French Open 2024: How to Watch & Stream

The 2024 French Open is in full swing, culminating with the women’s final on Saturday, June 8, and the men’s final on Sunday, June 9. You can catch it live on NBC Sports, Peacock and the Tennis Channel, broadcasting from the Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

The men’s competition at the Grand Slam tournament took an unpredictable turn with the early defeat of Rafael Nadal. The 14-time French Open winner was unable to overcome an injury to progress past the first round. His tournament run ended Monday against Alexander Zverev.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few months…I need to finish all this process. My mind-set was ready till Olympics, you know, and then I need to check how I feel in different ways,” Nadal shared with ESPN.

When it comes to the women’s division, Polish player Iga Świątek has won the French Open two years in a row. She enters Roland Garros this week after her recent triumph over Aryna Sabalenka at the Italian Open, where both players were slated to compete on the clay courts. They will be joined by Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina.

Keep reading for ways to watch and stream from anywhere — with and without cable.

Where to Watch the 2024 French Open From Anywhere

The 2024 French Open is available on NBC Sports, the Tennis Channel and Peacock.

NBC and Peacock will broadcast the French Open, including the semifinals and finals, with all NBC TV coverage accessible for streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Additionally, tennis enthusiasts can now stream matches directly through the Tennis Channel’s app, Tennis Channel+, offering comprehensive coverage.

The Tennis Channel will broadcast third-round coverage from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 1; NBC will air from noon to 3 p.m. and Peacock from noon to 5:30 p.m. ET. You can find the complete schedule here to plan your viewing accordingly.

For those without cable, streaming services like Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live and DirecTV Stream offer excellent streaming options, with monthly costs ranging from $20-$75. Many of these services provide a free trial upon signing up and offer access to numerous cable channels. You can use ExpressVPN to access streaming platforms and channels from outside the U.S.

Looking for an alternative option? NBC is part of Sling TV’s $40 monthly Blue package, and for an additional $11 per month, you can include the Tennis Channel as well.

