friday’s semi-final. She held serve with the chance to face Swiatek for the title; she even had match point.

Then Karolina Muchova happened.

The unexpected threat to Iga Swiatek’s French Open defence

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

12:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Results so far: Karolina Muchova

1st round: 7-6 7-5 vs Maria Sakkari (8)

2nd round: 6-3 0-6 6-3 vs Nadia Podoroska

3rd round: 6-3 6-2 vs Irina-Camelia Begu (27)

4th round: 6-4 6-3 vs Elina Avanesyan

Quarters: 7-5 6-2 vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Semis: 7-6 6-7 7-5 vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova

12:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Results so far: Iga Swiatek

1st round: 6-4 6-0 vs Cristina Bucsa

2nd round: 6-4 6-0 vs Claire Liu

3rd round: 6-0 6-0 vs Wang Qiang

4th round: 5-1 (W) vs Lesia Tsurenko

Quarters: 6-2 6-2 vs Coco Gauff (6)

Semis: 6-2 7-6 vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (14)

What time is the French Open women’s final?

12:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova in the women’s singles final will be played from 2pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 10 June.

How to watch the French Open

12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Good afternoon

12:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the French Open women’s final as Iga Swiatek faces Karolina Muchova at Roland Garros.

Swiatek is aiming to add a third French Open title and fourth grand slam overall, while the Pole could become the first woman to defend the Roland Garros title since Justine Henin in 2007. The 22-year-old is yet to drop a set on the Paris clay this fortnight but was pushed hard by Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semi-finals.

Swiatek was expected to face Aryna Sabalenka in the final but the world No 2 was stunned by Muchova in the semi-finals. The unseeded Czech saved match point and fought from 5-2 down to reach her first grand slam final, but remains a huge underdog against Swiatek on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Follow live updates from Swiatek vs Muchova in the French Open final throughout the day.