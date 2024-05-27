French Open 2024: How to watch the Roland Garros Grand Slam, streaming schedule and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Rafael Nadal currently holds the record for the most French Open titles. This year's Roland Garros Grand Slam may be his last. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Tennis fans, it’s time for the second Grand Slam of the year, the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros. The French Open action officially begins on the clay court today! This year, the record holder for most French Open titles (14) Rafael Nadal will be returning for what is expected to be a final farewell to the tournament where he made his name. The 37-year-old had to skip Roland Garros in 2023 due to injury. This comeback puts Rafa in an unfamiliar position as an underdog headed into the Slam. Also in the mix is Novak Djokovic, who has been on an uncharacteristic losing streak this year and Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz — both of whom are still trying to recover from injuries. That leaves the men’s field surprisingly unsettled heading into the Slam.

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek remains the defending champ of the French Open two years running. The Polish player is fresh off her Italian Open win against Aryna Sabalenka, who will also be on the clay court at Roland Garros this week. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina will join them.

Are you ready to watch the 2024 French Open? Here’s everything you need to know about the tennis tournament at Roland Garros, including the full broadcast schedule, where to stream matches for free and more.

How to watch the 2024 French Open tournament:

Peacock Stream the French Open $5.99/month at Peacock

Dates: Sunday, May 26 - Sunday, June 9

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, FR

TV channel: NBC, Tennis Channel

Streaming: Peacock

When is the 2024 French Open?

After a week of qualifying matches, the 2024 French Open officially began this Sunday, May 26, 2024. The Roland Garros tennis tournament runs for two weeks, ending with the men’s final on June 9.

Unfortunately for US fans, matches start bright and early at 5 a.m. for those in the Eastern timezone (and even earlier — or later, depending on how you look at it — for those on Pacific time).

What channel is the French Open on in 2024?

US coverage of the French Open will be split across NBC Sports, the Tennis Channel and Peacock this year. This Sunday and Monday, French Open matches will air live on NBC and Peacock, before the action moves to the Tennis Channel for the week. Then the semifinals and finals will return to NBC/peacock.

All the NBC coverage will also be available to stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — for those with an eligible cable or live TV streaming package. For the tennis super fan, the tennis Channel now offers streaming directly through their app, Tennis Channel+. So if you really want to catch every early morning match (without the help of a VPN), you may want to check out Tennis Channel+.

How to watch the French Open without cable:

(Fubo) Fubo Elite Watch NBC and the Tennis Channel Fubo TV’s Elite tier will get you access to NBC, NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel, along with 200+ more live channels. At $90 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package, and is also a great option for NFL fans. So if you're a sports fan looking for one simple subscription, Fubo might be it for you. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can stream the start of the French Open totally free. Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Choice Watch NBC, Tennis Channel Try free at DirecTV

2024 French Open broadcast schedule:

All times Eastern.

Monday, May 27: First Round

5 a.m.-3 p.m. - Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. - NBC

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Peacock

Tuesday, May 28: First Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Wednesday, May 29: Second Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Thursday, May 30: Second Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Friday, May 31: Third Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Saturday, June 1: Third Round

5 a.m.-1 p.m. - Tennis Channel

12-3 p.m. - NBC

12-5:30 p.m. - Peacock

Sunday, June 2: Fourth Round

5 a.m.-1 p.m. - Tennis Channel

12-3 p.m. - NBC

12-5:30 p.m. - Peacock

Monday, June 3: Fourth Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Tuesday, June 4: Quarterfinals

5 a.m.-12 p.m. - Tennis Channel

2-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Wednesday, June 5: Quarterfinals

5 a.m.-12 p.m. - Tennis Channel

2-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Thursday, June 6: Women's Semis

6 a.m.-2 p.m. - Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

Friday, June 7: Men’s Semis

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

Saturday, June 8: Women’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

How to watch more of the French Open for free

If you want to catch every match of the French Open and don’t want to have to hop around between NBC, Peacock and the Tennis Channel all week, in Australia a majority of the action is streaming free with ads on 9Now, and in Austria it's all streaming free with ads on ServusTV.

Don’t live in either of those places? Don't worry, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN. A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream free French Open coverage ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into an Austrian or Australian livestream this month as opposed to paying for Peacock and the Tennis Channel for US coverage of the tennis tournament. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location and then find free livestream coverage on 9Now or ServusTV. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $8.32/month at ExpressVPN

Who is playing in the 2024 French Open?

Defending French Open champs Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be on the clay court at Roland Garros this weekend. Other big tennis names set to play include 14-time winner Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina.

French Open 2024 seeds:

Men's singles seeds

Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev Casper Ruud Hubert Hurkacz Stefanos Tsitsipas Grigor Dimitrov Alex de Minaur Taylor Fritz Holger Rune Tommy Paul Ben Shelton Nicolas Jarry Ugo Humbert Karen Khachanov Alexander Bublik Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Adrian Mannarino Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Tabilo Frances Tiafoe Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry Arthur Fils Lorenzo Musetti Mariano Navone Cam Norrie

Women's singles seeds

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff Elena Rybakina Marketa Vondrousova Maria Sakkari Qinwen Zheng Ons Jabeur Jelena Ostapenko Daria Kasatkina Danielle Collins Jasmine Paolini Beatriz Haddad Maia Madison Keys Elina Svitolina Ekaterina Alexandrova Liudmila Samsonova Marta Kostyuk Victoria Azarenka Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Carolina Garcia Emma Navarro Anna Kalinskaya Barbora Krejcikova Elise Mertens Katie Boulter Linda Noskova Sorana Cirstea Veronika Kudermetova Dayana Yastremska Leylah Fernandez Katerina Siniakova

French Open livestream US

US viewers can tune into NBC's French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.

Every way to watch the 2024 French Open:

YouTube TV + Sports add-on Watch NBC Try free at YouTube

Sling TV Blue + Sports Extra Get NBC and The Tennis Channel $33.50 for your first month at Sling