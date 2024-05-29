French Open 2024: How to watch the Coco Gauff vs. Tamara Zidanšek match today

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Coco Gauff plays Tamara Zidanšek in the Second Round of the French Open this Wednesday. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The 2024 French Open at Roland Garros is now in full swing, and it's time for Coco Gauff's next match. The No. 3 seed on the women's side and reigning US Open champion is looking to win her second Grand Slam title. In the Second Round, she'll face world No. 131 Tamara Zidanšek. The Day 4 match will be the fourth played on Court Suzanne-Lenglen today beginning shortly after Rublev vs. Martinez. You can find the full order of play at Roland Garros here. Are you ready to watch Coco Gauff vs. Tamara Zidanšek at the 2024 French Open? Here’s everything you need to know about the tennis tournament at Roland Garros, including the full broadcast schedule, where to stream matches for free and more.

How to watch Coco Gauff vs. Tamara Zidanšek at the 2024 French Open:

Date: Wednesday, May 29

Time: Afternoon, shortly after Rublev vs. Martinez

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, FR

Court: Court SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Round: Second Round

TV channel: Tennis Channel

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, VPN

When does Coco Gauff play the French Open?

No. 3 seed Guaff continues her quest for her fifth Grand Slam title this Wednesday when she faces Tamara Zidansek on the clay court.

What time will Coco Gauff vs. Tamara Zidanšek start?

The Gauff vs. Zidanšek match will be played on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, beginning sometime in the mid to late afternoon in the US. Day sessions start at 6 a.m. ET, but there are three matches ahead of Guaff's next game, so you shouldn't have to wake up early to catch the match. You can find the exact order of play at Roland Garros here.

What channel is Coco Gauff vs. Tamara Zidanšek on?

You'll need access to the Tennis Channel to tune into Coco Gauff's game against Tamara Zidanšek. This Wednesday, the US broadcast schedule for the French Open is as follows:

Wednesday, May 29: First Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

No tennis channel? No problem. You could always catch an uninterrupted livestream of the tennis tournament with the help of a VPN — more on that below.

How to watch Coco Gauff vs. Tamara Zidanšek live without cable:

How to stream Coco Gauff vs. Tamara Zidanšek free:

If you want to catch every match of the French Open and don’t want to have to hop around between NBC, Peacock and the Tennis Channel all week, in Australia a majority of the action is streaming free with ads on 9Now, and in Austria it's all streaming free with ads on ServusTV.

Don’t live in either of those places? Don't worry, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN. A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

When is the 2024 French Open?

After a week of qualifying matches, the 2024 French Open officially began this Sunday, May 26, 2024. The Roland Garros tennis tournament runs for two weeks, ending with the men’s final on June 9.

Unfortunately for US fans, matches start bright and early at 5 a.m. for those in the Eastern timezone (and even earlier — or later, depending on how you look at it — for those on Pacific time).

What channel is the French Open on in 2024?

US coverage of the French Open will be split across NBC Sports, the Tennis Channel and Peacock this year. This Sunday and Monday, French Open matches will air live on NBC and Peacock, before the action moves to the Tennis Channel for the week. Then the semifinals and finals will return to NBC/peacock.

All the NBC coverage will also be available to stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — for those with an eligible cable or live TV streaming package. For the tennis super fan, the tennis Channel now offers streaming directly through their app, Tennis Channel+. So if you really want to catch every early morning match (without the help of a VPN), you may want to check out Tennis Channel+.

How to watch the French Open without cable:

2024 French Open broadcast schedule:

All times Eastern.

Wednesday, May 29: Second Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Thursday, May 30: Second Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Friday, May 31: Third Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Saturday, June 1: Third Round

5 a.m.-1 p.m. - Tennis Channel

12-3 p.m. - NBC

12-5:30 p.m. - Peacock

Sunday, June 2: Fourth Round

5 a.m.-1 p.m. - Tennis Channel

12-3 p.m. - NBC

12-5:30 p.m. - Peacock

Monday, June 3: Fourth Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Tuesday, June 4: Quarterfinals

5 a.m.-12 p.m. - Tennis Channel

2-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Wednesday, June 5: Quarterfinals

5 a.m.-12 p.m. - Tennis Channel

2-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Thursday, June 6: Women's Semis

6 a.m.-2 p.m. - Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

Friday, June 7: Men’s Semis

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

Saturday, June 8: Women’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

Who is playing in the 2024 French Open?

Defending French Open champs Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be on the clay court at Roland Garros this weekend. Other big tennis names set to play include Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina.

French Open 2024 seeds:

Men's singles seeds

Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev Casper Ruud Hubert Hurkacz Stefanos Tsitsipas Grigor Dimitrov Alex de Minaur Taylor Fritz Holger Rune Tommy Paul Ben Shelton Nicolas Jarry Ugo Humbert Karen Khachanov Alexander Bublik Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Adrian Mannarino Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Tabilo Frances Tiafoe Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry Arthur Fils Lorenzo Musetti Mariano Navone Cam Norrie

Women's singles seeds

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff Elena Rybakina Marketa Vondrousova Maria Sakkari Qinwen Zheng Ons Jabeur Jelena Ostapenko Daria Kasatkina Danielle Collins Jasmine Paolini Beatriz Haddad Maia Madison Keys Elina Svitolina Ekaterina Alexandrova Liudmila Samsonova Marta Kostyuk Victoria Azarenka Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Carolina Garcia Emma Navarro Anna Kalinskaya Barbora Krejcikova Elise Mertens Katie Boulter Linda Noskova Sorana Cirstea Veronika Kudermetova Dayana Yastremska Leylah Fernandez Katerina Siniakova

French Open livestream US

US viewers can tune into NBC's French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.

Every way to watch the 2024 French Open:

