French Open 2024 men's final: How to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev match

Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz is looking to join the list of Spaniards that have claimed victory at Roland Garros. (Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

It's time for the 2024 French Open men's final at Roland Garros. This Sunday, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court. The 21-year-old No. 3 seed Alcaraz defeated No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner in the Semis to become the youngest player to make grand slam finals on all three surfaces; hard court, grass and clay. No. 4 seed Zverev defeated an ailing Casper Ruud in his Semis to face Alcaraz tomorrow. Alcaraz vs. Zverev is scheduled for no earlier than 8:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, June 9. You can find the full order of play at Roland Garros here.

Are you ready to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev at the 2024 French Open final? Here’s everything you need to know about the last match of Roland Garros, including the full broadcast schedule, where to stream matches for free and more.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev at the 2024 French Open final:

Date: Sunday, June 9

Time: Not before 8:30 a.m. ET

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, FR

Court: Court Philippe-Chatrier

Round: Final

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, VPN

When is the French Open final?

No. 3 seed Carlos Alacaraz faces No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev this Sunday in the men's French Open Final.

What time will Alcaraz vs. Zverev start?

The Alcaraz vs. Zverev match will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier, beginning sometime after 8:30 a.m. ET in the US. You can find the exact order of play at Roland Garros here.

What channel is Alcaraz vs. Zverev on?

You'll need access to NBC or Peacock to tune into the Alcaraz vs. Zverev final match. This Sunday, the US broadcast schedule for the French Open is as follows:

Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

No tennis channel? No problem. You could always catch an uninterrupted livestream of the tennis tournament with the help of a VPN — more on that below.

How to watch Alcaraz vs. Zverev live without cable:

How to stream Alcaraz vs. Zverev free:

If you want to catch every match of the French Open and don’t want to have to hop around between NBC, Peacock and the Tennis Channel all week, in Australia a majority of the action is streaming free with ads on 9Now, and in Austria it's all streaming free with ads on ServusTV.

Don't live in either of those places? Don't worry, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN. A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming.

How to watch the French Open without cable:

2024 French Open broadcast schedule:

All times Eastern.

French Open 2024 seeds:

Men's singles seeds

Women's singles seeds

French Open livestream US

US viewers can tune into NBC's French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.

Every way to watch the 2024 French Open:

