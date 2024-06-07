French Open 2024 women's final: How to watch the Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini match

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Poland's Iga Swiatek will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the French Open final. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

It's time for the 2024 French Open women's final at Roland Garros. This Saturday, three-time French Open champ and No. 1 ranked player in the world, Iga Swiatek, will play Jasmine Paolini in the final. Paolini defeated Mirra Andreeva in straight sets in her first-ever Grand Slam Semifinal, becoming the first Italian woman to reach a Grand Slam final in almost nine years. Swiatek and Paolini face off on Court Philippe-Chatrier around 10 a.m. ET in the US. You can find the full order of play at Roland Garros here.

Are you ready to watch Paolini vs. Swiatek at the 2024 French Open? Here’s everything you need to know about the tennis tournament at Roland Garros, including the full broadcast schedule, where to stream matches for free and more.

How to watch Jasmine Paolini vs. Iga Swiatek at the 2024 French Open final:

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: (Approximately) 10 a.m. ET

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, FR

Court: Court Philippe-Chatrier

Round: Finals

TV channel: NBC, Tennis Channel

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, VPN

What time will Jasmine Paolini vs. Iga Swiatek start?

The Paolini vs. Swiatek match will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier, beginning shortly after the women's wheelchair singles final. You can find the exact order of play at Roland Garros here.

What channel is the Jasmine Paolini vs. Iga Swiatek final on?

You can catch the Paolini vs. Swiatek match on NBC and Peacock. This Saturday, the US broadcast schedule for the French Open is as follows:

Saturday, June 8: Women’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

No Peacock? No problem. You could always catch an uninterrupted livestream of the tennis tournament with the help of a VPN — more on that below.

How to watch Jasmine Paolini vs. Iga Swiatek live without cable:

Fubo TV's Elite tier will get you access to NBC, NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel, along with 200+ more live channels. At $90 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package, and is also a great option for NFL fans. So if you're a sports fan looking for one simple subscription, Fubo might be it for you. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can stream the start of the French Open totally free.

How to stream Jasmine Paolini vs. Iga Swiatek free:

If you want to catch the French Open final and don’t want to have to subscribe to Peacock, in Australia a majority of the action is streaming free with ads on 9Now, and in Austria it's all streaming free with ads on ServusTV.

Don’t live in either of those places? Don't worry, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN. A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

ExpressVPN offers "internet without borders," meaning you can tune into an Austrian or Australian livestream this month as opposed to paying for Peacock and the Tennis Channel for US coverage of the tennis tournament. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location and then find free livestream coverage on 9Now or ServusTV. ExpressVPN's added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN's 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN.

2024 French Open broadcast schedule:

All times Eastern.

Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

French Open 2024 seeds:

Men's singles seeds

Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev Casper Ruud Hubert Hurkacz Stefanos Tsitsipas Grigor Dimitrov Alex de Minaur Taylor Fritz Holger Rune Tommy Paul Ben Shelton Nicolas Jarry Ugo Humbert Karen Khachanov Alexander Bublik Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Adrian Mannarino Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Tabilo Frances Tiafoe Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry Arthur Fils Lorenzo Musetti Mariano Navone Cam Norrie

Women's singles seeds

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff Elena Rybakina Marketa Vondrousova Maria Sakkari Qinwen Zheng Ons Jabeur Jelena Ostapenko Daria Kasatkina Danielle Collins Jasmine Paolini Beatriz Haddad Maia Madison Keys Elina Svitolina Ekaterina Alexandrova Liudmila Samsonova Marta Kostyuk Victoria Azarenka Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Carolina Garcia Emma Navarro Anna Kalinskaya Barbora Krejcikova Elise Mertens Katie Boulter Linda Noskova Sorana Cirstea Veronika Kudermetova Dayana Yastremska Leylah Fernandez Katerina Siniakova

French Open livestream US

US viewers can tune into NBC's French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.

Every way to watch the 2024 French Open:

