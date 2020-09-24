French Open 2020 draw LIVE: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Simona Halep discover Roland Garros opponents

The final Grand Slam of the year is here as the world’s greatest tennis players descend on Roland Garros for the French Open.

Defending men’s champion Rafael Nadal is back in action after missing the US Open - though beaten finalist Dominic Thiem will hope to break through in Paris after his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows. Novak Djokovic will be the No 1 seed though, but the Serbian ended his last tournament in disgrace after his disqualification for hitting a line judge with a ball.

The women’s draw has been hit by withdrawals with defending champion Ashly Barty not travelling from Australia, US Open champion Naomi Osaka out with injury and 2019 Flushing Meadows winner Bianca Andreescu also out still. But it does give Serena Williams a better chance to finally land No 24 in Grand Slam singles titles.