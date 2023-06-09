We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the French Open 2023: Djokovic updates, schedule, odds and more

Novak Djokovic will move on to the French Open finals. (AP Foto/Jean-Francois Badias)

The 2023 French Open continues to captivate in the semifinals after No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Novak Djokovic finally faced off on the clay court at Roland-Garros. The seasoned Djokovic has his sights set on a men’s record 23rd grand slam title, and he's one step closer after defeating up-and-coming tennis superstar Alcaraz, who suffered a leg issue at 1-1 in the third, leading to Djokovic winning nine games in a row. He sealed his 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory in over three hours, and will move on to face either No. 22 Alexander Zverev or No. 4 Casper Ruud in the French Open finals. Here’s how you can catch all the action on the clay court during the French Open men's semifinals and stream the Roland-Garros matches in the US, including channels, schedule, scores and livestream info.

How to watch French Open 2023 in the US

Dates: May 28-June 11

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Channel: NBC, Tennis Channel

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, Sling

Where to watch French Open in the US

NBC is the official US broadcast network for the 2023 French Open, so for the majority of coverage at Roland Garros, if you can turn on your TV and tune into NBC, you should be covered.

However, some early morning coverage of the French Open semifinals will air on the Tennis Channel, which may be a bit trickier for the average tennis viewer to find on their TV. If you’re not sure how to watch the French Open on the Tennis Channel in the US, here's what platforms we recommend subscribing to:

(Photo: Sling) Cheapest way to watch the Tennis Channel Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra Starting at just $50 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange + Sports Extra add-on package offers the Tennis Channel as well as NBA TV, NHL Network, ESPN, ESPN2 AND ESPN3. Sling Orange does not include access to NBC. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the French Open action, you can always record your games. $41 at Sling

(Photo: Peacock) Best way to stream NBC and NBC Sports Peacock Starting at just $5 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream live sports and events airing on NBC, including this year’s French Open! You’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” and even recent theatrical releases like “Cocaine Bear” and “M3GAN.” For $10 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC Channel (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $5 at Peacock

(Photo: Fubo) Best way to watch the Tennis Channel and NBC Fubo Elite Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to the Tennis Channel, plus NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. At $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package, and is the only way to watch the Tennis Channel and NBC with one simple subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. $85 at Fubo

French Open dates

The 2023 French Open officially began at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28. The French Open will run through Sunday June 11, concluding with the men's singles final.

2023 French Open match schedule and streaming info:

June 4-5

Men's and women's fourth round (Tennis Channel, Peacock)

June 6-7

Men's and women's quarterfinals (Tennis Channel)

June 8

Women's semifinals (Tennis Channel, Peacock)

June 9

Men's semifinals (Tennis Channel, Peacock - starting at 11 a.m. ET)

June 10

Women's final (Peacock)

June 11

Men's final (Peacock)

Live French Open scores

For score updates on all current matches, check out Yahoo Sports' French Open coverage.

French Open livestream US

US viewers can tune into NBC's French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.

