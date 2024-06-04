Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

French Open 2024: How to watch the Alexander Zverev vs. Alex De Minaur match

danica creahan
Streaming Editor
Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Denmark's Holger Rune during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Germany's Alexander Zverev plays Australia's Alex De Minaur this Wednesday in the French Open Quarterfinals. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The 2024 French Open at Roland Garros is now in full swing, and it's time for Alexander Zverev's next match. The No. 4 seed on the men's side will face Alex De Minaur this Wednesday, June 5 in the early afternoon (in the US). The Quarterfinals match will start shortly following the Sabalenka vs. Andreeva match on Court Philippe Chatrier. You can find the full order of play at Roland Garros here. Are you ready to watch Alexander Zverev vs. Alex De Minaur at the 2024 French Open? Here’s everything you need to know about the tennis tournament at Roland Garros, including the full broadcast schedule, where to stream matches for free and more.

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Time: Afternoon, not before 2:15 p.m. ET

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, FR

Court: Court Philippe-Chatrier

Round: Quarterfinals

TV channel: Tennis Channel

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, VPN

No. 4 seed Zverev plays Alex De Minaur this Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

The Zverev vs. De Minaur match will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier, beginning sometime after Sabalenka vs. Andreeva, but not before 2:15 p.m. ET. You can find the exact order of play at Roland Garros here.

You'll need access to the Tennis Channel to tune into Alexander Zverev's match against Alex De Minaur. This Wednesday, the US broadcast schedule for the French Open is as follows:

Wednesday, June 5: Quarterfinals

  • 5 a.m.-12 p.m. - Tennis Channel

  • 2-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

No tennis channel? No problem. You could always catch an uninterrupted livestream of the tennis tournament with the help of a VPN — more on that below.

(Fubo)

Fubo Elite

Watch NBC and the Tennis Channel

Fubo TV’s Elite tier will get you access to NBC, NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel, along with 200+ more live channels. At $90 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package, and is also a great option for NFL fans. So if you're a sports fan looking for one simple subscription, Fubo might be it for you. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can stream the start of the French Open totally free.

Try free at Fubo

If you want to catch every match of the French Open and don’t want to have to hop around between NBC, Peacock and the Tennis Channel all week, in Australia a majority of the action is streaming free with ads on 9Now, and in Austria it's all streaming free with ads on ServusTV.

Don’t live in either of those places? Don't worry, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN. A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

(ExpressVPN)

ExpressVPN

Stream free French Open coverage

ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into an Austrian or Australian livestream this month as opposed to paying for Peacock and the Tennis Channel for US coverage of the tennis tournament. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location and then find free livestream coverage on 9Now or ServusTV.

ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN.

$8.32/month at ExpressVPN

The Roland Garros tennis tournament runs for two weeks, ending with the men’s final on June 9.

Unfortunately for US fans, matches start bright and early at 5 a.m. for those in the Eastern timezone (and even earlier — or later, depending on how you look at it — for those on Pacific time).

US coverage of the French Open will be split across NBC Sports, the Tennis Channel and Peacock this year. This Sunday and Monday, French Open matches will air live on NBC and Peacock, before the action moves to the Tennis Channel for the week. Then the semifinals and finals will return to NBC/peacock.

All the NBC coverage will also be available to stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — for those with an eligible cable or live TV streaming package. For the tennis super fan, the Tennis Channel now offers streaming directly through their app, Tennis Channel+. So if you really want to catch every early morning match (without the help of a VPN), you may want to check out Tennis Channel+.

All times Eastern.

Wednesday, June 5: Quarterfinals

  • 5 a.m.-12 p.m. - Tennis Channel

  • 2-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Thursday, June 6: Women's Semis

  • 6 a.m.-2 p.m. - Tennis Channel

  • 11 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

Friday, June 7: Men’s Semis

  • 8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Tennis Channel

  • 11 a.m.-3 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

Saturday, June 8: Women’s Final

  • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final

  • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

Men's singles seeds

  1. Novak Djokovic

  2. Jannik Sinner

  3. Carlos Alcaraz

  4. Alexander Zverev

  5. Daniil Medvedev

  6. Andrey Rublev

  7. Casper Ruud

  8. Hubert Hurkacz

  9. Stefanos Tsitsipas

  10. Grigor Dimitrov

  11. Alex de Minaur

  12. Taylor Fritz

  13. Holger Rune

  14. Tommy Paul

  15. Ben Shelton

  16. Nicolas Jarry

  17. Ugo Humbert

  18. Karen Khachanov

  19. Alexander Bublik

  20. Sebastian Baez

  21. Felix Auger-Aliassime

  22. Adrian Mannarino

  23. Francisco Cerundolo

  24. Alejandro Tabilo

  25. Frances Tiafoe

  26. Tallon Griekspoor

  27. Sebastian Korda

  28. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

  29. Arthur Fils

  30. Lorenzo Musetti

  31. Mariano Navone

  32. Cam Norrie

Women's singles seeds

  1. Iga Swiatek

  2. Aryna Sabalenka

  3. Coco Gauff

  4. Elena Rybakina

  5. Marketa Vondrousova

  6. Maria Sakkari

  7. Qinwen Zheng

  8. Ons Jabeur

  9. Jelena Ostapenko

  10. Daria Kasatkina

  11. Danielle Collins

  12. Jasmine Paolini

  13. Beatriz Haddad Maia

  14. Madison Keys

  15. Elina Svitolina

  16. Ekaterina Alexandrova

  17. Liudmila Samsonova

  18. Marta Kostyuk

  19. Victoria Azarenka

  20. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

  21. Carolina Garcia

  22. Emma Navarro

  23. Anna Kalinskaya

  24. Barbora Krejcikova

  25. Elise Mertens

  26. Katie Boulter

  27. Linda Noskova

  28. Sorana Cirstea

  29. Veronika Kudermetova

  30. Dayana Yastremska

  31. Leylah Fernandez

  32. Katerina Siniakova

US viewers can tune into NBC's French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.