French Open 2024: How to watch the Roland Garros Grand Slam, streaming schedule and more
The clay court tennis tournament begins in earnest this Sunday.
Tennis fans, it’s time for the second Grand Slam of the year, the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros. The French Open action officially begins on the clay court today! This year, the record holder for most French Open titles (14) Rafael Nadal will be returning for what is expected to be a final farewell to the tournament where he made his name. The 37-year-old had to skip Roland Garros in 2023 due to injury. This comeback puts Rafa in an unfamiliar position as an underdog headed into the Slam. Also in the mix is Novak Djokovic, who has been on an uncharacteristic losing streak this year and Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz — both of whom are still trying to recover from injuries. That leaves the men’s field surprisingly unsettled heading into the Slam.
On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek remains the defending champ of the French Open two years running. The Polish player is fresh off her Italian Open win against Aryna Sabalenka, who will also be on the clay court at Roland Garros this week. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina will join them.
Are you ready to watch the 2024 French Open? Here’s everything you need to know about the tennis tournament at Roland Garros, including the full broadcast schedule, where to stream matches for free and more.
How to watch the 2024 French Open tournament:
Dates: Sunday, May 26 - Sunday, June 9
Location: Roland Garros, Paris, FR
TV channel: NBC, Tennis Channel
Streaming: Peacock
When is the 2024 French Open?
After a week of qualifying matches, the 2024 French Open officially began this Sunday, May 26, 2024. The Roland Garros tennis tournament runs for two weeks, ending with the men’s final on June 9.
Unfortunately for US fans, matches start bright and early at 5 a.m. for those in the Eastern timezone (and even earlier — or later, depending on how you look at it — for those on Pacific time).
What channel is the French Open on in 2024?
US coverage of the French Open will be split across NBC Sports, the Tennis Channel and Peacock this year. This Sunday and Monday, French Open matches will air live on NBC and Peacock, before the action moves to the Tennis Channel for the week. Then the semifinals and finals will return to NBC/peacock.
All the NBC coverage will also be available to stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — for those with an eligible cable or live TV streaming package. For the tennis super fan, the tennis Channel now offers streaming directly through their app, Tennis Channel+. So if you really want to catch every early morning match (without the help of a VPN), you may want to check out Tennis Channel+.
How to watch the French Open without cable:
For $5.99/month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC, plus, you'll get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office, every Bravo show and Hallmark movie, and movies like Five Nights at Freddy's and the Super Mario movie.
For $12 monthly you can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
And if you're a student looking to catch the big race, Big 10 basketball games and more, you can take advantage of Peacock's student discount and get an ad-supported subscription for just $1.99/month for 12 months.
Fubo TV’s Elite tier will get you access to NBC, NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel, along with 200+ more live channels. At $90 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package, and is also a great option for NFL fans. So if you're a sports fan looking for one simple subscription, Fubo might be it for you. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can stream the start of the French Open totally free.
2024 French Open broadcast schedule:
All times Eastern.
Monday, May 27: First Round
5 a.m.-3 p.m. - Tennis Channel
11 a.m.-3 p.m. - NBC
11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Peacock
Tuesday, May 28: First Round
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel
Wednesday, May 29: Second Round
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel
Thursday, May 30: Second Round
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel
Friday, May 31: Third Round
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel
Saturday, June 1: Third Round
5 a.m.-1 p.m. - Tennis Channel
12-3 p.m. - NBC
12-5:30 p.m. - Peacock
Sunday, June 2: Fourth Round
5 a.m.-1 p.m. - Tennis Channel
12-3 p.m. - NBC
12-5:30 p.m. - Peacock
Monday, June 3: Fourth Round
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel
Tuesday, June 4: Quarterfinals
5 a.m.-12 p.m. - Tennis Channel
2-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel
Wednesday, June 5: Quarterfinals
5 a.m.-12 p.m. - Tennis Channel
2-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel
Thursday, June 6: Women's Semis
6 a.m.-2 p.m. - Tennis Channel
11 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock
Friday, June 7: Men’s Semis
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Tennis Channel
11 a.m.-3 p.m. - NBC, Peacock
Saturday, June 8: Women’s Final
9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final
9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock
How to watch more of the French Open for free
If you want to catch every match of the French Open and don’t want to have to hop around between NBC, Peacock and the Tennis Channel all week, in Australia a majority of the action is streaming free with ads on 9Now, and in Austria it's all streaming free with ads on ServusTV.
Don’t live in either of those places? Don't worry, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN. A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.
ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into an Austrian or Australian livestream this month as opposed to paying for Peacock and the Tennis Channel for US coverage of the tennis tournament. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location and then find free livestream coverage on 9Now or ServusTV.
ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN.
Who is playing in the 2024 French Open?
Defending French Open champs Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be on the clay court at Roland Garros this weekend. Other big tennis names set to play include 14-time winner Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina.
French Open 2024 seeds:
Men's singles seeds
Novak Djokovic
Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz
Alexander Zverev
Daniil Medvedev
Andrey Rublev
Casper Ruud
Hubert Hurkacz
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Grigor Dimitrov
Alex de Minaur
Taylor Fritz
Holger Rune
Tommy Paul
Ben Shelton
Nicolas Jarry
Ugo Humbert
Karen Khachanov
Alexander Bublik
Sebastian Baez
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Adrian Mannarino
Francisco Cerundolo
Alejandro Tabilo
Frances Tiafoe
Tallon Griekspoor
Sebastian Korda
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Arthur Fils
Lorenzo Musetti
Mariano Navone
Cam Norrie
Women's singles seeds
Iga Swiatek
Aryna Sabalenka
Coco Gauff
Elena Rybakina
Marketa Vondrousova
Maria Sakkari
Qinwen Zheng
Ons Jabeur
Jelena Ostapenko
Daria Kasatkina
Danielle Collins
Jasmine Paolini
Beatriz Haddad Maia
Madison Keys
Elina Svitolina
Ekaterina Alexandrova
Liudmila Samsonova
Marta Kostyuk
Victoria Azarenka
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Carolina Garcia
Emma Navarro
Anna Kalinskaya
Barbora Krejcikova
Elise Mertens
Katie Boulter
Linda Noskova
Sorana Cirstea
Veronika Kudermetova
Dayana Yastremska
Leylah Fernandez
Katerina Siniakova
French Open livestream US
US viewers can tune into NBC's French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.
Every way to watch the 2024 French Open:
