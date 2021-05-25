French Open 2021: Times, dates, draws, rankings, TV channel
Just seven months after the 2020 French Open, the 2021 French Open is set to begin on May 30 at Roland Garros. And, for the first time ever, the 2021 French Open will feature night sessions on Court Philippe-Chatrier. A match featuring reigning champions Rafael Nadal or Iga Swiatek under the lights in Paris will certainly be a sight to see!
If Nadal wins his 14th French Open this June, he will break a tie with Roger Federer for most Grand Slam wins by any man with 21.
A few big names will miss the spectacle in Paris this year, after recently pulling out of the tournament due to injuries or in order to focus on the quickly approaching grass season. On the men’s side, Stan Wawrinka has pulled out due to a foot injury. Clay-court queen, and 2018 champion, Simona Halep will be missing from the women’s tournament due to a tear in her left calf.
However, there are plenty of stars and storylines to watch over the next two weeks. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 French Open.
When is the 2021 French Open?
For TV viewers in the U.S., the 2021 French Open runs from Sunday, May 30 to Sunday, June 13 with events typically beginning at 5 a.m. ET each day.
Qualifying rounds began Monday, May 24 and will run through Friday, May 28.
How can I watch the 2021 French Open?
The 2021 French Open will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and select Bally Sports regional networks. Viewers can stream the event for free on Peacock.
Can fans attend the 2021 French Open?
The French Open was one of the first sporting events in the world to host fans in fall 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Roland Garros will once again admit a limited number of fans for the 2021 tournament. In fact, Roland Garros pushed the 2021 French Open start date back a week in order to allow more fans to attend. This year, 12,500 people will be allowed to attend the tournament per day.
Who are the top seeded men's players at the French Open?
As of May 24, these are the top 32 men in the ATP rankings. For players who withdraw before the draw is released, the players below them will move up one spot in the tournament's seeding.
Novak Djokovic, Serbia
Daniil Medvedev, Russia
Rafael Nadal, Spain
Dominic Thiem, Austria
Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
Alexander Zverev, Germany
Andrey Rublev, Russia
Roger Federer, Switzerland
Matteo Berrettini, Italy
Diego Schwartzman, Argentina
Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain
Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain
David Goffin, Belgium
Denis Shapovalov, Canada -- withdrew (shoulder)
Gael Monfils, France
Casper Ruud, Norway
Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria
Milos Raonic, Canada
Jannik Sinner, Italy
Hubert Hurkacz, Poland
Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada
Alex de Minaur, Australia
Cristian Garin, Chile
Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland -- withdrew (foot surgery)
Karen Khachanov, Russia
Aslan Karatsev, Russia
Daniel Evans, United Kingdom
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy
Fabio Fognini, Italy
Borna Coric, Croatia
Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia
Ugo Humbert, France
As of May 24, these are the top 32 men in the WTA rankings. As with the men's draw, players could move up in seeding to replace players like Simona Halep who withdraw.
Ashleigh Barty, Australia
Naomi Osaka, Japan
Simona Halep, Romania -- withdrew (left calf)
Aryna Sabalenka, Bulgaria
Sofia Kenin, United States
Elina Svitolina, Ukraine
Bianca Andreescu, Canada
Serena Williams, United States
Iga Swiatek, Poland
Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
Belinda Bencic, Switzerland
Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic
Garbine Muguruza, Spain
Jennifer Brady, United States
Elise Mertens, Belgium
Victoria Azarenka, Bulgaria
Kiki Bertens, Netherlands
Maria Sakkari, Greece
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic
Johanna Konta, Great Britain
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic
Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan
Petra Martic, Croatia
Madison Keys, United States
Coco Gauff, United States
Ons Jabeur, Tunisia
Angelique Kerber, Germany
Alison Riske, United States
Jessica Pegula, United States
Veronika Kudermetova, Russia
Anett Kontaveit, Estonia
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia
What is the 2021 French Open tournament draw?
The draw for the men's singles, women's singles and other competitions at Roland Garros will be released at 12 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local time in France) on Thursday, May 27.
Check back for updates as the draw and tournament schedules are released.