Rafael Nadal digs deep to win frosty, midnight classic against unhappy Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal digs deep to win frosty, midnight classic against Novak Djokovic - SHUTTERSTOCK

Nadal wins 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-7(4)

Another classic encounter, their 59th match

Nadal has a 14th French Open title in his sights

Rafael Nadal has won 110 matches at Roland Garros, but never one like this. The legendary clay-court champion had to overcome not only his great rival Novak Djokovic, but also bitterly cold temperatures in a contest which he finished with a flourish at 1.15am.

"It was a very tough match,” Nadal told Marion Bartoli in his on-court interview.

“Novak is one of the best players in history without a doubt. Always to play against him is an amazing challenge. All the history that we have together, today was another one.

"To win against Novak, there is only one way: to play at your best from the first point to the last. Today it was one of those nights for me. An unexpected level but I am super happy."

“I think they [night sessions] are starting too late,” said Djokovic afterwards. “But TV decides, that's the world we live in.

"I gave my best. I know that I could have played better. I'm proud of fighting and staying to the last shot. I lost to the better player today."

The result means that Djokovic is guaranteed to lose his world No1 ranking in just under a fortnight, although it is yet to be decided who will replace him. Alexander Zverev can do so by winning the French Open. Otherwise it will be Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic and Nadal have played all over the world, under lights, under roofs and under the hot sun. But can they ever have found themselves in such bleak and wintry conditions?

The magnificent competitive fire of their contest was undermined by the chill in the air, which sent some spectators scuttling for the exits before the third set had even begun. This 15,000-seater stadium had lost perhaps a quarter of its fans by the end of Nadal's 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 victory.

Former world doubles No1 Jamie Murray was among those questioning the French Open’s thinking.

“Impressive scheduling of the Rafa Novak epic,” he said on Twitter, with heavy sarcasm.

“8.45pm start time for a best of five-set match involving two of the three greatest players ever to pick up a racket. Oh tennis stop doing it to yourself.”

Every time these giants collide on a tennis court, it feels like a collector’s item: a masterpiece that deserves a suitably grand stage. And yet, the French Tennis Federation – in their greed for cash – have invented this nonsense of a night session, then flogged it off to Amazon Prime for £12.8m.

Talk about a frosty atmosphere. The crowd started off so excited that the very first game had to be paused while they yelled and screamed. But the longer this went on, the more they began to realise that they were about to miss their last Metro home. And that they couldn’t feel their toes.

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's quarterfinal match during the French Open - MOHAMMED BADRA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tennis is supposed to be a warm-weather sport, especially when you’re playing on red clay. We are used to seeing iced towels being used to cool the athletes down. Here, they would have been better off with hot-water bottles.

“Of course I understand the other part of the business, without a doubt, that televisions pays a lot of money to have matches that late, then the tournament makes money and then the players make money, no?" Nadal said.

“We need to find a balance, the right balance to make things the best way possible, no? (It's) true that (starting) the match here at nine in the evening playing on clay, best-of-five can be very long.”

Nadal had begged tournament organisers to schedule this match in the afternoon. He even suggested that this might be his last-ever appearance at the French Open (a theory undermined by the quality of his performance), before adding: “That’s why I’d like to play it during the day. I know the tournament by day, not so much by night, because that’s how I’ve played it all my life.”

But the new French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo and her scheduling committee were unmoved. Their choice of a night-session match – apart from being deeply impractical – handed a major boost to Djokovic.

The ball bounces lower when the temperatures drop, and Djokovic prefers to strike his groundstrokes at hip height rather than around his shoulders.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's quarterfinal match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros - MOHAMMED BADRA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

For Nadal, one of his favourite methods of attack – the high, looping forehand – was thus neutralised once the sun went down and the cold set in. Up until that point, he had been irresistible, driving winners left and right but most commonly with his ferocious forehand down the line.

Djokovic found himself 6-2, 3-0 down after around 90 minutes’ play – an alarming scoreline, though one that gives a misleading impression. Many of the games had been ferociously tight, and some of the rallies seemed interminable.

But Nadal was always going to find it hard to sustain that level of intensity throughout the match, particularly when the conditions slowed. He lost both his next two service games – the second one after a prolonged exchange of points that carried its duration to 18 minutes. Djokovic gave a little grin at the start of this sequence. His manner had something of the Bond villain about it: Ernst Stavro Blofeld with his white cat.

At this stage, we were expecting the contest to turn on its head in the manner of last year’s immortal semi-final – in which Nadal made the early running before going down in four sets. He must already have felt weary after being extended to five sets – and nearly four-and-a-half hours – by Felix Auger Aliassime on Sunday. Could he really find the willpower, the energy and the inspiration to resist?

The answer, on all three points, was yes. Nadal claimed a bathroom break after the second set and returned refreshed. He broke serve at the start of the third – although the response from the thinning crowd was considerably less excitable than it had been at the start of the match. Djokovic was being driven back off the baseline again by Nadal’s explosive power, which came in fits and starts but felt irresistible when he engaged his mental clutch.

The fourth set found Djokovic leading the way, but Nadal saved two set points at 3-5 and then set up a tie-break, almost exactly four hours into the match. His mighty forehand came to the party again, but it was a backhand winner that eventually sealed the deal. In the time required to play this latest tennis marathon, May had ended and June had begun.

Nadal vs Djokovic as it happened

11:17 PM

One for the ages

Nadal has Roland-Garros No14 in his sights. Djokovic was mercurially brilliant at times.

Perhaps it is the last time, as Simon Reed says, but it was a great time!

11:16 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (4) Nadal

Djokovic breaks back with a ferocious forehand return. Djokovic 4-6 Nadal.

Game, set and match Nadal, a back-hand winner seals the breaker at 7-4.

11:14 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-6 Nadal

Fantastic backhand winner from Djokovic off his second serve. Djokovic 2-6 Nadal.

Nadal then fires his crosscourt forehand wide. Djokovic 3-6 Nadal.

11:13 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-6 Nadal

Djokovic's precision has deserted him, hooking a backhand crosscourt a metre out. Djokovic 1-5 Nadal.

They change ends. Nadal towels down. The crowd coast him in affection. Novak chips his backhand drop into the net after epic defence from Nadal. Djokovic 1-6 Nadal. Five match points.

11:10 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-6 Nadal

Nadal's backhand return sails about 3cm too long. Djokovic 1-3 Nadal.

Nadal takes another break when Djokovic overcooks his backhand. Djokovic 1-4 Nadal

11:08 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-6 Nadal

Nadal holds his first service point with an off-return crosscourt fizzer. Djokovic 0-2 Nadal.

Nadal guesses right to nail a forehand winner up the line. Djokovic 0-3 Nadal.

11:06 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-6 Nadal

Nadal has the mini-break when Djokovic grittily stays in the point but then hoops a forehand wide. Djokovic 0-1.

11:05 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-6 Nadal

We're heading for the tie-break after Nadal takes a 40-love lead, two of the points unforced errors from Djokovic as we enter the match's fifth hour.

And he wraps up the hold to love with a big kicking second Bing Crosby serve 'straight down the middle'.

11:01 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-5 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Theworld No1 lets it all wash over him and then smears a forehand winner off the return and follow sit with another forehand crosscourt. What is wrong with these guys? The quality and competitiveness is truly at the GOAT level.

A velvety drop volley takes Djokovic to 40-15 and then Nadal goes for a big forehand winner but gets his angles wrong.

The number of nanna blankets on show at #RolandGarros is almost as impressive as the battle between Nadal and Djokovic — Daniel Miles (@danielmiles) May 31, 2022

What do you expect? It's taters.

10:57 PM

Djokovic* 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 5-5 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Nadal clatters a magnificent forehand winner off a perfectly respectable Djokovic return, the embodiment of solidity. At 30-15. Djokovic snares his backhand return long and then plants his next effort off the serve into the net. It's five-all!

The crowd is bellowing 'Rafa!'

10:52 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 5-4 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic gives up on a Nadal drop shot but follows it with his fifth ace, 15-all. Nadal delivers a blistering backhand winner up the line. The crowd is right behind him, roaring their support and delight. Time for Djokovic to reel off another great serve down the middle, 30-all. And then another, a bullet wide to Nadal's backhand that he can't get back. Set point.

Nadal defends it when Djokovic plants a crosscourt backhand into the net. Deuce. Djokovic pushes Nadal to the limit of his backhand with a Howitzer of a serve to earn another set point. Nadal defends that one with a backhand drill up the line.

Break point for Nadal when he approaches the net to scorch a forehand winner at biceps height. These round arm forehands of both players are terrific.

Djokovic defends that break point and stares into the crowd when he hits a volleyed winner after a wonderfully agile rally. Deuce.

Advantage Nadal again, when Novak fades his backhand drive wide. Djokovic has to defend this one on his second serve and he can't, Nadal reeling off a forehand winner that wrongfoots Djokovic.

Break back.

10:42 PM

Djokovic* 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 5-3 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Nadal still has the stamina to make it to the net and hit a vicious volley winner to move to 30-love. He follows that with a truly glorious topspin forehand down the line that just whistles past the top of the tape. Djokovic is forced into the bottom corner of his deuce court to stretch and cannot get his forehand back over the net.

Nadal holds to 15.

10:37 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 5-2 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Nadal thinks he can win this in four and pulls out a couple of corkers to go to 40-30 but Djokovic holds when Nadal's inswinging forehand drive down the line doesn't curl in enough.

10:34 PM

Djokovic* 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 4-2 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Nadal holds to love. It may not mean much in this set but it keeps him in with a chance at 4-2. The crowd shout 'Allez Rafa! Rafa! Rafa!' As the great Simon Reed says, 'This match started in May and will finish in June' (we hope ...)

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros - AP Photo/Thibault Camus

10:29 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 4-1 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Twice Djokovic comes to the net and absolutely pummels forehand winners and Nadal can't chase down a volley lob and keep his return in. 40-love. By firing a forehand long, Djokovic opens the door slightly and Nadal wedges his foot in to take it to 40-30 with an overhead backhand winner at the net. But his attempt to take it to deuce with a backhand line drive swerves wide. Djokovic is back to his defensive beast, timing when to go on the attack impeccably.

10:23 PM

Djokovic* 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 3-1 Nadal (*denotes next server)

It's down to 13C at 00.22 in Paris. This scheduling is ridiculous. The Americans pay the piper ...

Nadal holds to 15 with his best game of this set.

10:21 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 3-0 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic is back on a roll and races to 40-love. And wraps up the game with a forehand cross winner off Nadal's return.

Rafael Nadal is the mental toughest athlete in the world and Novak Djokovic is the best athlete in the world.. — The Novogratz (@thenovogratz) May 31, 2022

10:17 PM

Djokovic* 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 2-0 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Nadal swipes his racket into the net after his volley hits the tape and sits up invitingly for Nadal. The crowd boos him but, as McEnroe says, "cut him some slack". Nadal comes to the net to take a 30-15 lead with a backhand drop volley. Djokovic keeps slugging, though, and Nadal can't get Novak's crosscourt forehand back over the net.

Djokovic needs only one break point when Nadal chips a volley inches wide. What a match this is.

10:10 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Rafa holds up a hand in apology when his drop shot sticks in the tape and drops on Novak's side, leaving him stranded despite his strenuous effort to get there, 15-all. A double fault ties it up at 30-all but a special Djokovic drops shot give shim game point which he takes with a rasping high forehand winner.

10:04 PM

Djokovic* 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Nadal proves he is human with the overheads after all by framing one at love-all and shanking it long.

Djokovic overcooks a forehand to let Nadal back to 15-all and then slaps another into the net, 30-15. Novak gives up two set points when his lob sails wide but defends the first with a blistering forehand down the line. But he pulls his next forehand attempted winner crosscourt and into the tramlines.

Nadal leads two sets to one.

@RafaelNadal up two breaks in the third set…we already know that if he doesn’t grind on every single shot, @DjokerNole will come back and win the set…. Hence, time for Nadal to endure the pain…power through this set, the match, and just live for the ice bath after the match — Harry Cicma (@HarryCicma) May 31, 2022

09:58 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-5 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Nadal rightly questions a line call. He is backed by Hawk-Eye but the umpire still calls it in and Djokovic fires down aces to hold to love.

09:57 PM

Djokovic* 2-6, 6-4, 1-5 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Nadal starts with a double fault but makes amends with a serve-volley winner. Djokovic defends like jiminy but still Nadal finds a way to pin him in the corner of his deuce court, lure him back into the middle then drive the winner back to his right.

Nadal defends with a remarkable half-volley off his toes at the baseline and Djokovic plonks his volley wide.

Rafa holds to 15.

09:51 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 1-4 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic takes a 30-love lead with two phenomenal forehand winners but gives Nadal a sniff when he nets the third, Nadal's forehand kicking higher off the baseline than he expected.

Nadal then creams a forehand return down the line to tie it up at 30-all and a Novak double fault gives Nadal break point for the double. And Nadal takes it, or he is given it, by an unforced error when Djokovic hooks his backhand wide.

Double break.

09:47 PM

Djokovic* 2-6, 6-4, 1-3 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Nadal starts with a double fault then levels at 15-all by going to the net and slotting another overhead. Has any man ever played those shots better?

Djokovic promptly smashes a volley into the net to show the contrast and follows that by pushing a forehand long. At 40-15 Nadal berates himself for slicing a forehand into the net and then loops a backhand long. Deuce.

Djokovic's return off a second serve flies long. Advantage Nadal. Can he stay a break up? The first serve is deserting him this game and he double faults a second time. Deuce. Rafa plants a backhand volley into the net to concede a break-back point to Novak.

Back to deuce when Djokovic nets a forehand crosscourt. Advantage Nadal after a gorgeous backhand drop volley.

And he holds when Djokovic chips his backhand drop into the net. An eight-minute game ends.

09:38 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 1-2 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

The crowd is rudely intrusive, or to be fair some members of it are, calling balls out when they are in and interrupting the seemingly never-ending pre-serve bouncing rituals practised by both with some inane shouts.

Djokovic holds. Nadal's only chance, one would think, is to win this set. Having said that, Djokovic has not played four sets according to Eurosport since the US Open so who knows?

A match between Nadal and Djokovic on clay starts to feel like a 30-round prizefight. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) May 31, 2022

09:33 PM

Djokovic* 2-6, 6-4, 0-2 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Nadal makes it seven successive points to go 40-love up. Djokovic chips his attempted drop shot into the net and makes a couple of more errors but then fights back to 40-30 with great defensive play until Nadal smokes a couple beyond the whitewash.

But just when Djokovic thinks the tide is turning in the game, Nadal unwraps a scorching forehand down the line.

09:29 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 0-1 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Here we go. Nadal went off for a comfort break. Not sure either has changed his shirt. Nadal takes the first point with a smash from behind the baseline! Djokovic must be the overwhelming favourite now but Nadal seems to be back at the summit of his form by nailing an even better overhead down the line. Love-30. A Nadal crosscourt backhand draws the Djokovic error on his backhand. Three break points.

Nadal needs only one when Djokovic drives his off-return long. Hello Ms Topsy, have you met Mr Turvy?

09:20 PM

Djokovic* 2-6, 6-4 Nadal (denotes next server)

At 30-love down, Djokovic hammers a forehand return on to Nadal's laces and wins the next point with a high forehand winner after Nadal seems to frame his backhand.

Nadal fires a backhand into the tape with half the court to aim for. Set point to Djokovic. Nadal defends it when Djokovic ends a testing rally by driving a forehand long. Deuce.

The crowd goes berserk when Nadal wins the next point on his forehand but he can't hold on that point because Djokovic is pushing him to the limit with flatter, deeper returns. Deuce.

Set point No2 for Djokovic after a Nadal error and he has to defend it on his second serve. But he can't, driving the third shot of the rally, a forehand, both wide and long. One set all.

09:13 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 5-4 Nadal* (denotes next server)

Djokovic rips a backhand winner off Nadal's whipped forehand and closes out the hold to 15.

The longer it gets, the better for Djokovic. Nadal needs the second set to stop his momentum from growing, but also because court conditions are changing dramatically. https://t.co/2Rk8xKKqfT — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) May 31, 2022

09:09 PM

Djokovic* 2-6, 4-4 Nadal (denotes next server)

'No player on Earth is 3-0 and two breaks down and now you think he's going to win this. That's Novak,' says McEnroe who says he thinks Nadal got a little bit careless at three-love and one set up.

Djokovic fails to nail a forehand winner at 15-30, Nadal scrambles back a lob and wins the point with an overhead. As both players give their all running vertically and horizontally, the crowd rises to their feet after Nadal wins the point with a crosscourt drop.

Djokovic ties the game up at deuce with a powerful backhand but then the world No1 drives a pair of forehands too long. All-square in the second set after Nadal lost four successive games.

Almost a half-hour in between sit-downs and now it feels like Djokovic has completely flipped this thing around, even though it's on serve in the second and Nadal has a set in the bag. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) May 31, 2022

09:00 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 4-3 Nadal* (denotes next server)

Djokovic starts with a withering forehand winner down the line. Nadal shouts his displeasure when he punches a backhand long, 30-love but he regains his composure with a fantastic drop shot. At 30-all, it's Novak's turn to roar when Nadal smacks his forehand into the net but we're back into another epic slug and counter-slug at deuce as Nadal ups the tempo.

A double fault gives advantage to Nadal. Djokovic defends it with a blistering high forehand. A backhand winner down the line puts him on the verge of being up for the first time since the opening game of the match. But Nadal is not going to let that happen without a fight and drills a crosscourt forehand winner.

Djokovic serves wide and goes to the net to volley the winner. Advantage Djokovic ... until he chips a backhand wide. Nadal misses a chance on the forehand, netting his attempted drive up the line. And Djokovic finally closes out the hold.

08:50 PM

Djokovic* 2-6, 3-3 Nadal (denotes next server)

My colleague Rob Smyth's old friend, Maurice 'Mo' Mentum seems to be changing sides, according to McEnroe and Reed and because Djokovic is smiling and hustling, returning with moonballs, throwing Nadal off kilter. At love-thirty, though, Nadal hits a terrific backhand winner that tails back to kiss the line.

A bad slide costs Nadal a point and gives Djokovic two break points. Djokovic shouts 'Oh, f---' when he hooks a backhand wide allowing Nadal to defend the first. Nadal then fires an ace down the centre to take it to deuce. Cue huge fist pump.

A scorching rally of 20+ strokes ends with Djokovic angry when he pulls a forehand off a huge top-spun Nadal shot into the net.

Nadal hoops a forehand long as the intensity ratchets up. McEnroe says 'Christ! Won't someone shut these idiots up' at the crowd interrupting the server's concentration with daft shouts.

Djokovic wastes a golden opportunity by overhitting a forehand. Advantage Nadal. Djokovic knows this is the crucial game that can be the foundation of the turnaround and smears a forehand winner to take it back to deuce.

A gorgeous winner off Djokovic's drop shot from the baseline just spins over the net and gives advantage to Nadal who is flirting with the 1sec on the service clock.

Double fault (Nadal's first). Deuce. The game is already 12 minutes old. Nadal ignores the umpire's request to hurry up with a time delay warning and then flashes a forehand winner from shoulder height.

Back to deuce when Nadal overcooks a forehand back up the line. Break point for Djokovic after Nadal hits a crosscourt forehand into the net but Nadal defends it when Djokovic pulls his backhand return off a wide serve into the net. Nadal does the same with a backhand to give Novak his fourth break point and two relatively weak drop shots from both players set Nadal up to regain his mojo at the net.

The game enters its 17th minute with Nadal losing his range. Advantage Djokovic. Double break-back. Nadal pushes a backhand wide. He took the fifth break point.

08:31 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 2-3 Nadal* (denotes next server)

The Djokovic smile is back big time when he goes to the net off Nadal's one-handed backhand. He follows that winner with his second ace. Thirty-love.

Another excellent backhand drop shot from Djokovic takes him to 40-15 and he seals the hold with a rasping crosscourt forehand. It's ON!

Djokovic seems to have found his range, won't be easy from here on for Nadal. #RolandGarros — Sudipto Ganguly (@Sudipto_Reuters) May 31, 2022

08:26 PM

Djokovic* 2-6, 1-3 Nadal (denotes next server)

Big air-punch and fist-pump from Nadal after a sizzling forehand winner. 'It's sick, how good he's playing,' says John McEnroe. But at 30-15 he then shanks a forehand, the very next point after the praise.

Nadal hooks a forehand long and even though Djokovic takes on the shot he immediately stoops to show the mark and the umpire agrees. Break point ... which he takes with a rueful smile when Nadal chips a forehand into the net.

Break back.

08:19 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 0-3 Nadal* (denotes next server)

The unforced error count is Djokovic nine to Nadal's one. Make that 10 at deuce when Djokovic hammers a forehand crosscourt into the net. McEnroe blames 'the Australian debacle' and 'what it did to his psyche'.

For the second set in succession, Nadal pulls off the double break. Both forehand and backhand are in fine fettle so far. This is is 111th singles match at Roland-Garros. It's shaping up so far to be his 108th win.

08:15 PM

Djokovic* 2-6, 0-2 Nadal (denotes next server)

Just as John Lewis used to have 'never knowingly undersold', McEnroe suggests Nadal should have a tag line 'driving opponents crazy in Paris for 17 years'.

An ace and a blistering forehand drive up the line take Nadal from 15-love to 40-love. And he holds with a high-kicking second serve.

Novak Djokovic - MOHAMMED BADRA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:11 PM

Djokovic 2-6, 0-1 Nadal* (denotes next server)

Two good forehand winners from Djokovic are undone by a double fault and a withering Nadal backhand drive. Thirty-all.

Nadal just hangs in there and earns a break point when Novak goes for a high risk backhand drive up the line that clanks into the net.

Djokovic defends it but Nadal is hitting the ball consistently longer (legally) than Djokovic and draws another error. Djokovic defends the second one, too, by pinning Nadal behind his baseline until he drives forehand too long.

But then Nadal pushes Djokovic twice into the far corner of his ad court and nails a volleyed winner off the second of them, Djokovic scrambling brilliantly as usual.

For the third time Djokovic defends the break point with a spiffing forehand winner but concedes another when he drives a forehand long.

A touch of hesitation and a mishit from Nadal off a double-fisted crosscourt return them to deuce. Nadal earns his fifth with an Alacaraz velvety touch, a disguised forehand drop shot but Djokovic is playing his socks off in defence and levels it back up at deuce.

Nadal has a sixth break point with a forehand that kisses the outside of the line - Djokovic roars as he defends it at the net.

Here comes No7 as Djokovic spanks a backhand crosscourt into the net. And Nadal takes this one by manipulating Djokovic wide in his ad court on the backhand and having to chip from down by his ankles. Nadal goes to the net to nail the volley.

That game took 16 minutes.

07:54 PM

Djokovic* 2-6 Nadal (denotes next server)

New balls but before Nadal can use them he has to wait for the Mexican wave to finish. When he does, he fluffs a volley at the net. Love-15. He doesn't miss with another of those massive top-spun forehands, though. Are Djokovic's returns going deep enough yet?

Djokovic nails a high forehand down the line to move to 15-30 but Nadal then finds his volleying range to tie it up at 30-all.

Djokovic is upset at the bounce and his footing when he hooks a crosscourt backhand wide. Set point. Nadal goes wide to Djokovic's backhand with the serve and Novak slips again.

First set to Nadal.

07:49 PM

Djokovic 2-5 Nadal* (denotes next server)

Fantastic backhand up the line from Djokovic sets him up to approach the net and execute the perfect drop shot winner. 15-love. McEnroe and Simon Reed agree that because it's relatively cold, Djokovic 'can't hit through Rafa' and needs to keep painting the lines, especially on his backhand side.

A couple of punishing top-spin forehands take Djokovic to 40-15 and he stops the rot by taking the game.

07:44 PM

Djokovic* 1-5 Nadal (denotes next server)

At last a straightforward hold for Nadal, taking it to love.

07:41 PM

Djokovic 1-4 Nadal* (denotes next server)

Djokovic, as he does at his very best, hangs in there for 10 strokes until he finds the right moment to hit the winner, this time at 15-30 down, the sweetest of backhand crosscourts.

But then he plonks a rudimentary forehand into the net off Nadal's return. Break point, Rafa.

He has to do it on his second serve (only 47 per cent of his first serves have been in so far) and he can't, Nadal spearing a line-trimming forehand winner from the centre mark to Djokovic's right.

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's quarterfinal match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, - MOHAMMED BADRA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Double break.

07:34 PM

Djokovic* 1-3 Nadal (denotes next server)

'The ultimate nightmare is playing Nadal when he's playing well on this court,' says John McEnroe, raving about the venomous spin he imparts.

Nadal defends athletically in a 16-stroke rally until Djokovic pulls his backhand into the tramlines. But Djokovic takes it to 15-all with a majestic backhand winner up the line, going from solid defence to all-out attack in the space of two strokes.

Two sensational returns of serve from Djokovic, murdering the second serve, earn him two break-back points. Nadal defends the first when Djokovic's low backhand sails long ... and the second with an overhead at the net off a deft backhand drop shot that set it up.

Another excellent lob, this time from Nadal takes him to advantage when Djokovic slips while trying a backhand smash. Back to deuce after a good Djokovic drop shot that Nadal can only reach with one hand and bunts into the net.

Brutal pair of forehands push Djokovic right back and groping around his feet. He can't keep the second one in play. Advantage Nadal and once again the net cord is not Djokovic's friend as his forehand balloons off it and out.

Nadal holds.

07:24 PM

Djokovic 1-2 Nadal* (denotes next server)

Nadal, who will be 36 on Friday, hoops a forehand up the line that misses the paint by about a milimetre. Djokovic then nails a crosscourt forehand while 30 cm off the ground, nailing it low and finishes with an ace to hold to love. It's about 16C at Roland Garros tonight.

07:20 PM

Djokovic* 0-2 Nadal (denotes next server)

Two terrific serves from Nadal, one an ace and one unreturnable, take him to 30-15 and he closes out the hold to 30 by going to the net and playing a lovely drop shot.

07:14 PM

Djokovic 0-1 Nadal* (denotes next server)

Djokovic starts by targeting Djokovic's backhand when serving from his deuce court and crosscourt forehands to push him wide, setting up a couple of long rallies, each winning one, the second by Nadal with perfect forehand defence until Djokovic fires his attempt up the line into the net.

Djokovic comes to the net to fire a forehand winner to make it 30-15 but Nadal levels it up with a disguised forehand winner to Djokovic's right having forced him into the bottom left corner. Djokovic moves to game point with a wide serve to Nadal's backhand but Nadal again defends it with a whipped forehand winner. Deuce.

The ball isn't kick-bouncing so far tonight.

Nadal earns break point by reaching a crosscourt drop shot and firing a forehand winner up the line.

Trading drop shots allows Djokovic to lob Nadal to take them back to deuce but he concedes another break point when pushing a backhand long. The crowd is glorying in this. Back to deuce when Djokovic torpedoes a double-handed backhander up the line.

Nadal moves back to advantage with a wonderful, vintage forehand winner and the first game enters its 11h minute still unsettled.

Nadal breaks serve when Djokovic hits a crosscourt backhand into the tape and it bounces out.

07:03 PM

Here we go

Novak Djokovic to serve.

07:00 PM

The players are knocking up

Nadal is wearing two shades of green, Djokovic in orangey red and white.

06:56 PM

The players are coming out

Nadal bounces up and down on the spot before climbing the stairs to the court. He is first out to a resounding reception om Court Philippe Chatrier.

A mixed reception for Djokovic, very loud but a few boos, says John McEnroe. 'It blows. It's crazy. Come on! They may never see this match again.'

06:52 PM

The match is due to start at 8pm

Which will be 9pm in Paris, so late solely for the Amazon bucks. The pundits are expecting that some of the crowd will boo Djokovic as they have already so far at Roland Garros. Goran Ivanisevic says he hopes they do boo him, his coach claiming that it will inspire him.

John McEnroe says it's a lack of respect for Novak, who is 'unbelievable, with his fire and his emotion and he has made lemons into lemonade for years'.

06:34 PM

Good evening

The two speak.

Djokovic: 'I'm glad I didn't spend too much time on the court so far, knowing that playing him at Roland Garros is always a physical battle. It's a huge challenge and the biggest one you can have at Roland Garros.'

Nadal: 'He has won the last nine matches, including in Rome and the last one here. I think every match I play could be my last and I'll treat this one like it could be my last at Roland Garros.'

02:17 PM

Familiar foes set to do battle once again

By Greg Wilcox

The French Open final has come two rounds too early and the two big beasts are forced to fight it out in the quarter-finals rather than in the showpiece on Sunday.

If any match needs no real introduction it is this one - Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal have meet a staggering 58 times before this evening, the most common match in the professional era.

World No 1 and defending champion Djokovic leads the head-to-head series 30-28, but Nadal leads their match-ups on clay 19-8 and at Roland Garros 7-2. Djokovic beat Nadal in the semi-finals in Paris a year ago, and Nadal beat Djokovic in the final two years ago. So make what you want of those stats.

Regarding their Parisian performances it's the Serbian who holds the advantage. Djokovic has not dropped a set through four rounds so far. By contrast Nadal was taken to five sets over four and a half hours by Felix Auger Aliassime on Sunday.

It goes without saying that the winner of this match will be red-hot favourite to lift the Musketeers Trophy come Sunday, and 13-time champion Nadal says he's not going to give up on the possibility for a 14th title without a fight.

Speaking after his determined win over Auger Aliassime, the Spaniard said: "I hope to be able to give myself a chance to play at the highest level possible.

"Well, we know each other well, we have a lot of history together. Here we are, we are at Roland Garros, it's my favourite place. The only thing I can guarantee is that I will fight until the end."

To add even more unnecessary intrigue to the anticipated battle Nadal is fuming about match being scheduled in the evening and not this afternoon. The King of Clay is a different proposition on a warm afternoon when his booming topspin forehand bites and spits off the red dirt. Once evening arrives, and temperatures drop, his attacking options fade along with the last glimpses of the sun.

The world No.5 had tried to apply pressure to tournament director Amelie Mauresmo saying that this could potentially be his last-ever match at a venue he has dominated for almost two decades.

“If things don’t go well, Tuesday’s could be my last game here,” Nadal said. “That’s why I’d like to play it during the day. I know the tournament by day, not so much by night, because that’s how I’ve played it all my life.”

As for Djokovic, he's prepared to meet his old foe once again.

"I like the way I've been feeling, the way I'm hitting the ball. I'm ready," the defending champion said. "

"[Facing Nadal] is a huge challenge and probably the biggest one that you can have here at Roland Garros.

"I'm ready for it. I will focus on what I need to do. I like my chances."