French Open 2024: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after winning the French Open in 2023 - Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

The build-up to the French Open is well under way with the ATP and WTA action this week taking place at the Madrid Open.

Rafael Nadal is a major doubt as he continues his comeback from an abdominal issue.

“If I was in Paris today, I wouldn’t go out to play,” Nadal told a press conference. “I don’t think I’ll be able to play at 100 per cent but it’s important to be able to play for the last time in Madrid, it means a lot to me to play on this court where I’ve had some great moments.

“This doesn’t mean I’m giving up on anything in the next few weeks, I don’t know what might happen. Without trying to confuse anyone, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next three weeks. I’m going to do the things I have to do to be able to play in Paris. And if I can, I can and if I can’t, I can’t. I’m going to Paris if I feel like I’m good enough... I’m going to Paris if I feel capable enough to compete.”

When does the French Open start and end?

The French Open begins on May 26 and concludes on June 2.

When does French Open qualifying start?

Qualifying for the French Open begins on May 20.

When do the French Open finals take place?

The women’s final takes place on June 1 and the men’s final is the following day (June 2).

Where is the French Open held?

The French Open is located on the edge of Bois de Boulogne, close to PSG’s Parc des Princes. Roland Garros venue holds 18 clay courts including the main show court Philippe-Chatrier.

How to watch the French Open on TV and streaming in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Paris. To watch on Discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

How to watch the French Open on TV in the US

NBC Sports will televise coverage of the French Open in the US.

Court Philippe Chatrier is one of the best arenas in tennis - AP/Thibault Camus

French Open draw

The date for this year’s is yet to be confirmed but in 2023, it took place on the Thursday before the tournament started.

What is the French Open prize money?

The prize money for this year is yet to be announced. In 2023, the winners collected £2m and runner-ups £1m.

Which British players will be involved?

Jack Draper, Daniel Evans and Cameron Norrie are on the main draw list and expected to play in the men’s draw.

Andy Murray is also listed but his participation is in doubt as he recovers from rupturing ankle ligaments at last month’s Miami Open.

In the women’s draw, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage are in the main draw.

Emma Raducanu is listed among the main draw alternates. As it stands, she needs five players to withdraw or receive a wildcard to gain direct entry. If she can’t get in directly, she will have to qualify.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic claimed his 23rd grand slam title when he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek claimed her third French Open title when she overcame Karolina Muchova in three sets.

The French Open trophies

The men play for the Musketeers’ cup, named in honour of the four Musketeers of French tennis: Jean Borotra, Jacques Brugnon, Henri Cochet and René Lacoste.

The women play for the Suzanne-Lenglen cup, named after Suzanne Lenglen, who won the title six times.

The Musketeers' cup (left) and the Suzanne-Lenglen cup - Getty Images/Mustafa Yalcin

Latest odds

To win the men’s title

Carlos Alcaraz 2/1

Novak Djokovic 3/1

Jannik Sinner 9/2

Rafael Nadal 9/1

To win the women’s title

Iga Swiatek 1/1

Aryna Sabalenka 6/1

Coco Gauff 9/1

Elena Rybakina 12/1

