French Open 2019 prize money: How much will this year's champions win at Roland Garros?

Last year's winners Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep - Getty Images

French Open organisers have upped the prize money once more from €39 million (£34.3m) last year to €42,661,000 - an eight per cent rise.

Rafael Nadal is bidding for a record 11th La Coupe des Mousquetaires, an accolade which would boost his coffers by €2,300,000 (£2.01m).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Johanna Konta could also leave Paris £2.01m richer if she makes it through to the final after her semi-final match against Marketa Vondrousova today.

This year's finalists in the men and women's singles stand to pocket £1.03m from their fortnight's work.

Players that have reached the semi-finals, meanwhile, will take home £515,512.

There have also been prize money increases in every round, including the first.

Players who exit at the first hurdle have picked up €46,000 (£40,191) - over €6,000 up on last year. Only the US Open pays first-round losers more.

How does the French Open prize money compare to the rest?

While Roland Garros have increased the prize pot for first-round losers, it remains the least-well paid for the players who go furthest in the major.

The US Open remains the best numerated with last year's singles champions in Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka each collecting £2.99m.

This year's French Open runs from Sunday, May 26 until Sunday, June 9. While Nadal remains favourite for this year's tournament ahead of Djokovic, the women's draw remains a wide-open affair.

Last year's champion Halep is currently the favourite with the bookmakers while Kiki Bertens, Sloane Stephens, Petra Kvitova, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are also in the running.