French Open 2022: Ons Jabeur, Garbine Muguruza upset in Round 1

It's French Open time! Round 1 starts on Sunday, and there have already been a number of upsets in the women's top ten. What will happen with other top seeds like Carlos Alcaraz and Maria Sakkari? We've got all the info you need right here.

No. 6 Jabeur upset by unseeded Linette

Ons Jabeur's French Open ended much earlier than she had anticipated. Seeded sixth, she unexpectedly lost to Magda Linette, who is unseeded at Roland Garros. Over a two hour and 28 minute match, Linette defeated Jabeur 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5. It was a tight match, with Jabeur cruising in the first set only to lose the second set in a tiebreak and drop the deciding third set. Jabeur's loss was less about her making mistakes and more about Linette having a determined mindset and playing with strength and power. In the end, Linette simply outplayed Jabeur.

Kanepi ousts No. 10 Muguruza

Another women's top ten seed fell on Sunday when No. 10 Garbine Muguruza fell to Kaia Kanepi. The unseeded Kanepi ousted Muguruza 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a shade over two hours. Kanepi isn't just unseeded at Roland Garros, she's ranked No. 46 in the world. But beating seeded opponents at Grand Slams isn't new for Kanepi. Sunday's win over Muguruza was her 14th defeat of a top-20 player in the first three rounds of a Grand Slam. At this point, if a seeded player has to face Kanepi in the first three rounds, they should feel very, very nervous.

It's a cliché at Slams at this point:



Kaia Kanepi, who has barely spent time in the top 20 herself, gets her *FOURTEENTH* career Slam win over a top-20 opponent, beating #10 Garbine Muguruza 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 at #RolandGarros



Here's a look back at the previous #KaiaKanepiKabooms: pic.twitter.com/1O22UGhp29 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 22, 2022