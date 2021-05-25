French Open 2021: Times, dates, draws, rankings, TV channel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just seven months after the 2020 French Open, the 2021 French Open is set to begin on May 30 at Roland Garros. And, for the first time ever, the 2021 French Open will feature night sessions on Court Philippe-Chatrier. A match featuring reigning champions Rafael Nadal or Iga Swiatek under the lights in Paris will certainly be a sight to see!

If Nadal wins his 14th French Open this June, he will break a tie with Roger Federer for most Grand Slam wins by any man with 21.

A few big names will miss the spectacle in Paris this year, after recently pulling out of the tournament due to injuries or in order to focus on the quickly approaching grass season. On the men’s side, Stan Wawrinka has pulled out due to a foot injury. Clay-court queen, and 2018 champion, Simona Halep will be missing from the women’s tournament due to a tear in her left calf.

However, there are plenty of stars and storylines to watch over the next two weeks. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 French Open.

When is the 2021 French Open?

For TV viewers in the U.S., the 2021 French Open runs from Sunday, May 30 to Sunday, June 13 with events typically beginning at 5 a.m. ET each day.

Qualifying rounds began Monday, May 24 and will run through Friday, May 28.

How can I watch the 2021 French Open?

The 2021 French Open will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and select Bally Sports regional networks. Viewers can stream the event for free on Peacock.

Can fans attend the 2021 French Open?

The French Open was one of the first sporting events in the world to host fans in fall 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Roland Garros will once again admit a limited number of fans for the 2021 tournament. In fact, Roland Garros pushed the 2021 French Open start date back a week in order to allow more fans to attend. This year, 12,500 people will be allowed to attend the tournament per day.

Who are the top seeded men's players at the French Open?

As of May 24, these are the top 32 men in the ATP rankings. For players who withdraw before the draw is released, the players below them will move up one spot in the tournament's seeding.

Novak Djokovic, Serbia Daniil Medvedev, Russia Rafael Nadal, Spain Dominic Thiem, Austria Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece Alexander Zverev, Germany Andrey Rublev, Russia Roger Federer, Switzerland Matteo Berrettini, Italy Diego Schwartzman, Argentina Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain David Goffin, Belgium Denis Shapovalov, Canada -- withdrew (shoulder) Gael Monfils, France Casper Ruud, Norway Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria Milos Raonic, Canada Jannik Sinner, Italy Hubert Hurkacz, Poland Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada Alex de Minaur, Australia Cristian Garin, Chile Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland -- withdrew (foot surgery) Karen Khachanov, Russia Aslan Karatsev, Russia Daniel Evans, United Kingdom Lorenzo Sonego, Italy Fabio Fognini, Italy Borna Coric, Croatia Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia Ugo Humbert, France

As of May 24, these are the top 32 men in the WTA rankings. As with the men's draw, players could move up in seeding to replace players like Simona Halep who withdraw.

Ashleigh Barty, Australia Naomi Osaka, Japan Simona Halep, Romania -- withdrew (left calf) Aryna Sabalenka, Bulgaria Sofia Kenin, United States Elina Svitolina, Ukraine Bianca Andreescu, Canada Serena Williams, United States Iga Swiatek, Poland Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic Belinda Bencic, Switzerland Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic Garbine Muguruza, Spain Jennifer Brady, United States Elise Mertens, Belgium Victoria Azarenka, Bulgaria Kiki Bertens, Netherlands Maria Sakkari, Greece Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic Johanna Konta, Great Britain Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan Petra Martic, Croatia Madison Keys, United States Coco Gauff, United States Ons Jabeur, Tunisia Angelique Kerber, Germany Alison Riske, United States Jessica Pegula, United States Veronika Kudermetova, Russia Anett Kontaveit, Estonia Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia

What is the 2021 French Open tournament draw?

The draw for the men's singles, women's singles and other competitions at Roland Garros will be released at 12 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local time in France) on Thursday, May 27.

Check back for updates as the draw and tournament schedules are released.