French Open: Andy Murray on entry list, Emma Raducanu not assured of place

Andy Murray was runner-up at the French Open in 2016 [Getty Images]

Andy Murray has been named on the entry list for the French Open, but fellow Briton Emma Raducanu is not yet assured of a place in the draw.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, 36, ruptured ankle ligaments at the Miami Open last month.

Raducanu missed the last eight months of 2023 but has a protected ranking of 103 and is the fifth alternate.

If she does not make the main draw because of withdrawals, she will need a wildcard or to come through qualifying.

The French Open starts on 26 May.

Murray has played at Roland Garros only once since hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, losing in the first round in 2020.

The Scot, who won Olympic gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, said this year that he wants to compete at another Games before he retires.

Rafael Nadal, the 14-time French Open champion, is one of five players entered in the main draw to benefit from a protected ranking.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who on Wednesday played his first match since January, is in line to make his first appearance at a Grand Slam since the Australian Open in January 2023.

Nadal has indicated that this year will be his last before retiring.

2021 US Open champion Raducanu, 21, played only 10 matches last year but has played 12 this year.

On Saturday she helped Great Britain secure a place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals when coming from a set down to beat France's Diane Parry 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-1) in Le Portel.

Compatriots Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart have direct entry into the main draw along with Jodie Burrage, although the British number three is unlikely to play following wrist surgery last month.

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper are also on the men's entry list.