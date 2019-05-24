French Open 2019 women power rankings: Who are our Roland Garros favourites?

Simona Halep (L) is the tournament favourite, but Kiki Bertens (C) and Johanna Konta (C) are among those who will be looking to make a run - Telegraph

As with our men's rankings, our rankings below of who we think is most likely to win the French Open is based on current form, pedigree and unquantifiable hunches.

10. Johanna Konta

Who would have imagined a month or so ago that Konta would be considered a French Open contender? Admittedly it may be a little generous to count her as the 10th favourite, but after reaching finals in Rabat and Rome, she has certainly proved that her clay allergy is a thing of the past.

Konta has never won so much as a match at the French Open, but she is such a confidence player that it's very possible she'll continue her recent momentum and at least make the second week.

N.B Elina Svitolina and Ashleigh Barty are among the players who just missed out on our top 10.

9. Serena Williams

Could be anywhere on this list - or not on it at all - depending on the state of her troublesome knee. If Williams is anything like fully fit then she will be a major contender to win what would be a fourth French Open title.

The problem is, Williams has rarely been fully fit since returning from maternity leave last year, and has retired or withdrawn from her last three events. In fact the last tournament Williams 'completed' was the Australian Open, when in actual fact Williams turned her ankle in the final set against Karolina Pliskova.

It's hard to believe even the great Williams will be capable of winning a clay-court major with so little preparation.

Serena Williams's fitness is uncertain ahead of the French Open Credit: Getty Images

8. Belinda Bencic

Clay may not be her favourite surface, but anyone who saw Bencic defeat Naomi Osaka and then take a set off Simona Halep during her run to the Madrid semi-finals will not be writing the No 15 seed off.

Those victories also continued a pattern whereby Bencic tends to save her best performances for the toughest opposition. Kiki Bertens, a possible fourth-round opponent: you have been warned.

7. Angelique Kerber

It's hard to believe that in a couple of weeks' time, Kerber could be celebrating completing the career Grand Slam. A three-time major champion who prefers to operate in the shadows, Kerber's low-key preparations for this year's French Open could be to her advantage.

She has not played since an ankle injury forced her to withdraw ahead of a second-round match at the Madrid Open, but a favourable Roland Garros draw should help her ease in next week. And once comfortable, Kerber is one of the toughest competitors on the tour.

6. Sloane Stephens

Not a huge amount of form going into the tournament - a Madrid Open semi-final aside - but a proven big-game player. The 2017 US Open champion looked close to unbeatable at last year's French Open until she lost her way from a set and a break up in the final against Simona Halep.

A rare talent who consistently blows hot and cold, Stephens could almost as likely bomb out in the first round as go on and win the thing. But when she's on, she's almost unbeatable.

Sloane Stephens reached last year's French Open final Credit: AP

5. Karolina Pliskova

Like many of the players on the list, not someone who is considered a natural clay-courter, but another who has enjoyed positive results on the red stuff this year.

The standout result was winning last week's Italian Open, which saw her jump five spots in the rankings and claim the No 2 seed spot for Roland Garros. No-one on the WTA Tour serves more aces than Pliskova, and even on the slower courts in Paris few will be able to stop her if she consistently hits her spots.

4. Petra Kvitova

A winner in Stuttgart and runner-up in Madrid, Kvitova has looked at home over the last month on what is theoretically her least favourite surface.

And after reaching the Australian Open final in January, she has proved that she still has the nerve and strength of character at the highest level. If she can find her range on the serve and forehand then Kvitova will fancy her chances in a possible quarter-final against Halep.

3. Naomi Osaka

As the winner of the last two grand slams and the world No 1, Osaka has to start as one of the tournament favourites - even if she has never gone beyond the third round at Roland Garros.

The concern comes from the fact that she has not won a title since the Australian Open, and looked at various points as though she is struggling for consistency and motivation. You would expect her drive to return for such a big event, but she'll need to hit the ground running - a tricky draw means she will face a former grand-slam champion in Victoria Azarenka or Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

World No 1 Naomi Osaka must be considered one of the tournament favourites Credit: Getty Images

2. Kiki Bertens

One of the most low-profile top-five players in the history of the sport, world No 4 Bertens has been quietly reeling off a string of excellent results this year.

Most notably in the context of the upcoming French Open was her title win in Madrid, which included a straight-sets victory in the final over Roland Garros favourite Halep.

A former French Open semi-finalist and a player whose all-action game is perfectly suited to clay, Bertens has an excellent shot at a maiden grand-slam title.

1. Simona Halep

The defending champion and tournament favourite - despite only winning one title since last year's Roland Garros triumph.

One of the few players who adapts her game for the clay, and surely the tour's most natural mover on the surface. There are question marks over Halep's temperament, but it may well be that she is liberated by having finally broken her grand-slam duck 12 months ago.

