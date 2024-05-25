French Open 2024 Livestream: How to Watch the Grand Slam Tennis Tournament Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The world’s best tennis players take to the clay courts at Roland Garros this week for the 2024 French Open.

Novak Djokovic is the defending French Open champion on the men’s side, while Iga Świątek is the defending women’s champ. All-time French Open title holder Rafael Nadal is expected to make his final appearance at Roland Garros this year, as the Spanish star has hinted that he may retire at the end of the season.

Want to watch the 2024 French Open on TV and online? Here’s what you need to know.

When Is the 2024 French Open?

After a week of qualifying matches, the 2024 French Open officially runs from May 26 to June 9. The tournament runs for two weeks, with men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles all being contested.

How to Watch the 2024 French Open on TV

This year’s French Open coverage will be broadcast across NBC and Tennis Channel. You can watch the French Open on TV with a cable package that includes Tennis Channel and your local NBC affiliate channel.

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Online

The 2024 French Open will be streaming online through Peacock and Tennis Channel. You can watch the opening French Open matches live on Peacock, before the coverage moves to Tennis Channel for the week. The semifinals and finals on the second weekend of action returns to Peacock.

A Peacock subscription starts at just $5.99/month and lets you livestream French Open coverage online, and watch replays back on-demand. Your subscription will also give you access to other live sports, plus thousands of hours of on-demand TV shows, movies and specials on PeacockTV.com.

How to Livestream the 2024 French Open Online Free

Tennis Channel, meantime, is available to watch online through DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. Both streaming services offer a live Tennis Channel feed, so you can watch the French Open online. Even better: both services have free trial offers right now that you can use to livestream the French Open online for free.

Fubo’s free trial gets you access to stream the French Open live on Tennis Channel without cable, and it includes free DVR so you can record the tennis matches to watch back on-demand. Cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged. See full details here.

How to Watch the 2024 French Open on Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel will have the most comprehensive live coverage of the 2024 French Open, with close to 2,500 hours of live matches across its main network and its second channel, T2. In addition to letting you watch French Open matches live on TV and online, the network says “almost 200 hours of encores will air after live play concludes each day, running through the evening and late night to the start of the next morning’s matches.”

Tennis Channel is available on most cable packages, like this one from Verizon Fios. Want to watch Tennis Channel without cable? Sign-up for DirecTV Stream or FuboTV, which both have Tennis Channel as part of their streaming packages.

DirecTV Stream and FuboTV will let you stream the French Open on Tennis Channel on your phone, tablet, computer and smart TV.

The second of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, the French Open is the only Grand Slam played on clay. 2024 marks the 123rd edition of the French Open Championships.

