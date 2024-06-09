Advertisement
French Open 2024 men's final: How to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev match today

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 7: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after winning his match against Jannik Sinner of Italy during the Men's Singles Semi Finals of 2024 French Open - Day 13 at Roland Garros on June 7, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz is looking to join the list of Spaniards that have claimed victory at Roland Garros. (Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

It's time for the 2024 French Open men's final at Roland Garros. This Sunday, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court. The 21-year-old No. 3 seed Alcaraz defeated No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner in the Semis to become the youngest player to make grand slam finals on all three surfaces; hard court, grass and clay. No. 4 seed Zverev defeated an ailing Casper Ruud in his Semis to face Alcaraz tomorrow. Alcaraz vs. Zverev is scheduled for no earlier than 8:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, June 9. You can find the full order of play at Roland Garros here.

Are you ready to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev at the 2024 French Open final? Here’s everything you need to know about the last match of Roland Garros, including the full broadcast schedule, where to stream matches for free and more.

Date: Sunday, June 9

Time: Not before 8:30 a.m. ET

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, FR

Court: Court Philippe-Chatrier

Round: Final

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, VPN

No. 3 seed Carlos Alacaraz faces No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev this Sunday in the men's French Open Final.

The Alcaraz vs. Zverev match will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier, beginning sometime after 8:30 a.m. ET in the US. You can find the exact order of play at Roland Garros here.

You'll need access to NBC or Peacock to tune into the Alcaraz vs. Zverev final match. This Sunday, the US broadcast schedule for the French Open is as follows:

Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final

  • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

No tennis channel? No problem. You could always catch an uninterrupted livestream of the tennis tournament with the help of a VPN — more on that below.

(Peacock)

Peacock

Stream the French Open

For $5.99/month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC, plus, you'll get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office, every Bravo show and Hallmark movie, and movies like Five Nights at Freddy's and Super Mario Bros

For $12 monthly you can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

And if you're a student looking to catch the big race, Big 10 basketball games and more, you can take advantage of Peacock's student discount and get an ad-supported subscription for just $1.99/month for 12 months. 

$5.99/month at Peacock

If you want to catch every match of the French Open and don’t want to have to hop around between NBC, Peacock and the Tennis Channel all week, in Australia a majority of the action is streaming free with ads on 9Now, and in Austria it's all streaming free with ads on ServusTV.

Don’t live in either of those places? Don't worry, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN. A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

(ExpressVPN)

ExpressVPN

Stream free French Open coverage

ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into an Austrian or Australian livestream this month as opposed to paying for Peacock and the Tennis Channel for US coverage of the tennis tournament. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location and then find free livestream coverage on 9Now or ServusTV.

ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN.

$8.32/month at ExpressVPN

All times Eastern.

Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final

  • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

US viewers can tune into NBC's French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.