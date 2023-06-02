French Open 2023 Day 6: Jessica Pegula ousted in 3rd round, Novak Djokovic advances

Jessica Pegula couldn't repeat her quarterfinal appearance this time in the 2023 French Open. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Day 5 French Open recap

The third round of the French Open has been a rough one for the Americans so far.

Third-seeded Jessica Pegula fell in straight sets to 28th-seeded Elise Mertens, 6-1, 6-3. It's the fourth time the Belgian has reached the fourth round of a major since 2022, though she's never advanced past it. Mertens is also 3-0 against Pegula head-to-head. Unseeded American Peyton Stearns, meanwhile, couldn't upset ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia in a 6-0, 6-1 defeat after Stearns advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her tennis career.

Sloane Stephens has yet to play her third-round competitor, Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Novak Djokovic advances

Novak Djokovic, the No. 3 seed on the men's side, advanced to the fourth round in straight sets (7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2) over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday.

It wasn't the cleanest match for Djokovic, who had six double faults and just one ace. To his credit, Davidovich Fokina looked strong early, narrowly dropping the first two sets before Djokovic found his footing in the final set.

Though Davidovich Fokina couldn't pull off the victory, he pushed Djokovic to new limits. Djokovic's win was the longest straight-set victory of his career in Grand Slam events.

A new milestone: This was the longest *straight-sets* win of Novak Djokovic's career at Grand Slam level 🤯



3 hours 36 minutes - 2023 Roland-Garros R3 vs ADF



3 hours 16 minutes - 2018 US Open final vs Del Potro pic.twitter.com/90YAF1cvur — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) June 2, 2023

Sabalenka easily moves on

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus made quick work of Russian Kamilla Rakhimova in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. Sabalenka is looking to build on her 2023 campaign after she won the Australian Open in January. This is also the furthest Sabalenka has advanced in the French Open in her career.

“I think every tournament is different," Sabalenka said after the match, "especially Roland Garros is different to the Australian Open, a completely different surface. [But] It’s really good to have a grand slam in your pocket, it gives you so much belief. Hopefully I’ll do well here in Paris."

Rublev upset by Sonego

Seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev fell to unseeded Lorenzo Sonego in five sets after the Italian mounted a wild comeback. Sonego won the final three sets to pull off the victory, 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3. It's Sonego's second time making it to the fourth round of the French Open. He's never advanced further.

HIS FIRST TOP 10 WIN IN A GRAND SLAM 🔓🇮🇹



Lorenzo Sonego comes back from two sets down to oust No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev 5-7 0-6 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 and reach the fourth round in Paris!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/3FtYmG3IUB — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 2, 2023

Other notable results