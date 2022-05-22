  • Oops!
French Open 2022: Ons Jabeur, Garbine Muguruza upset in Round 1

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
It's French Open time! Round 1 starts on Sunday, and there have already been a number of upsets in the women's top ten. What will happen with other top seeds like Carlos Alcaraz and Maria Sakkari? We've got all the info you need right here.

No. 6 Jabeur upset by unseeded Linette

Ons Jabeur's French Open ended much earlier than she had anticipated. Seeded sixth, she unexpectedly lost to Magda Linette, who is unseeded at Roland Garros. Over a two hour and 28 minute match, Linette defeated Jabeur 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5. It was a tight match, with Jabeur cruising in the first set only to lose the second set in a tiebreak and drop the deciding third set. Jabeur's loss was less about her making mistakes and more about Linette having a determined mindset and playing with strength and power. In the end, Linette simply outplayed Jabeur.

Kanepi ousts No. 10 Muguruza

Another women's top ten seed fell on Sunday when No. 10 Garbine Muguruza fell to Kaia Kanepi. The unseeded Kanepi ousted Muguruza 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a shade over two hours. Kanepi isn't just unseeded at Roland Garros, she's ranked No. 46 in the world. But beating seeded opponents at Grand Slams isn't new for Kanepi. Sunday's win over Muguruza was her 14th defeat of a top-20 player in the first three rounds of a Grand Slam. At this point, if a seeded player has to face Kanepi in the first three rounds, they should feel very, very nervous.

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 22: Ons Jabeur of Tunisia looks dejected during the Women's Singles First Round match against Magda Linette of Poland on Day 1 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)
Ons Jabeur, seeded sixth at the French Open, was upset by the unseeded Magda Linette in the first round. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

