French Open 2023 live: Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova face off in women’s singles final

Iga Swiatek - AP/Christophe Ena

03:16 PM

Swiatek 6-2, 3-0 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Not a good enough approach shot by Muchova and she is punished when Swiatek rifles a backhand down the line for a winner, 15-0.

Swiatek is hugging the baseline, dictating the point and Muchova tamely nets a backhand slice, 30-0.

As we pass the one hour mark for the match, Swiatek moves to 40-15 when Muchova’s backhand return is long.

Muchova with another backhand long and that’s five games in a row for Swiatek, who pumps her fist and walks to her chair with purpose.

03:11 PM

Swiatek* 6-2, 2-0 Muchova (*denotes next server)

Muchova drop shot into the net. The right shot but poor executed. Huge point coming up.

Great defence by Swiatek to make Muchova hit an extra ball and she frames an overhead smash long, 15-40.

Another wild forehand by Muchova and Swiatek breaks.

Way too many errors have cost Muchova dearly. Uphill task from here now.

03:07 PM

Swiatek 6-2, 1-0 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Muchova guesses well after a Swiatek backhand down the line and sends a forehand winner past her, 15-30.

Great hustle from Muchova to hang with Swiatek, who is pushing her opponent left and right. But a fatigued Muchova miscues a forehand wide, 30-30. Muchova slices a forehand long and Swiatek holds.

Another hard fought game but the reality is, Swiatek has won seven of the nine played.

03:02 PM

Swiatek is a big match player!

Iga Swiatek is the first singles player to win their first seven Grand Slam final sets in the Open Era. Lindsay Davenport, Roger Federer and Lleyton Hewitt won their first six. — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) June 10, 2023

03:02 PM

Latest update from Simon Briggs in Paris

Swiatek is closing in on what would be her third French Open in four years. Muchova is offering some stylish strokes but there’s not enough punch to her game. It’s a beautiful day, though, and I get the feeling that the crowd will be happy just to have witnessed a champion at the top of her game. The aura that Swiatek is building on these courts is beginning to feel ever so slightly Rafa-esque.

03:01 PM

Twitter reacts

Didn't feel like a 6-2 set. Muchova has served really well and has largely been the one forcing the issue in the rallies. Still, Swiątek is hanging in there, playing with more margin and winning the big points. Not willing to give up the title; the Czech will have to take it. — Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) June 10, 2023

Muchova doesn't have the game to trouble Świątek on clay. She can't outhit her, feast on her errors or rely on crazy drop shots & volleys all the time. — Łukasz (@koloidalny) June 10, 2023

Muchova hit 10 winners vs. Swiatek's 5 and still lost 2-6. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 10, 2023

02:57 PM

Swiatek* 6-2 Muchova (*denotes next server)

Another must win game for Muchova but she starts the game by miscuing a backhand into the net.

Drop shot by Muchova but she doesn’t do enough with Swiatek reaching it easily and her backhand causes a volley error, 0-30.

Deep Swiatek return and Muchova strikes her backhand long, three set points.

Rally of the match - Muchova tries to attack but doesn’t finish the point and that allows Swiatek to take the set in 43 minutes.

02:53 PM

Swiatek 5-2 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Swiatek is doing a great job of making Muchova over-hit and thus make unforced errors.

Muchova clearly has a game plan to attack but unfortunately for her a forehand long moves Swiatek to within a game of the set.

02:49 PM

Swiatek* 4-2 Muchova (*denotes next server)

First double of the match from Muchova, 30-30. Went for too much given the pressure she’s coming under.

Great depth from Swiatek and Muchova nets a defensive backhand, 30-40. Composure from Muchova as she sends Swiatek wide with her first serve and after a short reply sends a backhand winner down the line, deuce.

Muchova drags Swiatek to the net with a drop shot, the Pole reaches it but Muchova is there to finish the game with a backhand winner.

Karolina Muchova isn't giving up without a fight 💪#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/P9kyFxLgsx — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 10, 2023

02:39 PM

Swiatek 4-1 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Swiatek inexplicably sends a drive backhand long and Muchova has an opening in her service game for the first time.

Clear thinking and dominant hitting from Swiatek as she takes control of the rally and finishes with a drive forehand winner, 30-30.

Big chance for Muchova. She pushes Swiatek deep and earns a mid-court ball but sends her forehand into the tramlines, 40-30.

Swiatek tries to finish the game with a backhand down the line but the ball drops in the tramlines, deuce.

Another deep return by Muchova and Swiatek whips a forehand wide, break point. Muchova pushes Swiatek wide with her return but Swiatek puts a backhand reply low and at the feet of Muchova, who volleys long.

Longest game of the match so far, Muchova applying pressure to the Swiatek serve. But the world No 1 hangs onto serve when Muchova nets a forehand.

02:30 PM

Swiatek* 3-1 Muchova (*denotes next server)

Swiatek has won 9 of the first 10 points. Has yet to make an unforced error, while Muchova is up to 5 so far.

Must win game for Swiatek but she slips to 15-30 after a forehand into the net. Timely first ace of the match for Muchova.

Drop shot and lob combo by Muchova and Swiatek sends her defensive backhand long. And she finally gets on the board when Swiatek sends a backhand return long.

That should give her confidence and kick-start this match.



02:28 PM

Latest update from Simon Briggs in Paris

Plenty of rhythmic clapping here from a crowd who want to believe that they are going to witness a contest. But the first ten minutes have not suggested as much. Three games, three points for Muchova.

French Open 2023 live: Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova face off - Getty Images/Thomas Samson

02:23 PM

Swiatek 3-0 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Ominious start by Swiatek. Her big match experience is coming to the fore at the moment. Too many errors from Muchova while Swiatek is keeping the ball in play and being patient.

Backhand on the stretch from Muchova drifts just long and Swiatek consolidates the break.

Swiatek has won 9 of the first 10 points. Has yet to make an unforced error, while Muchova is up to 5 so far.

02:21 PM

Swiatek* 2-0 Muchova (*denotes next server)

Too good from Swiatek after Muchova fails to do enough with her backhand volley and Pole whips a forehand down the line, 15-15.

Swiateak goes after Muchova’s first serve and fires a deep return at her feet and she can only send the ball flying out of court. Same again on the next point as Swiatek rushes Muchova into another error, two break points.

Muchova forehand down the line goes long and Swiatek breaks.

02:18 PM

First Set: Iga Swiatek 1-0 Karolina Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Swiatek in Grand Slam finals: 3-0 Muchova vs top-3 players: 5-0. Something’s gotta give. Should be a good match.

Early signs that Muchova wants to take the game to Swiatek but back-to-back unforced errors gives the latter a 30-0 lead.

Lovely whipped forehand down-the-line winner by Swiatek after controlling the middle of the court.

Great disguise by Muchova on a drop shot and she earns her first point of the match when Swiatek fails to get the ball back in play.

Huge top spin forehand down the line by Muchova and Swiatek slices a defensive forehand into the net, 40-30.

Swiatek survives that early test when Muchova sends a backhand return into the tramlines.

Encouraging start from both players.

02:07 PM

Early win for Swiatek

Eva Asderaki-Moore is the umpire for the final.

Muchova loses the coin toss and Swiatek opts to serve first.

02:05 PM

Here we go!

Muchova walks onto court, holding the hand of a ball boy and gets a warm reception.

Swiatek follows Muchova soon after but is wearing headphones so presumably can’t hear the reaction from the crowd.

French Open 2023 live: Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova face off in women’s singles final - Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

02:03 PM

Twitter reacts

Swiatek is the best in the world but let’s make this a match Muchova! #RolandGarros — Albert Nguyen (@AnalyticsCapper) June 10, 2023

Looking forward to this final as a good mixture of guile & power. Muchova is very successful v Top 3 at Grand Slams but Swiatek might just have the edge today on clay 🎾 @eurosport — Jo Durie (@Jodurie) June 10, 2023

Roland Garros final time! Iga Swiatek will be a big favourite. Hope Karolina Muchova can make it a good final. #RolandGarros — PP (@PrashantSport) June 10, 2023

01:52 PM

What happened the last time Swiatek and Muchova met?

⏮️ Rewind to April 2019 in Prague 🇨🇿



[WC] Muchova 🆚 [Q] Swiatek



Highlights of the only previous time our two #RolandGarros singles finalists have played each other! 👇 pic.twitter.com/kV9FxQPnxB — wta (@WTA) June 10, 2023

01:47 PM

Eurosport's Mats Wilander on Muchova

We have a new Ash Barty - she is as close to Ash Barty but with a little more power. I believe Muchova has improved her serve and trusts her serve. Her forehand has improved immensely, especially her inside out forehand. In the end, she is so knowledgeable with a tennis racquet in her hand in terms of the variety.

French Open 2023 live: Swiatek and Muchova face off in women’s singles final - Getty Images/Julian Finney

01:31 PM

Not long to go now

It all comes down to this 🤩



Dual #RolandGarros Champion Iga Swiatek takes on first-time finalist Karolina Muchova for the title. pic.twitter.com/baERiM5LwB — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2023

01:21 PM

Women's final day at the French Open

Hello and welcome to coverage of the French Open on women’s final day.

World No 1 Iga Swiatek is aiming to defend the title she won last year when she takes on Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in around an hour’s time.

Swiatek comes into the match as the heavy favourite after easing through her side of the draw, without dropping a set.

The Pole is the youngest woman to reach three French Open finals since Monica Seles from 1990-1992 and attempting to become the first woman to win consecutive titles at Roland Garros since Justine Henin (2005-2007).

But Swiatek is well aware of the threat posed by Muchova, who beat world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals .

“I really like her game. I really respect her, and she’s, I feel like, a player who can do anything,” she said. “She has great touch. She can also speed up the game. She plays with that kind of freedom in her movements. And she has a great technique. So I watched her matches and I feel like I know her game pretty well.”

For Muchova, the fourth-lowest ranked woman to reach the final of the French Open, reaching this moment is the conclusion of a long road back to fitness after back, abdominal and ankle injuries.

“I don’t think I will be the favourite,” she said. “It’s nice. I didn’t really even know about this statistic (5-0 against players ranked in the top three).

”It just shows me that I can play against them. I can compete, and obviously the matches are super close. It’s great to know that I win against the top players, and that for sure boosts my confidence.”

If Muchova was looking for confidence, the only previous meeting between the two players came back in 2019, when she won a close battle.

