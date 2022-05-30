Qinwen Zheng blames defeat by Iga Swiatek on menstrual cramps

french open 2022 live score results latest updates tennis Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng news roland garros - Reuters

World No1 Iga Swiatek survived a big scare to advance to the French Open quarter-finals by beating Chinese teenager Qinwen Zheng, who blamed her waning form in the latter stages on menstrual cramps.

Swiatek, who is striving for a second title in three years at Roland Garros, showed rare signs of nerves and the opening set was the first she had lost in over a month.

But talented up-and-comer Zheng was unable to sustain her lead or the blistering pace she set and fizzled to a 5-7(5), 6-0, 6-2 loss. Afterwards the 19-year-old said "girls things" were the reason behind her physical issues and voiced her frustration about the struggles women go through during their menstrual cycle.

"It's just girls things, you know," Zheng, who is ranked 74th in the world, said. "The first day is always so tough and then I have to do sport and I always have so much pain in the first day. And I couldn't go against my nature. I wish I can be a man on court, but I cannot in that moment when I say, I really wish I can be man that I don't have to suffer from this. It's tough."

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her fourth round match against China's Qinwen Zheng - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Zheng took a medical timeout at 3-0 down in the second set, having her back massaged on court before going to the locker room and coming back with her right thigh strapped. The treatment did not help much as she dropped eight games in a row.

"In first set I was just trying to play my tennis and I didn't felt pain in my stomach, so I was able to really get there and say, 'Come on!' [encouraging myself] to have good attitude and some blood in the match," she said.

"After [that], I just had too much pain in stomach. And I wanted to fight, I really, really wanted to fight, but I just didn't have the power and it was really tough. I couldn't show my tennis today in the second and third set... I'm really not happy with my performance."

Despite her clear discomfort, Zheng put up more of a challenge than most have against Swiatek in recent months.

Swiatek is unbeaten since February and her 32-match winning run is the longest on the women's tour since Serena Williams rolled out 34 consecutive victories in 2013.

She will next face American 11th seed Jessica Pegula in the last eight.

Swiatek vs Zheng: as it happened

06:24 PM

Swiatek 6-7, 6-0, 6-2 Zheng

At 15-love down Zheng hits a sensational forehand winner down the line but then hooks her next two returns wide and long respectively to give the world No1 two match points.

She needs only one of them to wrap it up and clinch what had been a very topsy turvy battle.

06:20 PM

Swiatek 6-7, 6-0, 5-2 Zheng* (* denotes server)

Too many errors from Swiatek on her backhand but Zheng is also defending well until she drags a back-hand off-return into the net to make it 30-all. And then, after a 20-stroke rally, Swiatek leaps to drive a superb forehand winner down the line. Break point.

Zheng surrenders the game with a double fault.

Swiatek will serve for the match.

06:14 PM

Swiatek* 6-7, 6-0, 4-2 Zheng (* denotes server)

Swiatek regroups and holds to love.

06:11 PM

Swiatek 6-7, 6-0, 3-2 Zheng* (* denotes server)

Zheng saves tow break points to keep fighting and hang in there. Swiatek gives her box a hard stare. The errors have been creeping in and now that Zheng is feeling her self again, she is starting to pay the proce.

06:04 PM

Swiatek* 6-7, 6-0, 3-1 Zheng (* denotes server)

Goodness me. This could be a turnaround for the ages. Zheng keeps slugging and is running pretty smoothly at the moment but just when she gets a glimmer of hope with a break point she fluffs the drop shot, leaving it on her side of the net. The speed of Swiatek's serve has deserted her at the moment.

Zheng continues to use the forehand to push Swiatek back and it gives her another break point but the No1 seed keeps peppering forehands back in the next point until she can go to the net and nail a winner.

Swiatek goes to advantage with a serve that just kisses the final milimetre of the centre mark and closes out the hold with a hooping forehand that Zheng can't get back over.

Zheng - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

05:56 PM

Swiatek 6-7, 6-0, 2-1 Zheng* (* denotes server)

Two brutal driven backhands push Zheng back but when Swiatek goes for a third she hooks it long. Zheng looks fed up after going from 15-all to 15-30 when she overhits her forehand but ties it up at 30-all with a kick second serve. Fantastic overhead at the net earns Swiatek a break point at the end of an excellent backhand rally, pushing Zheng ever wider but Zheng's fourth ace takes the game to deuce.

The crowd, or a couple of members of it more accurately, start singing 'Let's go Iga, let's go.' It gets everywhere that witless song. It has the opposite effect as Zheng holds with an unforced forehand error from Swiatek and an unreturnable serve.

05:51 PM

Swiatek* 6-7, 6-0, 2-0 Zheng (* denotes server)

Swiatek is playing herself as well as Zheng at this point. Qinwen may be finding it dififcult to concentrate given the pain and stiffness, Swiatek because it's all a bit one-sided.

Hang on, though. Zheng moves quickly and freely to the net to pull off a delicious backhand drop, Swiatek, nonetheless, nails the winner into a vast expanse of open court. After framing a forehand Swiatek is pulled back to 40-30 but closes out the hold with no sweat (no surprise, given how chilly it is).

05:46 PM

Swiatek 6-7, 6-0, 1-0 Zheng* (* denotes server)

Good evening. Zhen rips off about half a kilometre of strapping from her thigh and decides to carry on grinning and bearing it. Perhaps it was too tight. She seems to be moving better without the bandage. A fantastic rally at 15-30 ends with an unforced error when Zheng drives her baseline forehand too long off a viciously high-kicking return.

Zheng defends the first of the break points with a punishing crosscourt forehand but then promptly double faults. Swiatek goes a break up and makes it seven winning games in succession since the breaker.

05:40 PM

Swiatek 6-0, 6-7 Zheng

So we go to a decider. I'm handing you over to Rob Bagchi for it.

05:39 PM

Iga Swiatek wins the second set 6-0

She races through that service game. Any way back for Zheng?

05:37 PM

Iga Swiatek serves for the second set

To take this to a decider. Her Chinese opponent struggling with injury. And indeed struggling with Iga Swiatek...

05:35 PM

Swiatek 5-0, 6-7 Zheng* (* denotes server)

Zheng is not moving as well as she was. It is soon 15-40 on the Zheng serve. She's second served eight times in this second set and lost all eight points. Before you know it, it's 0-5.

05:32 PM

Swiatek* 4-0, 6-7 Zheng (* denotes server)

Swiatek serving. On the early evidence, Zheng seems to be working well enough. She holds that game to 15. Any thoughts that the delay might change the momentum not immediately borne out. Curious one, isn't it? How the non-injured player can also be derailed by an injury.

05:29 PM

She's back

Whatever that was, she's okay to carry on.

05:24 PM

Zheng has gone off the court

to get taped up.

05:22 PM

Zheng has got the trainer on

The physio is having a look at the top of her right leg. Ah it would be a real shame if injury hampers this excellent battle.

05:20 PM

Swiatek 3-0, 6-7 Zheng* (* denotes server)

Swiatek is a terrifying prospect with her nose in front, though. She hits with such power, she goes for the winners early. With the scoreboard on her side in this set, she's battering winners left and right. It's soon 0-40 on the Zheng serve and the momentum has shifted. Zheng left floundering as she watches a crosscourt winner scream past her, serve broken to love.

05:16 PM

Swiatek* 2-0, 6-7 Zheng (* denotes server)

Zheng looks to have more variety in her decision making. I reckon Swiatek, totally reasonably, has come into this knowing that she has got a method and power that have swept all before her and that she was gonna blow this opponent off the court. But it's a bit one dimensional. Zheng on this evidence looks creative, brave, full of ideas. Again Swiatek is having to fight tooth and nail to hold the serve. It's deuce number three. The number one seed manages to get out of jail here and hold serve.

05:09 PM

Swiatek 1-0, 6-7 Zheng* (* denotes server)

Hmm. That was always the danger for the young Chinese player. She's suddenly hit the skids and has lost her opening service game to love. Zheng's serve is broken

05:06 PM

84 minute set

Swiatek only won 50% on her first serve. She's gone off for a comfort break and she's reading some notes. Be interesting to see if she can deal with not winning at a canter, huh?

05:02 PM

Qinwen Zheng wins the first set

Brilliant stuff from her. Takes it 7-6 on the breaker, having looked done in that.

Qinwen Zheng of China in action against Iga Swiatek - Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

04:53 PM

First set tie break

Zheng with a mini break! It's 1-0 to her. But Swiatek is able to raise her game at this key moment and has taken the tie-break to 4-2. I am impressed by the lengths that Zheng hits. She's pulled it back to 5-4. And an ace down the middle makes it 5-5! Well played.

With a wild service return, Swiatek has lost four points in a row! It's 5-6 on the Swiatek serve and, what do you know Zheng has broken the serve - and won the first set!

04:51 PM

Tie breaker coming up then

Iga Swiatek is changing her shoes. And she will serve first.

04:42 PM

Swiatek 6-6 Zheng* (* denotes server)

Zheng looks to have hit a flat patch at just the wrong moment. She's soon lost the first two points here. Wins the next two though, that nice little drop shot again, well disguised. Chance to get out trouble here at 40-30 but she needs the second serve, and Swiatek is able to attack that and win the point.

She's got the opponent under pressure here.

Zheng serving at 40-A to stay in the set. Gets a warning for taking too long. But manages to get the ball in play. Iga bungles a return. Back to deuce.

Thumping serve saves a fifth set point! Impressing everyone I am sure with her tenacity as well as her shots and ultimately she has held her serve here to force a tie break.

04:37 PM

Swiatek* 6-5 Zheng (* denotes server)

At 15-15, a mis-hit return from Zheng lands awkwardly for the Polish player and she puts it out. And now at 15-30, Zheng has got that drop shot working again. It's 15-40 and the Chinese player has two break points!

Swiatek saves the first with an ace and has dominated the next point as well, heavy hitting, working her opponent around the court. Deuce.

Eventually manages to hold but boy did the world number one have to work hard in that game.

04:33 PM

Swiatek 5-5 Zheng* (* denotes server)

Shot of the match as Swiatek hits a super passing shot on the run with the forehand. Balance and power, sends that down the line to make it 0-15. At 15-15 Swiatek starts to dominate the point, controlling the angles and the space. nice drop shot from Zheng to make it 30-30. Lovely clear thinking. And she holds the serve. That's three games in a row she has won and the pressure is now on Swiatek.

04:28 PM

Swiatek* 5-4 Zheng (* denotes server)

Zheng continues to impress. At 40-15 and facing set points, she uses her volleying game and comes forward to dominate the court. At 40-30, Iga hits a groundshot long, to widespread surprise, and her Chinese opponent has her in trouble again at 40-40. But Zheng cannot press home the moment. A-40 now for Swiatek but she serves a double fault.

This game into its seventh minute now at 40-40. Swiatek, again with the point at her mercy, goes full agg and hits long. It's 40-A and a chance here for Zheng to break. Excellent point from her and, what do you know, Zheng has broken the Swiatek serve!

04:19 PM

Swiatek 5-3 Zheng* (* denotes server)

Zheng is serving to stay in the set. Gets to 40-15 with some authority and, a double fault notwithstanding, has done enough here to make Swiatek serve it out for the first set.

04:16 PM

Swiatek* 5-2 Zheng (* denotes server)

Important hold from 15-30 there, Zheng puts a backhand out and the number one has reasserted authority.

04:11 PM

Swiatek 4-2 Zheng* (* denotes server)

Zheng with an ace. Nothing wrong with the first service. Her second serve looks maybe a little bit gentle. It's quite a considered, round arm, conservative affair. I'd imagine a top player would be able to read it after a while? They just said on comms that she didn't serve a double fault in the last round, which obviously suggests it's a safety first shot.

But yeah, it's too easy to attack. Swiatek is all over the serve in this game, especially the second serve, and she's broken back right away.

04:06 PM

Swiatek* 3-2 Zheng (* denotes server)

Nicely played point at 40-15 from Zheng. Mixes it up with a lob to turn defence into attack. Wins that point. She looks to have all the shots, good intelligence around the court, and an excellent return at 40-30 prolongs this game. Swiatek, who looks always to attack first and foremost, goes for the lines here at A-40 when she could maybe have waited for a clearer chance. But a superb point from Zheng now - brilliant defence and eventually Iga cracks. And she's got another break point, Zheng.

Comes to the net - and she's played a thrilling point here to break the serve of the world number one!

03:58 PM

Swiatek 3-1 Zheng* (* denotes server)

Zheng has power of her own, to be fair. Decent serve, moves well around the court, gives it a whack. Nice bit of serve volley in this game as well. She's won that game to love with real authority and she is on the board here.

03:56 PM

Swiatek* 3-0 Zheng (* denotes server)

The world number one consolidates a hot start by winning a game to love. At 40-0, Zheng goes for a huge attacking return and the ball lands out by three metres or so.

03:50 PM

Swiatek 2-0 Zheng* (* denotes server)

Thumping groundstrokes from the Polish player. Not sure I've seen many women players hit harder. And it is not just the power, it is the topspin. Zheng returning them pretty well but it's a tough assignment. Swiatek attacking everything and maybe overdoes it here on the break point at 30-40. At deuce, Iga raises the pressure again. Relentless groundstrokes break the Zheng serve.

03:43 PM

Swiatek* 1-0 Zheng (* denotes server)

At 15-0, Zheng gets onto the board with a cute little drop shot. That might help her confidence. Savage crosscourt next point from Swiatek puts Zheng on notice that she's facing serious power. But the young Chinese player holding her own in this opener, and she gets an early break point. 30-40. Hard whipped forehand from Iga saves that. But an unforced error gives Zheng a second bite at the cherry. 40-A. But that's saved too, and Swiatek eventually holds the serve.

Still! Encouraging start from the Chinese number two.

03:38 PM

It will be Iga Swiatek

to serve.

03:38 PM

The players are warming up

Court very thinly attended. Seats everywhere.

03:36 PM

Alex Corretja

says on Eurosport: "it's a little bit colder than this morning, there is more wind. That means you probably cannot hit it quite as hard."

03:32 PM

Iga has won 31 matches in a row

and standing between her and number 32 is the Chinese youngster Zheng Qinwen.

french open 2022 live score results latest

03:31 PM

We turn in earnest now

to the splendid Iga Swiatek, who is now walking out onto court.

03:15 PM

He's done it!

Well done Holger Rune! He's beaten the fourth seed, Stefanos Tsitsipas, by three sets to one.

First Dane into the quarters of a slam since 1967. And the first time since 1994 that we have had two teenagers in the quarterfinals of the men's draw.

That also means that we are going to get to our match on his page fairly shortly.

03:11 PM

In the match preceding this one

Rune is serving for the match. Two sets to one up, 5-4 and a break of serve up, but Tstisipas isn't going quietly. He's forced two break points. Both saved. Back to a second deuce.

10:33 AM

Number one woman coming up

Hiya, happy Monday, welcome to our live blog of Iga Swiatek against Zheng Qinwen in the last 16 of the French Open 2022. The Polish player turns 21 tomorrow; her Chinese opponent is 19 and won't turn 20 until October. With Leylah Fernandez, 19, and Coco Grauff, 18, already through to the quarters, it's fair to say that this is a young woman's game at the moment, and that's before we even mention Emma Radcuanu. Of these brilliant youngsters, Swiatek is clearly a long way out in front at the moment but that might not always be so. If some or all of these can stay fit and motivated, we could be entering a really exciting era for the women's game. I suppose the retirement of Ashe Barty at just 25, though, suggests that this is a very demanding, short career these days.

These two young players are third on court today on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The bookmakers have Iga at an unbackable 1-16 to win today. She's about 4-9 to lift the trophy next weekend so that tells you how heavily fancied she is. Still, Zheng has reason to expect that she can defy her world number 70 ranking and give the Polish player a match: she has, after all, already dispatched Simona Halep in this tournament.

Swiatek said of Zheng: "I’m not really familiar (with her). But I have heard some other players talking about her. Even when she was losing some matches, people were telling that she has a talent."

Zheng said of Swiatek: "Of course, she’s a wonderful player. I have been prepared for this match, because I really want to play against her. To be at a Grand Slam is one of my childhood dreams… imagining a lot to play on a big stadium and to play here in front of everybody. So I only want to give the best when I will stay in the big stadium, and I feel just I have to give my best always on the court. I only feel excited to play on the big stadium. I’m happy for that.”

Wish her all the best but this looks a tough assignment if Swiatek, the 2020 winner, is anywhere near her best. And her form of late has been formidable. Swiatek has a hefty serve, a murderous forehand that she hits with both power and spin, an a backhand that is one of the best the game has seen. She is athletic, she is a brilliant defensive player and a horror to serve against. Over to you, Qinwen.

We will build up to this match then, which is on court after Rune and Tstispas. Meanwhile, have a listen to our splendid tennis podcast.