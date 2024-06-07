French Open 2024 men’s final: What time does Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev start?

Carlos Alcaraz has reached his first French Open final - Getty Images/Tim Goode

Carlos Alcaraz plays in his first French Open final after twice coming from a set down to beat Jannik Sinner in five sets.

The 21-year-old, is the youngest player to make grand slam finals on all three surfaces; hard court, grass and the clay of Paris, and now has the chance to add his name to the list of Spanish players who have won at Roland Garros.

But he will come up against Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who steadied himself to get past ailing seventh seed Casper Ruud in four sets.

What time will the men’s final take place?

The men’s final is on Sunday, June 9 at 2pm UK time.

How to watch the French Open on TV in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport hold the broadcasting rights to live action from Paris. To watch on Discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month.

Coverage on Eurosport and discovery+ is available across all major TV platforms and direct-to-consumer streaming services, including Sky, Virgin Media, EE TV, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV+, Sony, Google and Roku.

Expert analysis will be provided on-site and in studio from the likes of Mats Wilander, Barbara Schett, Tim Henman, Alex Corretja, Chris Evert, John McEnroe and Laura Robson.

How to watch the French Open on TV in the US

NBC Sports will televise coverage of the French Open in the US.

Who is the defending champion?

Last year, Novak Djokovic claimed his 23rd major singles title when he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets.

What is the French Open prize money?

Total prize money for this year’s tournament comes to £45.7 million, up 7.82 per cent on last year.

Overall, prize money for the singles draw has increased by seven per cent compared with 2023.

Latest odds

Men’s singles final

Carlos Alcaraz 11/10

Alexander Zverev 9/2

