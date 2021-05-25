French Open 2021: Times, dates, draws, rankings, TV channel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBC Sports Chicago Staff
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

French Open 2021: Times, dates, draws, rankings, TV channel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just seven months after the 2020 French Open, the 2021 French Open is set to begin on May 30 at Roland Garros. And, for the first time ever, the 2021 French Open will feature night sessions on Court Philippe-Chatrier. A match featuring reigning champions Rafael Nadal or Iga Swiatek under the lights in Paris will certainly be a sight to see!

If Nadal wins his 14th French Open this June, he will break a tie with Roger Federer for most Grand Slam wins by any man with 21.

A few big names will miss the spectacle in Paris this year, after recently pulling out of the tournament due to injuries or in order to focus on the quickly approaching grass season. On the men’s side, Stan Wawrinka has pulled out due to a foot injury. Clay-court queen, and 2018 champion, Simona Halep will be missing from the women’s tournament due to a tear in her left calf.

However, there are plenty of stars and storylines to watch over the next two weeks. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 French Open.

When is the 2021 French Open?

For TV viewers in the U.S., the 2021 French Open runs from Sunday, May 30 to Sunday, June 13 with events typically beginning at 5 a.m. ET each day.

Qualifying rounds began Monday, May 24 and will run through Friday, May 28.

How can I watch the 2021 French Open?

The 2021 French Open will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and select Bally Sports regional networks. Viewers can stream the event for free on Peacock.

Can fans attend the 2021 French Open?

The French Open was one of the first sporting events in the world to host fans in fall 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Roland Garros will once again admit a limited number of fans for the 2021 tournament. In fact, Roland Garros pushed the 2021 French Open start date back a week in order to allow more fans to attend. This year, 12,500 people will be allowed to attend the tournament per day.

Who are the top seeded men's players at the French Open?

As of May 24, these are the top 32 men in the ATP rankings. For players who withdraw before the draw is released, the players below them will move up one spot in the tournament's seeding.

  1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

  2. Daniil Medvedev, Russia

  3. Rafael Nadal, Spain

  4. Dominic Thiem, Austria

  5. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

  6. Alexander Zverev, Germany

  7. Andrey Rublev, Russia

  8. Roger Federer, Switzerland

  9. Matteo Berrettini, Italy

  10. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina

  11. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain

  12. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain

  13. David Goffin, Belgium

  14. Denis Shapovalov, Canada -- withdrew (shoulder)

  15. Gael Monfils, France 

  16. Casper Ruud, Norway

  17. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria

  18. Milos Raonic, Canada

  19. Jannik Sinner, Italy

  20. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland

  21. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

  22. Alex de Minaur, Australia

  23. Cristian Garin, Chile

  24. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland -- withdrew (foot surgery)

  25. Karen Khachanov, Russia

  26. Aslan Karatsev, Russia

  27. Daniel Evans, United Kingdom

  28. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy

  29. Fabio Fognini, Italy

  30. Borna Coric, Croatia

  31. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia

  32. Ugo Humbert, France

Who are the top seeded men's players at the French Open?

As of May 24, these are the top 32 men in the WTA rankings. As with the men's draw, players could move up in seeding to replace players like Simona Halep who withdraw. 

  1. Ashleigh Barty, Australia

  2. Naomi Osaka, Japan

  3. Simona Halep, Romania -- withdrew (left calf)

  4. Aryna Sabalenka, Bulgaria

  5. Sofia Kenin, United States

  6. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

  7. Bianca Andreescu, Canada

  8. Serena Williams, United States

  9. Iga Swiatek, Poland

  10. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic

  11. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland

  12. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic

  13. Garbine Muguruza, Spain

  14. Jennifer Brady, United States

  15. Elise Mertens, Belgium

  16. Victoria Azarenka, Bulgaria

  17. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands

  18. Maria Sakkari, Greece

  19. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic

  20. Johanna Konta, Great Britain

  21. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic

  22. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan

  23. Petra Martic, Croatia

  24. Madison Keys, United States

  25. Coco Gauff, United States

  26. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia

  27. Angelique Kerber, Germany

  28. Alison Riske, United States

  29. Jessica Pegula, United States

  30. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia

  31. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia

  32. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia

What is the 2021 French Open tournament draw?

The draw for the men's singles, women's singles and other competitions at Roland Garros will be released at 12 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local time in France) on Thursday, May 27.

Check back for updates as the draw and tournament schedules are released.

Recommended Stories