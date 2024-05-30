French Open brings in alcohol ban to stop unruly fans

Fans have previously been allowed to drink alcohol in the stands [Getty Images]

The French Open has stopped fans drinking alcohol in the stands in a bid to end unruly behaviour, says tournament director Amelie Mauresmo.

It comes after Belgium's David Goffin had chewing gum spat at him during a match against France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

On Wednesday, women's defending champion Iga Swiatek pleaded with fans to keep quiet during points and not to shout out.

"First of all, we are happy people are very enthusiastic about watching tennis and being part of the matches, showing feeling and emotions," said Mauresmo.

"But there are definitely steps which shouldn't go further. A few things have needed to be put in place."

She added: "Alcohol has been allowed up until now in the stands - but that's over."

While alcohol will be banned in the stands, it will continue to be available on the concourses and around the grounds.

As well as the booze ban in the stands, Mauresmo said chair umpires will be stricter in asking for respect "to the players and to the game".

Security measures have been increased and offenders will be identified and warned in a bid to calm them down.

"Overstepping these two things is not something we will tolerate," said former world number one Mauresmo.

"If people want to show emotion that's great and see how it happens.

"I'm an optimist and I think people will react in a good way. If not we will take more measures."

Mauresmo also said the start of play at Roland Garros has been brought forward to 10am [09:00 BST] on Friday after the opening week's schedule had been decimated by rain.

Because of weather delays all week, only nine players had moved into the third-round draw by the start of play on Thursday.

More rain is forecast on Thursday, meaning it looks unlikely all 128 singles second-round matches will be completed as intended by the end of the day.