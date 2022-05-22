French Open: Dominic Thiem, Ons Jabeur lose on opening day

The French Open began with two notable defeats: 2020 U.S. Open men’s champion Dominic Thiem was eliminated in his 10th consecutive tour-level defeat since returning from a wrist injury and women’s No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur, the favorite to reach the final from the bottom half, was ousted in three sets.

Thiem, the 2018 and 2019 French Open runner-up from Austria, fell 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to Hugo Dellien of Bolivia. Thiem has gone more than one year without a match win.

Jabeur, the Tunisian who made the final of the last major clay-court lead-up event in Rome, lost 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 to Poland’s Magda Linette.

Jabeur, who made three finals in the clay-court season, was arguably the biggest threat to overwhelming tournament favorite Iga Swiatek, who is on a 28-match win streak.

With her defeat, the new favorite to make the final from the bottom half is No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece, followed by American Coco Gauff.

