French Open 2023 Day 3: Daniil Medvedev shockingly upset by world No. 172 Thiago Seyboth Wild

There have been some upsets in Day 1 and Day 2 of the French Open, but nothing like what we saw on Day 3.

No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, who is also the No. 2 men's singles player in the world, lost to 23-year-old Thiago Seyboth Wild, ranked No. 172 in the world and playing in his first French Open. After four hours and 15 minutes, Seyboth Wild defeated one world's best players 7-6(5), 6(6)-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

It was more than a good game. It was a thrilling game. Medvedev and Seyboth Wild left it all out there, with Seyboth Wild playing through cramps from the third set on. Tiebreaks in the first two sets set the tone for the up and down match, with Medvedev and Seyboth Wild taking one set each. Medvedev appeared to have found his stride in the third set, taking down his competitor with ease, but Seyboth Wild got over those cramps and swung for the fences in the fourth set.

Despite being tied at two sets each, it felt like Seyboth Wild had the edge going into the final set. He proved it almost immediately, coming back from 0-40 to break Medvedev's serve. While Medvedev put up a good fight, he never looked comfortable in the fifth set (a recurring theme with his clay game).

Ninety-nine out of 100 times, Medvedev probably wins that match. He served up 14 aces compared to Seyboth Wild's two. He made just 48 unforced errors while Seyboth Wild made 77. But that's why the games are played in real life and not just on paper. Anything can happen.

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 30: Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil celebrates winning match point against Daniil Medvedev during their Men's Singles First Round Match on Day Three of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on May 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Notable upsets

No. 13 Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, lost in straight sets to Ukranian Lesia Tsurenko, who is unseeded at Roland Garros.

Other results

No. 4 Elena Rybakina managed to survive a serious challenge from 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova, who kept finding ways to put Rybakina off balance. Fruhvirtova had several chances to take a two-game lead in the second set and then possibly force a third set, but Rybakina was just too good and won 6-3, 6-4.

Casper Ruud, seeded fourth, defeated Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, and is one step closer to returning to the French Open finals for the second year in a row.

No. 7 Ons Jabeur erased the terrible memories of last year's first-round exit with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Lucia Bronzetti, and showed no sign of the calf injury that forced her to withdraw from the Madrid Open.

This article will be updated.