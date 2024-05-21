French Open 2024: How to watch Roland Garros on TV, streaming

The French Open airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock and Tennis Channel from May 26 through June 9 from Roland Garros in Paris.

NBC and Peacock air live coverage this Sunday and Monday, then return for middle weekend matches and then the semifinals and finals.

All NBC TV coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

2024 French Open Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Platform Round Sun., May 26 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 12-3 p.m. Peacock First Round Mon., May 27 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC First Round 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Peacock First Round Tue., May 28 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round Wed., May 29 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Thu., May 30 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Fri., May 31 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round Sat., June 1 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round 12-3 p.m. NBC Third Round 12-5:30 p.m. Peacock Third Round Sun., June 2 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 12-3 p.m. NBC Fourth Round 12-5:30 p.m. Peacock Fourth Round Mon., June 3 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round Tue., June 4 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals 2-5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals Wed., June 5 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals 2-5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals Thu., June 6 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women's Semis 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC, Peacock Women's Semis Fri., June 7 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men's Semis 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC, Peacock Men's Semis Sat., June 8 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC, Peacock Women's Final Sun., June 9 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC, Peacock Men's Final

Rafael Nadal, a record 14-time French Open singles champion, may be playing in the tournament for the last time.

Earlier this month, Nadal expressed some doubt about entering the French Open due to his form in returning from injuries. He practiced at Roland Garros on Monday and has yet to announce publicly whether he will definitely play.

Nadal, 37, missed last year's French Open with a left hip flexor injury and underwent surgery last June. In announcing his withdrawal before last year's French Open, Nadal said that he will likely retire in the second half of 2024.

In more recent comments, Nadal has not ruled out playing beyond 2023. At his last tournament in Rome earlier this month, he said he was "98%" sure it was his last time playing that annual event.

Nadal has played 15 matches since the start of 2023, missing months-long stretches due to injuries. He went 5-3 over three clay-court tournaments this spring building up to the French Open.

"Physically I have some issues, but not probably yet enough to say not playing in the most important event of my tennis career," he said after his most recent match, a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland on May 11. "So let's see what's going on, how I feel myself mentally tomorrow, after tomorrow, and in one week, and if I feel ready, I going to try to be there and fight for the things that I have been fighting the last 15 years, if now seems impossible."

It may be one of the most wide-open French Open men's singles tournaments since Nadal won his first title in 2005.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic owns a men's record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, including three French Opens. But the 36-year-old Serb has yet to make a tournament final this year.

Italian Jannik Sinner, who won the Australian Open and is ranked No. 2, hasn't played a match since April 30 due to a hip injury.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, ranked third, withdrew before the Italian Open, the last top-level event before the French Open, with a right forearm injury.

The women's singles favorite is clear: Iga Świątek of Poland is ranked No. 1 in the world, has won the French Open three of the last four years and captured the two biggest clay-court titles this spring in Madrid and Rome.

She can become the fourth woman to win four French Opens in the professional era (since 1968) after Chris Evert (seven titles), Steffi Graf (six) and Justine Henin (four).

Świątek, who turns 23 on May 31, would be the youngest woman to achieve that feat if she does so this year.

Other contenders include two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and American Coco Gauff, the 2022 French Open runner-up who won her first major title at last summer's U.S. Open.