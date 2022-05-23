French Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu survives scare against Linda Noskova to reach second round

Emma Raducanu celebrates her victory at Roland Garros (Getty Images)

Day Two of the French Open featured an all-star line-up with Emma Raducanu making her senior debut on clay as she overcame an almighty scare against Czech qualifier Linda Noskova. Raducanu trailed by a set and a break at one stage in a gruelling match that lasted over two and a half hours, but the Briton eventually prevailed 6-7 7-5 6-1 to seal her place in the second round. There was good news on the British front for Cameron Norrie too, who made it safely through to the second round with a straight sets victory over Manuel Guinard.

Rafael Nadal showed no signs of pain as the 13-time champion marched into the second round with clinical 6-2 6-2 6-2 demolition of Australian Jordan Thompson. The Spaniard, who has been hampered by a rib injury and a chronic foot problem, cruised through to the second round as he chases a 22nd grand slam title. “It’s incredible for me to play here again on Chatrier. I’m happy with this win. First round is always special,” said Nadal.

Earlier in the day, women’s No 1 Iga Swiatek put on a commanding display against Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko with a 6-2 6-0 opening victory, but Naomi Osaka and Barbora Krejcikova both suffered shock exits. Afterwards, Osaka admitted she may not play at Wimbledon this summer after the tournament was stripped of its ranking status due to its ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Relive all the action from Roland Garros below:

French Open 2022

Iga Swiatek beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0

Cameron Norrie beat Manuel Guinard 7-5, 6-2, 6-0

Rafael Nadal (5) beat Jordan Thompson - 6-2 6-2 6-2

Emma Raducanu defeats Linda Noskova 7-6 7-5 6-1

Novak Djokovic (1) vs Yoshihito Nishioka - 19.45

Norrie, Evans and Raducanu through to French Open second round

19:47 , Michael Jones

Thanks for joining our coverage of the French Open’s Day Two and what a day it’s been for the British contenders at Roland-Garros. Harriet Dart was beaten 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets by Martina Trevisan and former British No. 1 Heather Watson lost out to France’s Elsa Jacquemot.

Story continues

It looked as though another upset could have been on the cards when French wildcard Manuel Guinard took Cameron Norrie to a seventh game in the opening set but Norrie’s experience and composure shone through to send him into the next round with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 victory.

29th seed in the men’s tournament, Dan Evans, also cruised through in straight sets against Francisco Cerundolo but the match of the day belonged to Emma Raducanu.

On her debut at the French Open, the British No. 1 found herself up against the junior champion on clay Linda Noskova and had to dig deep into the reserves to get through. She lost the first set in a tie break but bounced back winning three games in a row to claim the second. Noskova felt the fatigue in the final set and the US Open champion took advantage to go through 6-7, 7-5, 6-1.

Emma Raducanu defeats Linda Noskova in three-set thriller

19:33 , Michael Jones

She spent more than two and a half hours on court and weathered a full on assault from Linda Noskova early on. The Czech seemed unstoppable for a set and a half but the game turned midway through the second set.

Raducanu found more power and control and forced Noskova into mistakes. The double-handed backhand that served the Czech so well early on became an avenue to drop points and with that threat nullified Raducanu imposed her will on the game.

Fatigue set in in the final set and once Raducanu secure her second break, the match was hers.

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 1-6 Raducanu*

19:28 , Michael Jones

Raducanu has match points! Two of them in fact. Noskova has faded away in the final set as, pressure and fatigue do there work.

Raducanu serves on to the right and Noskova returns with the forehand. It’s softly knocked into the middle of the court and the British No. 1 turns it behind the 17-year-old to claim the win!

Raducanu is through to the second round.

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 1-5 Raducanu

19:25 , Michael Jones

Break! Another forced error from Noskova and Raducanu breaks her for a second time in the final set. Can the British No. 1 close out the match?

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 1-4 Raducanu

19:24 , Michael Jones

The drop shot fails Noskova as Raducanu reads her intentions. He sprints up and whips the ball over the Czech to move 15-40 ahead with two break points on the line.

Noskova isn’t deterred and she dinks another one over the net successfully this time.

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 1-4 Raducanu*

19:20 , Michael Jones

What a serve! Raducanu fires a serve out wide and Noskova can only flick it into play. Raducanu follows up with a cross court forehand to hold the game and move 4-1 up in the final set.

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 1-3 Raducanu*

19:17 , Michael Jones

The intensity of the game is telling on both women. They’re tired, they’re breathing heavily. There are more errors being made. Raducanu’s has work to do to hold serve as Noskova pulls ahead 30-40.

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 1-3 Raducanu

19:15 , Michael Jones

That’s a break! Linda Noskova seems to have lost all confidence in her backhand return down the line. A few of them have gone long and she’s put it back in her locker.

Raducanu squeezes a passing winner down the line and takes a two game lead in the final set.

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 1-2 Raducanu

19:12 , Michael Jones

This is a brilliant fight back from Raducanu who collects three on the bounce to drag the game to 40-40. Noskova’s double-handed backhand goes long and there’s a chance for Raducanu to break.

She doesn’t take it.

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 1-2 Raducanu*

19:07 , Michael Jones

The toll seems to be telling on Emma Raducanu. She’s telling herself off and trying to remain composed in the face of an obstinate opponent.

Raducanu has three attempts to hold her serve and eventually does so!

‘Come on!’ she yells.

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 1-1 Raducanu

19:00 , Michael Jones

Yes she can. A service game to love for the Czech and it’s all square once more.

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 0-1 Raducanu*

18:57 , Michael Jones

The first game goes to Raducanu. Can Noskova respond?

(REUTERS)

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 0-0 Raducanu*

18:56 , Michael Jones

A spectacular fight back from Emma Raducanu in the second set sends this match into a decider. Raducanu is up first for serve and wins the first three points.

Raducanu is riding the momentum.

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-7 Raducanu

18:53 , Michael Jones

This is a first round match and it’s completely engaging. Noskova has the chance to win the game but Raducanu pulls it back before forcing an error for another break point.

This time she switches things up and plays a dainty backhand drop that Noskova flicks out of play!

Raducanu wins the second set!

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-6 Raducanu

18:51 , Michael Jones

Raducanu has two set points but Noskova isn’t going away! She fights back to 40-40 but sends a forehand down the line out of play.

What a rally! Noskova pounds Raducanu back behind the baseline but can’t finish her off, the Brit keeps returning the ball until Noskov dinks a drop shot over the net.

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-6 Raducanu*

18:44 , Michael Jones

Huge hold! Emma Raducanu is still in the match and there’s some frustration beginning to show from Noskova. She’s making more errors now as another backhand goes long.

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-5 Raducanu*

18:42 , Michael Jones

30-30 on Raducanu’s serve. There’s huge pressure on the British No. 1 who needs to hold here to give herself a chance at winning the second set.

Noskova goes long with a backhand Raducanu takes the lead.

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 5-5 Raducanu

18:39 , Michael Jones

All of a sudden the momentum swings back to Noskova who wins four points in a row to hold serve! A couple of errors from Raducanu not really helping her cause.

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 4-5 Raducanu

18:36 , Michael Jones

Chance! Noskova overplays a drop shot and puts it out of play then follows up with a double fault. Is the pressure beginning to tell on the 17-year-old?

Maybe not as she wins the next point. 15-30.

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 4-5 Raducanu*

18:35 , Michael Jones

What a cross court forehand! At a nervous point in her service game Emma Raducanu is forced wide only to drill her return right into the back corner to win the point. She holds and Noskova has to serve to stay in the set.

Can Raducanu break one more time?

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 4-4 Raducanu

18:31 , Michael Jones

Raducanu breaks back immediately! That’s twice she’s been broken and immediately won it back in this set.

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 4-3 Raducanu

18:30 , Michael Jones

Raducanu opens up a 0-30 lead but Noskova responds with two solid first serves to bring the game level.

The Czech loses the next point as Raducanu punts a strong backhander down the middle and forces an error from the 17-year-old.

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 4-3 Raducanu*

18:27 , Michael Jones

Linda Noskova has had 10 winners in the second set already compared to just two from Raducanu. The Czech breaks the British No. 1 at a crucial time in the second set!

Impressive display from the 17-year-old.

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 3-3 Raducanu

18:24 , Michael Jones

Power and skill from Noskova who quickly draws level in the game. Emma Raducanu feels like she’s fighting for every point here.

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 2-3 Raducanu*

18:20 , Michael Jones

That’s a big recovery from Raducanu from 40-30 down to hold serve against Noskova’s strong backhand. These two just can’t be separated.

(REUTERS)

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 2-2 Raducanu*

18:18 , Michael Jones

Raducanu keeps herself in touch with a passing shot winner to make it 30-30 in her service game. She then follows that with a double fault though.

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 2-2 Raducanu

18:15 , Michael Jones

Linda Noskova’s only real weakness so far has been her serve. She’s made five double faults already and Raducanu has targetted the slower, bouncier second serve.

Some intelligent play from the British No.1 sees her break straight back! Could that be a turning point in the game?

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 2-1 Raducanu*

18:11 , Michael Jones

That’s a break! Wonderful control from Linda Noskova to force Raducanu wide before flicking a drop shot over the net to set up a break point.

She then falls back on her tried and tested backhand down the line and wins the third game. Raducanu has no answer for that one.

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 1-1 Raducanu

18:06 , Michael Jones

One game all in the second set. Back over to Raducanu for the serve.

*Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 0-1 Raducanu

18:06 , Michael Jones

The stats would be interesting to look at as whenever these two get into a power battle Noskova seems to come out on top. Raducanu is digging deep though. She fights her way back to 30-30 before Noskova leans into a backhand return to move back ahead.

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 0-1 Raducanu*

18:03 , Michael Jones

Relief for Raducanu who gets through the opening game with a hold of serve. The big question is whether Noskova can maintain her high levels or whether there will be a drop off that Raducanu can exploit.

Noskova 7-6 (7-4), 0-0 Raducanu*

18:00 , Michael Jones

Emma Raducanu is going to have to take this match to three sets if she’s going to get past Linda Noskova. She sends down the first serve of the second set and wins the opening point.

Noskova responds with another brilliant forehand winner down the line. 15-15.

Noskova 7-6 (7-4) Raducanu

17:55 , Michael Jones

Unbelievable tennis from the Czech. The pair trade forehand blows before Noskova fires one down the line to win. Raducanu finds the net in the next rally and Noskova takes the first set!

That’ll be a painful one for Emma Raducanu to take. She’s not done much wrong at all.

Noskova 6-6 Raducanu

17:53 , Michael Jones

A point each from Raducanu’s next two serves still has the Brit in front at 4-3 before a double handed backhand down the line from Noskova levels things up.

She steps up to the net and wins the next point off her own serve and the pressure is all on Raducanu. 5-4 to the Czech.

Noskova 6-6 Raducanu

17:50 , Michael Jones

A double fault from Noskova sends Raducanu in front but she responds with a winner to make it 1-1.

Noskova is long off Raducanu’s second serve and the points are shared off the Czech’s serve. Raducanu leads 3-2.

Noskova 6-6 Raducanu*

17:48 , Michael Jones

It’s a first set tiebreak! Raducanu holds serve and gives it the old ‘come on!’

Noskova 6-5 Raducanu*

17:46 , Michael Jones

Raducanu is up against a smart opponent. Noskova has a kind of disguised drop shot that looks as though she’s swinging for a two-handed backhand smash before easing off and dinking it over the net.

Raducanu controls the next rally with several powerful hits to the baseline and Noskova is run off her feet. The Brit takes a 40-15 lead.

*Noskova 6-5 Raducanu

17:42 , Michael Jones

A poor miss from Noskova sees her knock a volley wide from next to the net to give Raducanu an opening at 30-30. The Czech is composed during the next two rallys and takes the points to hold serve.

Raducanu is back on the defensive. She needs to hold serve once again to take the first set to a tie break.

Noskova 5-5 Raducanu*

17:39 , Michael Jones

Raducanu needed to hold and she does!

This is proving a good test for both players so far, Linda Noskova doesn’t seemed affected by the occasion at all. She’s fully in this game.

*Noskova 5-4 Raducanu

17:34 , Michael Jones

Three errors from Raducanu gifts Noskova the advantage in the next game and the Czech qualifier makes use of it with yet another backhanded winner.

Noskova takes the lead in the first set for the first time. Raducanu is about to serve to save the set.

Noskova 4-4 Raducanu*

17:32 , Michael Jones

Twice Emma Raducanu has gone in front and twice Linda Noskova has broken back. The control and power she has over her backhand is scary.

Noskova 3-4 Raducanu*

17:29 , Michael Jones

A spanking cross court forehand from Noskova brings her up to deuce but the Czech can’t take advantage despite controlling the next rally and she sends the ball into the net.

Noskova 3-4 Raducanu*

17:27 , Michael Jones

Noskova has some hidden power on the two-handed backhand. She’s belts one from the middle of the baseline over to the left corner to take a 15-30 lead against Raducanu’s serve.

Raducanu responds with two points on the spin and fist pumps the air. Raducanu is pumped up out there.

Noskova 3-4 Raducanu*

17:24 , Michael Jones

There’s a break in play as the rain comes down but it’s not heavy enough to take the players off. There are visibly more umbrellas being put up by the spectators.

*Noskova 3-4 Raducanu

17:22 , Michael Jones

Raducanu takes her to deuce but Noskova holds on to her serve after some quality passing shots.

Elsewhere Britain’s Dan Evans has beaten Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 6-4 to make it into the next round.

Noskova 2-4 Raducanu*

17:16 , Michael Jones

Great work. Raducanu backs up her break of serve with a service game to love to move two games clear of Noskova.

Noskova 2-3 Raducanu*

17:14 , Michael Jones

The rain has returned and Raducanu just makes the umpire aware that it’s falling into her eyes during the serve. She rattles off the first two points from the back of the court and moves to 30-love.

*Noskova 2-3 Raducanu

17:12 , Michael Jones

‘Come on’ yells Raducanu as she finally wins a break point to move back out in front after five games of the opening set.

(Getty Images)

Noskova 2-2 Raducanu*

17:08 , Michael Jones

A break from Noskova! Frustration from Raducanu who has squandered two 40-0 position in the last two games. It could easily be 4-0 to the Brit but Noskova is fighting hard and has been rewarded.

Noskova 1-2 Raducanu*

17:06 , Michael Jones

Well worked from Noskova who pushes Raducanu wider and deeper before scoring with another backhand winner. Raducanu has another chance to hold her serve but she doesn’t take it.

We’re up to deuce and Noskova is firing on all cylinders.

Noskova 1-2 Raducanu*

17:04 , Michael Jones

Excellent from Raducanu who is more alert to Noskova’s drop shot. She sprints up to the net and lips it over before guiding two volleys to either side of the court to win the point.

*Noskova 1-2 Raducanu

17:02 , Michael Jones

Hold! Noskova finishes off the game this time and Raducanu fails to make use of her three break points.

*Noskova 0-2 Raducanu

17:01 , Michael Jones

She gave it a good go! The Czech qualifier fights back to deuce before executing a perfect drop shot to move to advantage. Raducanu doesn’t give up though and she pounces on the second serve of Noskova with a powerful cross court backhand.

*Noskova 0-2 Raducanu

16:58 , Michael Jones

Noskova is struggling on her serve. If she misses her first one Raducanu is up quickly to smash the slower second back at her. Raducanu quick moves to 0-40 and has three break points.

This is a big test early on fo Noskova, can she save serve?

Noskova 0-2 Raducanu*

16:55 , Michael Jones

Noskova wins the point off Raducanu’s serve but the 19-year-old responds with four points on the bounce to take the second game and a hold of serve.

*Noskova 0-1 Raducanu

16:52 , Michael Jones

Raducanu with an early break point after a defensive rally sees Noskova misplace a forehand smash.

The game is handed to the Brit after a double fault from the Czech! Great start for Raducanu.

*Noskova 0-0 Raducanu

16:50 , Michael Jones

Noskova serves first and faults on her first effort. Raducanu steps up to meet the second and sends a backhand winner across court to claim the first point of the match.

Noskova vs Raducanu

16:47 , Michael Jones

Linda Noskova is a 17-year-old qualifier and could prove to be a tricky opponent for Emma Raducanu. Unbelievably Noskova is the younger of the two women - Raducanu is 19 and is an unknown entity.

The British No.1 is the favourite to get through to the next round but clay is Raducanu’s least favourite surface. Let’s see what she’s got.

The British interest

16:36 , Michael Jones

The engaging battle between Cameron Norrie and Manuel Guinard took my attention away from the other British contenders who are also out on the courts.

Dan Evans is taking on Francisco Cerundolo and has won the first two sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 and is 2-0 up in the third with a break of serve.

Former British No. 1 Heather Watson is also in action but is behind against Elsa Jacquemot. She’s currently losing 3-5 in the first set on court 14.

Up next on Court Simonne Mathieu is Emma Raducanu. The 12th seed is taking on Linda Noskova.

Nadal 6-2, 6-2 Thompson

16:30 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal is into the third and final set on the Philippe Chatrier court. Jordan Thompson has taken the odd game here and there but hasn’t managed to out in a decent challenge against the 21x Grand Slam winner.

(REUTERS)

*Norrie 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 Guinard

16:27 , Michael Jones

There it is! Cameron Norrie faced a tricky customer in Manuel Guinard but after weathering an early storm he’s come through to win in straight sets.

The 10th seed advances to the second round in 2hrs 17minutes. He wins 7-5, 6-2, 6-0.

(Getty Images)

Norrie 7-5, 6-2, 5-0 Guinard*

16:24 , Michael Jones

Guinard asked a few questions of Norrie in that game, even chucking in a couple of underhand serves, but Britain’s number one came through with flying colours and is now one game away from winning the match.

He’s up to serve next.

Norrie 7-5, 6-2, 4-0 Guinard*

16:22 , Michael Jones

Manuel Guinard’s found a second win in the fifth game of the third set. He’s worked his way through deuce and has a chance to hold serve. Norrie drops one short and Guinard dinks it back down the line. Norrie has to back track but whips a two-handed cross shot past the Frenchman is bring it back to deuce.

*Norrie 7-5, 6-2, 4-0 Guinard

16:17 , Michael Jones

The first one and a half sets were a physically tough and mentally bruising battle between these two players but Norrie came out on top and is now enjoying the spoils.

Four games in a row won for the Brit now.

Norrie 7-5, 6-2, 3-0 Guinard*

16:15 , Michael Jones

A tired looking Manuel Guinard serves up a double fault to give Norrie his third game in the third set. Things are looking great for the Frenchman who seems to be hitting the wall.

*Norrie 7-5, 6-2, 2-0 Guinard

16:12 , Michael Jones

That’s a very easy service game for Norrie. He’s won 12 of the last 14 points now.

Norrie 7-5, 6-2, 1-0 Guinard*

16:10 , Michael Jones

Cameron Norrie is stepping up his game again, he wins the first game of the third set against the serve and is pouncing on the tired shots from Guinard.

(Getty Images)

Nadal 6-2, 4-1 Thompson

16:08 , Michael Jones

Nadal has broken Thompson twice in the second set on the Philippe Chatrier court. He is seemingly cruising to a first round win but there’s still a fair bit of tennis to play yet.

*Norrie 7-5, 6-2 Guinard

16:03 , Michael Jones

Norrie finally wraps up the set on his fifth attempt and does so with another ace! The Brit goes two sets ahead of the Frenchman.

*Norrie 7-5, 5-2 Guinard

16:02 , Michael Jones

Lots on the line as the game alternates between set point and break point. It’s been going on for over six minutes and Guinard saves set point before whipping a low backhanded effort across court and earning himself another chance to break.

It doesn’t last long. Ace from Norrie. Back to deuce.

*Norrie 7-5, 5-2 Guinard

15:57 , Michael Jones

Double fault, unforced error then a forehand winner from Guinard sees Norrie properly on the back foot in this service game.

He has to save three break points and does! Great recovery. Can he go on a win the game now?

Norrie 7-5, 5-2 Guinard*

15:54 , Michael Jones

Nicely done from Guinard. He digs deep to recover the two set points and wins the next two to hold serve. The second set is still firmly in Norrie’s hands though and he’ll want to finish things off in this next game.

Norrie 7-5, 5-1 Guinard*

15:53 , Michael Jones

Norrie has two set points to play with against the serve but Guinard pulls one back with a lovely inside out forehand. Norrie makes an error and hits a backhand into the net to level things at deuce.

*Norrie 7-5, 5-1 Guinard

15:50 , Michael Jones

That was very standard for Norrie. Another serve to love and he’s one game away from another set. The intensity of the first set seems to be taking a toll on Guinard.

This is his first experience of a Grand Slam so he’s finding out just how tough this kind of tournament can be.

Norrie 7-5, 4-1 Guinard*

15:47 , Michael Jones

Norrie’s is starting to take control of the set. Another break of serve gives him a decent lead in the second and if he can see out the next game he’ll be on track to reach the second round.

*Norrie 7-5, 3-1 Guinard

15:42 , Michael Jones

Deuce. This is a real workout for both men. When it seems as though one of them gets on top in a game the other one fights back. Norrie rescues a break point.

He wins the next two rallys and takes the game too!

Nadal 6-2 Thompson

15:39 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal has taken the first set against Jordan Thompson comfortably. The 13x French Open champion looks in good touch.

(AP)

Norrie 7-5, 2-1 Guinard*

15:36 , Michael Jones

Guinard’s hard work in the previous game comes undone as he strings together a bunch of errors to gift Norrie another break from serve.

There’s been three games in the second set and no-one has held serve yet.

*Norrie 7-5, 1-1 Guinard

15:33 , Michael Jones

Incredible! Guinard is forced all along the baseline by Norrie but his stamina is incredible and he sprints side-to-side before drilling a backhander finisher down the line.

Norrie doesn’t score a point on his service game and Guinard breaks right back!

Norrie 7-5, 1-0 Guinard*

15:31 , Michael Jones

Norrie sticks to his task and gets his reward with a break in the first game of the second. That’s also three on the bounce for Britain’s number one.

Are the cracks beginning to creep in for the Frenchman Guinard?

Norrie 7-5, 0-0 Guinard*

15:29 , Michael Jones

This is definitely the match to watch though. The opening game of the second goes to a third deuce as Guinard attempts to save serve.

He misses his lines with forehand down the line and Norrie has the chance to break.

Guinard sprints to the net off the serve and meets Norrie’s return with a drop shot. Back to deuce.

Thompson 1-4 Nadal*

15:26 , Michael Jones

Over on the Philippe Chatrier court Rafael Nadal is hitting his stride against Jordan Thompson. The Australian is unable to keep with the Spaniard right now and Nadal rattles through four points to secure consecutive breaks for a 4-1 lead.

*Norrie 7-5 Guinard

15:21 , Michael Jones

Norrie has the first set! Guinard goes long and a physical, intense and enthralling set ends in favour of Britain’s number one.

(AP)

*Norrie 6-5 Guinard

15:19 , Michael Jones

Brilliant defence from Norrie who soaks up a couple of massive hits from Guinard. Guinard attempts to switch things up with a drop shot and flicks the ball into the net to send Norrie 30-15 up.

Norrie 6-5 Guinard*

15:18 , Michael Jones

Advantage to Norrie as Guinard serves up a double fault to give the Brit as chance to serve for the match. The Frenchman will be annoyed about that, he’d just fought back well to reach deuce and mistakes cost him a game.

Norrie 5-5 Guinard*

15:10 , Michael Jones

Fine hold from Norrie who is dripping with sweat in a show of how hard this opening set has been so far.

(EPA)

*Norrie 4-5 Guinard

15:07 , Michael Jones

Guinard holds serve and from a comfortable position with an early break, Cameron Norrie has to serve to save the set.

He takes a 30-love lead to ease the pressure and gets sucked into a long rally with Guinard winning through a backhand down the line.

30-15.

*Norrie 4-4 Guinard

15:02 , Michael Jones

It feels as though Norrie is in a cauldron. The crowd is fully behind Guinard who breaks the Brit and draws level in the set. The balls have been changed and Norrie is finding it tricky to get used to them. Guinard has settled quicker.

Over on the Philippe Chatrier court, Rafael Nadal is getting ready for his first round match.

Norrie 4-3 Guinard*

15:00 , Michael Jones

The noise off the clay makes you appreciate how hard these two are striking the ball. They’re giving it a proper welly. Guinard preserves on his serve.

Norrie 4-2 Guinard

14:55 , Michael Jones

A wonderful low forehand from the middle of the court sneaks over the net from Norrie to move him onto advantage. He then wins the next point and holds serve!

*Norrie 3-2 Guinard

14:53 , Michael Jones

Norrie is into a battle against Guinard. The Frenchman wins the longest rally of the match (26 shots) to earn a break point but he gives it back with a poor return from Norrie’s next serve.

Back to deuce.

*Norrie 3-2 Guinard

14:48 , Michael Jones

Back on Court Simonne Mathieu, Cameron Norrie still leads Manuel Guinard who manages to hold onto his serve in the fifth. Norrie’s made a few unforced errors so far and has to deal with a solid defence from the Frenchman.

Parry beats Krejcikova to knock out the defending champion

14:40 , Michael Jones

It was a tough day at the office for defending champion Barbora Krejcikova. She was playing her first competitive match in three months but got off to the best of starts.

Diane Parry looked nervous and shaky in the first set but she started to show signs of settling in towards the latter end of that set and finally kicked into gear in the second.

Six games in a row saw her fight back from 2-0 down to win the second and she stepped on the gas to claim the third as well. Parry wins 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 Krejcikova

14:36 , Michael Jones

Yet another error from Krejcikova leaves Parry with a match point. She’s done it!

A serve to the backhand of Krejcikova sees the defending champion softly knock back the return Parry opens up and blasts a forehand into the corner and Krejcikova can only find the net!

What game, what a comeback.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 5-3 Krejcikova

14:33 , Michael Jones

It’s not the best start as Krejcikova moves into a 30-love lead but Parry responds with an ace to pull a point back. This has been a fascinating contest.

Krejcikova sighs as she scuffs a forehand half-volley wide to bring Parry level at 30 all. Which way is this one going to go?

Parry 1-6, 6-2, 5-3 Krejcikova*

14:30 , Michael Jones

It’s a break! Diane Parry will serve for the match, what a turnaround this would be from the 19-year-old.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 4-3 Krejcikova

14:26 , Michael Jones

Diane Parry holds serve. Can she pull off the upset against Barbora Krejcikova?

(Getty Images)

Norrie 2-1 Guinard*

14:24 , Michael Jones

Outside, Cameron Norrie breaks Manuel Guinard in the third game of the first set!

Parry 1-6, 6-2, 3-3 Krejcikova*

14:22 , Michael Jones

Another hold for Barbora Krejcikova but she made another double fault - her seventh - and continues to drop points through mistakes. It must be frustrating for the defending champion.

*Norrie 1-1 Guinard

14:19 , Michael Jones

After an error-strewn end to the first game Cameron Norrie holds his serve to love in the second. It’s a fine response from Britain’s No.1.

