French Open 2024: Today’s order of play, men’s semi-final lineup and how to watch on TV

Jannik Sinner will become the new men's world No 1 on Monday - Getty Images

The men’s draw at the French Open has reached the semi-final stage and is headlined by a mouthwatering clash between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

The pair will renew their burgeoning rivalry with a place in Sunday’s final at stake against Alexander Zverev or Casper Ruud.

Ruud, the runner-up each of the past two years in Paris, had a walkover into the last four after Djokovic withdrew from the event with a knee injury.

When does the French Open start and end?

The French Open began on Sunday, May 26 and concludes on June 9.

What is today’s order of play?

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

(Not before 1.30pm UK)

(3) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa) v (2) Jannik Sinner (Ita)

(Not before 4.30pm UK)

(7) Casper Ruud (Nor) v (4) Alexander Zverev (Ger)

When do the French Open finals take place?

The women’s final takes place on June 8 and the men’s final is the following day on June 9.

Where is the French Open held?

The French Open takes place at Roland Garros, which is located on the edge of Bois de Boulogne, close to Paris St-Germain’s Parc des Princes. The venue spans 18 clay courts including the main show court: Philippe-Chatrier.

Court Philippe Chatrier is one of the best arenas in tennis - AP/Thibault Camus

How to buy French Open tickets

You can buy tickets for the French Open here.

How to watch the French Open on TV and streaming in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport hold the broadcasting rights to live action from Paris. To watch on Discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month.

Coverage on Eurosport and discovery+ is available across all major TV platforms and direct-to-consumer streaming services, including Sky, Virgin Media, EE TV, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV+, Sony, Google and Roku.

Expert analysis will be provided on-site and in studio from the likes of Mats Wilander, Barbara Schett, Tim Henman, Alex Corretja, Chris Evert, John McEnroe and Laura Robson.

How to watch the French Open on TV in the US

NBC Sports will televise coverage of the French Open in the US.

What is the French Open prize money?

Total prize money for this year’s tournament comes to £45.7 million, up 7.82 per cent on last year.

Overall, prize money for the singles draw has increased by seven per cent compared with 2023.

How did the British players do?

In short, not great. Dan Evans, the penultimate British man left in the singles draw, was defeated in straight sets by 13th seed Holger Rune on Tuesday evening. The Briton was always likely to be up against it, having come into the tournament on the back of some poor form, but an outburst at the umpire did not help.

The last Briton remaining in the women’s draw going into the third day was Katie Boulter, but she, too, exited at the first opportunity, beaten in three sets by Spaniard Paula Badosa.

That means all six of Britain’s singles players failed to get beyond the first round. Here, we look at why British players struggle so much on clay.

Emma Raducanu withdrew from the tournament just 24 hours before qualifying was due to begin.

The 21-year-old was not awarded a wildcard entry and her ranking was not high enough to gain direct entry into the main draw. She is not injured but decided to skip the French Open to focus on the grass court season in preparation for Wimbledon.

Who were last year’s champions?

Novak Djokovic claimed his 23rd major singles title when he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek claimed her third French Open title when she overcame Karolina Muchova in three sets.

Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after winning the French Open in 2023 - Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

The French Open trophies

The men play for the Coupe des Mousquetaires (Musketeers’ Cup), named in honour of the four Musketeers of French tennis: Jean Borotra, Jacques Brugnon, Henri Cochet and René Lacoste.

The women play for the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup, named after the woman who won the title six times.

The Musketeers' Cup (left) and the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup - Getty Images/Mustafa Yalcin

Latest odds

To win the men’s title

Carlos Alcaraz 11/10

Jannik Sinner 2/1

Casper Ruud 5/1

Alexander Zverev 5/1

To win the women’s title

Iga Swiatek 1/4

Jasmine Paolini 16/1

Odds correct as of June 5

