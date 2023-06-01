French Open 2023 Day 5: Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, Iga Swiatek on to round 3, 5-hour 26-minute match ends in upset

Coco Gauff of the U.S. waved to the crowd after beating Austria's Julia Grabher in their second round French Open match on Thursday. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

The French Open is known for its iconic red clay courts, which are occasionally credited for the tournament's unpredictable results. Some top tennis players are familiar with the feeling of playing at Roland-Garros' crushed white limestone, which is actually red due to the dust from brick. U.S. stars aren't as likely to have that level of comfort. "I'm a true American, I grew up playing on hard courts," 19-year-old sensation Coco Gauff told reporters Thursday. Still, she said she feels at smooth and at home on Paris' courts.

She had the opportunity to feel out the surface in France with tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou when she was 10 years old, and has returned to train for a few weeks every year since. That extra experience was on display Thursday as the No. 6 seed sailed into the third round. Three of the men's top 16 seeds are American and they were all in action on Day 5 as well. Of that group, Gauff is the only one who has seen Roland Garros' round of 16. As her U.S. peers worked to change that, Roland Garros had its share of emotion and excitement, including a notably long upset and an especially young qualifier's ongoing success.

How did the Americans do?

Coco Gauff def. Austria's Julia Grabher 6-2, 6-2

No. 12 Frances Tiafoe def. Aslan Karatsev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

This is Tiafoe's first time advancing to the third round of the French Open.

Kayla Day def. No. 20 Madison Keys in an All-American upset 6-2, 4-6 6-4

Tommy Paul was eliminated from the tournament after a loss to Chile's Nicolas Jarry 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 7-5

American No. 9 Taylor Fritz is currently battling local favorite Arthur Rinderknech. With a win, he'll advance to the third round for the second time in his career.

Notable upsets

Daniel Altmaier beat Jannik Sinner in the longest match of Roland Garros so far. The 5-hour 26-minute upset is the longest match at the tournament thus far, and the fifth-longest match in Roland Garros history.

Tennis fans in the stadium applauded Altmaier with a standing ovation after he won 6-7 (0), 7-6 (7), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

A standing ovation on Lenglen for the man of the hour.



Soak it up @daniel_altmaier ⭐#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/dGhwOXk5N3 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2023

Bernarda Pera completed a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over the 22nd seed Donna Vekic.

Tomás Martín Etcheverry def Alex De Minaur [18] 6-3 7-6(2) 6-3

Highlight of the day

16-year-old Mirra Andreeva defeated Diane Parry. The No.143-ranked teenager is the youngest player to reach the third round since a 15-year-old Sesil Karatantcheva made the 2005 quarterfinals.

Andreeva is the seventh player in the past 30 years to make that stage before turning 17.

Other results

One day after her 22nd birthday, Iga Swiatek def. 102nd-ranked Claire Liu of the United States 6-4, 6-0

Swiatek Showcased her Taylor Swift fandom with a message on a broadcast camera after her 30th match win of the year. "I'm feeling 22! #Swiftie,"she wrote. She later told reporters that Swift helped her navigate youth and learning English.

No.7 Ons Jabeur def. Océane Dodin 6-2 6-3

Thiago Seyboth Wild def. Guido Pella 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3

No. 15 Borna Coric def. Pedro Cachín 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-4

No. 4 Casper Ruud def. Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5

No. 4 Elena Rybakina def Linda Noskova 6-3 6-3

