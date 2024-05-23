French Open has blockbuster first round in Nadal v Zverev

German tennis player Alexander Zverev in action during a training session ahead of the Roland-Garros "French Open 2024", Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium. Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Record winner Rafael Nadal was on Thursday drawn to face Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in an extraordinary first round duel at what are expected to be his last French Open.

The two met in an epic Roland Garros semi-final two years ago which however ended late in the second set when Zverev suffered a severe ankle injury which sidelined him for the rest of the year.

Nadal went on to win a 14th title at the event that defined his career, and this year's edition from Sunday onwards is believed to be his last showing as he is expected to retire this year.

Nadal has struggled with injury since the start of last year and rarely played. His best result on clay this year is a last 16 berth in Madrid, and last week he went out in the second round in Rome.

It was originally also not fully clear whether he would play at Roland Garros.

Zverev won the Rome tournament and the fourth ranked German is considered a top title contender given that not only Nadal but the top three in the world rankings, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, have been struggling for form and fitness.

Another big-name match-up in the first round brings together veteran former grand slam champions Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray, with Murray also retirement-bound this year.

Djokovic was drawn to open against French wildcard entry Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the same half of the draw as Zverev and Nadal.

Australian Open champion Sinner faces American Christopher Eubanks, and Alcaraz against a qualifier or lucky loser.

The same applies to women's number one Iga Swiatek who will be aiming for her third straight and fourth Roland Garros crown in five years, with former grand slam champion Naomi Osaka possibly her second round opponent.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka plays Erika Andreeva, and US Open champion Coco Gauff starts against a qualifier or lucky loser like Swiatek and Alcaraz.

The French Open run until June 9.