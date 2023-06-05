French Open Day 8: Coco Gauff moves to 3rd consecutive quarterfinals at Roland-Garros, will face Iga Świątek again

Casper Ruud and Holger Rune face off in 2022 quarterfinals rematch on men's side

Coco Gauff beat Anna Karolína Schmiedlová in straight sets to move on to the French Open quarterfinals. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

French Open Day 7 recap

The 2023 French Open quarterfinals will have a couple of rematches in both the men's and women's tournaments.

19-year-old American Coco Gauff will face defending French Open champion Iga Świątek for the second consecutive year. Scandinavians Casper Ruud and Holger Rune will also battle in a rematch of the 2022 quarterfinals.

Gauff quickly dispatched Anna Karolína Schmiedlová of Slovakia in the fourth round. She won in straight sets in a 7-5, 6-2 victory to advance to her third consecutive quarterfinals at the French Open. She'll face Świątek, who Gauff lost to in the 2022 finals, after Świątek advanced following a walkover over Lesia Tsurenko.

Ruud to face Rune in 2022 rematch

Last year, Casper Ruud faced and took down a 19-year-old Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the French Open. Ruud went on to lose in the finals to Rafael Nadal.

Ruud, the 24-year-old fourth-seeded from Norway, took down unseeded Chilean Nicolás Jarry in three hard-fought sets. Ruud won 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5. Rune, the 20-year-old No. 6 seed out of Denmark, escaped the fourth round after and back-and-forth battle with Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo, the No. 23 seed. Rune won the first and fifth sets via tiebreakers in the 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(7) victory.

Jabeur, Haddad Maia to face off in next round

One women's quarterfinals matchup is set between No. 7 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and No. 14 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil. It's the first time either woman advanced this far at the French Open, and the first time a Brazilian woman advanced to a Grand Slam quarterfinal since 1968.

Jabeur made quick work of her fourth-round match with American Bernarda Pera in a short 6-3, 6-1 win. Maia, however, played an almost-four-hour contest against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain. Maia won that match 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5.

In other action, Germany's Alexander Zverev (No. 22) defeated Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov (No. 28), 6-1, 6-4, 6-3, while Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry (unseeded) upset Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 27), 7-6(8), 6-0, 6-1. Zverev and Etcheverry will face off in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.