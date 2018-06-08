French Open 2018 prize money: How much will this year's champions win at Roland Garros?

Rafael Nadal remains favourite to land an 11th Roland Garros title - Corbis Entertainment

French Open organisers have upped prize money to a total of €39 million (£34.3m) this year.

Rafael Nadal is bidding for a record 11th La Coupe des Mousquetaires, an accolade which would boost his coffers by €2,200,000 (£1.93m).

While 2017 winner Jelena Ostapenko has been knocked out of this year's championships, the women's champion also stands to leave Paris £1.93m richer.

This year's finalists in the men and women's singles stand to pocket £984,765 from their fortnight's work.

Players who reach the semi-finals, meanwhile, will take home £492,382.

French Open 2018 prize money

While there have been prize money increases in every round, the first-round sees a huge 14.29 percentage increase on last year's pot.

Players who exited at the first hurdle picked up €40k (£35,170) - over £5,000 on last year. Only the US Open pays first-round losers more. While they are yet to announce their 2018 prize money, last year they paid out £38.6k.

Jo Konta suffered a first-round exit in Paris Credit: AFP

How does the French Open prize money compare to the rest?

While Roland Garros have increased the prize pot for first-round losers, it remains the least-well paid for the players who go furthest in the major.

The US Open remains the best numerated with last year's singles champions in Rafael Nadal and Sloane Stephens each collecting £2.74m.

Prize money in tennis Grand Slams

What time will the finals be played?

The women's final will take place on Saturday, June 9 at 14.00BST, with the men's taking place 24 hours later on Sunday, June 10 at 14.00BST.