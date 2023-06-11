French Open 2023 live: Novak Djokovic v Casper Ruud men’s singles final latest score and updates - Getty Images/Emmanuel Dunand

02:12 PM

Game one

Djokovic follows a substandard drop shot with a substandard lob and Ruud gobbles this up to move to 30-0. Another drop shot from Novak, not got that stroke working yet but an interesting tactic, maybe to confuse or unsettle?

Ruud wraps the game up to love

02:11 PM

Casper Ruud

will serve first.

02:10 PM

Simon Briggs

“Well we had a lovely performance of Ravel’s Bolero while the roof was closed, complete with acrobatic dancers - one of whom performed a backflip over the net to great cheers. (How come the French are always more sophisticated than everyone else?) But now the roof is open again. Go figure.”

02:09 PM

Ruud is wearing

a dark navy shirt. Djokovic in that burnt sienna/marmalade number.

02:04 PM

Djokovic is the third seed

Ruud is four.

The roof is now open again.

02:04 PM

Ruud also given a warm welcome

“I am excited, I slept well last night.”

02:03 PM

The players are coming out

Novak gets a good hand, he’s in a dark orange and navy blue Lacoste tracky top.

01:50 PM

Tiger Tim Henman

doing a nice feature here about a search for a grass court in Paris. He’s found one in the British Embassy and he’s going to have a game with Alize Lim. Tim is late, he says, because he was having a cup of tea. Now he’s meeting the British ambassador to Paris! This might be Peak Henman, God love him.

01:45 PM

McEnroe's assessment

He tells Eurosport viewers: “There is not one thing Ruud does better than Djokovic.”

01:42 PM

They are closing the roof

on Court Philippe Chatrier. Rain about.

01:41 PM

Simon Briggs is in Paris

“It’s been another hot and humid day in a hot and humid fortnight in Paris - but now there’s a few drops of rain in the air and the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier is closing. Hard to say if it makes a big difference to the outcome, but I wouldn’t imagine that Djokovic will be displeased. From his perspective, the fewer variables (sun/wind etc) the better,” writes our tennis correspondent.

01:37 PM

Seniors on parade!

Mats Wilander and John McEnroe have played Yannick Noah and another older feller who I don’t recognise in a doubles match. Eurosport showing that now. Wilander now having a chat with the much-loved Frenchman.

Yannick, of course, won the 1983 edition of this. I am a big fan of Wilander as a broadcaster. Seven time major winner himself.

01:29 PM

The betting odds

Novak Djokovic is as short as 1-6 in some places but generally backable (well, not really backable but there you have it) at 1-5. If you fancy a flutter on the Norwegian, he’s available at 4-1

01:17 PM

Men's French Open Final coming up

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of the men’s final, where it is 22 Grand Slams plays Zero Grand Slams. Young Casper Ruud has it all to do against one of the all-time greats, the mighty Novak Djokovic, but the 24-year-old from Oslo has already accomplished one of the most difficult tasks in all of sport this week, when he beat Rafael Nadal on clay. That was in the semi, and it earns him a shot at the Serbian legend.

If Djokovic wins, he will break his tie with Rafael Nadal: the two great rivals are locked on 22 major trophies.

Djokovic said: “I put myself, again, in a position to fight for another Grand Slam trophy. I’ve been very fortunate that most of the matches in tournaments I’ve played in the last few years, there is history on the line. I like the feeling. It’s a privilege.”

The only two people in tennis history with 23 majors or more are Serena Williams, who retired after last season with 23, all during the Open era, and Margaret Court, who won 24, some during the amateur era.

Djokovic’s first Grand Slam title came in 2008 at the Australian Open, which he has won 10 times. He’s collected seven at Wimbledon, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open — in 2016 and 2021.

A victory over Ruud would also make Djokovic, the 36-year-old from Belgrade, the first man to claim at least three championships at each major event.

Ruud was the runner-up to Nadal at the French Open last year and to Alcaraz at the U.S. Open in 2022. Can he go one better?

Well, the omens are not too good: Djokovic has won all four matches vs Ruud, taking all eight sets they have played against each other.

“I’m going to have to try to come up with a better game plan,” Ruud said, “and just know I’m going to have to play my best game — my ‘A’ game, my best level that I’ve ever played — if I want to have a chance against him.”

Sounds about right to me. Players will be on court at half two UK time...

