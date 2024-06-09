French Open 2024 men's final: How to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev match today
It's time for the 2024 French Open men's final at Roland Garros. This Sunday, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court. The 21-year-old No. 3 seed Alcaraz defeated No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner in the Semis to become the youngest player to make grand slam finals on all three surfaces; hard court, grass and clay. No. 4 seed Zverev defeated an ailing Casper Ruud in his Semis to face Alcaraz tomorrow. Alcaraz vs. Zverev is scheduled for no earlier than 8:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, June 9. You can find the full order of play at Roland Garros here.
Are you ready to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev at the 2024 French Open final? Here’s everything you need to know about the last match of Roland Garros, including the full broadcast schedule, where to stream matches for free and more.
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev at the 2024 French Open final:
ExpressVPN
Stream free French Open coverage
Date: Sunday, June 9
Time: Not before 8:30 a.m. ET
Location: Roland Garros, Paris, FR
Court: Court Philippe-Chatrier
Round: Final
TV channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, VPN
When is the French Open final?
No. 3 seed Carlos Alacaraz faces No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev this Sunday in the men's French Open Final.
What time will Alcaraz vs. Zverev start?
The Alcaraz vs. Zverev match will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier, beginning sometime after 8:30 a.m. ET in the US. You can find the exact order of play at Roland Garros here.
What channel is Alcaraz vs. Zverev on?
You'll need access to NBC or Peacock to tune into the Alcaraz vs. Zverev final match. This Sunday, the US broadcast schedule for the French Open is as follows:
Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final
9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock
No tennis channel? No problem. You could always catch an uninterrupted livestream of the tennis tournament with the help of a VPN — more on that below.
How to watch Alcaraz vs. Zverev live without cable:
For $5.99/month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC, plus, you'll get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office, every Bravo show and Hallmark movie, and movies like Five Nights at Freddy's and Super Mario Bros.
For $12 monthly you can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
And if you're a student looking to catch the big race, Big 10 basketball games and more, you can take advantage of Peacock's student discount and get an ad-supported subscription for just $1.99/month for 12 months.
How to stream Alcaraz vs. Zverev free:
If you want to catch every match of the French Open and don’t want to have to hop around between NBC, Peacock and the Tennis Channel all week, in Australia a majority of the action is streaming free with ads on 9Now, and in Austria it's all streaming free with ads on ServusTV.
Don’t live in either of those places? Don't worry, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN. A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.
ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into an Austrian or Australian livestream this month as opposed to paying for Peacock and the Tennis Channel for US coverage of the tennis tournament. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location and then find free livestream coverage on 9Now or ServusTV.
ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN.
How to watch the French Open without cable:
Peacock
Stream the French Open
2024 French Open broadcast schedule:
All times Eastern.
Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final
9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock
French Open 2024 seeds:
Men's singles seeds
Novak Djokovic
Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz
Alexander Zverev
Daniil Medvedev
Andrey Rublev
Casper Ruud
Hubert Hurkacz
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Grigor Dimitrov
Alex de Minaur
Taylor Fritz
Holger Rune
Tommy Paul
Ben Shelton
Nicolas Jarry
Ugo Humbert
Karen Khachanov
Alexander Bublik
Sebastian Baez
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Adrian Mannarino
Francisco Cerundolo
Alejandro Tabilo
Frances Tiafoe
Tallon Griekspoor
Sebastian Korda
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Arthur Fils
Lorenzo Musetti
Mariano Navone
Cam Norrie
Women's singles seeds
Iga Swiatek
Aryna Sabalenka
Coco Gauff
Elena Rybakina
Marketa Vondrousova
Maria Sakkari
Qinwen Zheng
Ons Jabeur
Jelena Ostapenko
Daria Kasatkina
Danielle Collins
Jasmine Paolini
Beatriz Haddad Maia
Madison Keys
Elina Svitolina
Ekaterina Alexandrova
Liudmila Samsonova
Marta Kostyuk
Victoria Azarenka
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Carolina Garcia
Emma Navarro
Anna Kalinskaya
Barbora Krejcikova
Elise Mertens
Katie Boulter
Linda Noskova
Sorana Cirstea
Veronika Kudermetova
Dayana Yastremska
Leylah Fernandez
Katerina Siniakova
French Open livestream US
US viewers can tune into NBC's French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.
Every way to watch the 2024 French Open:
YouTube TV + Sports add-on
Watch NBC
Sling TV Blue + Sports Extra
Get NBC and The Tennis Channel
Hulu + Live TV
Watch NBC