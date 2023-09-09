The French luxury tycoon mounting a raid on Hollywood

François-Henri Pinault is no stranger to the film industry. He married actress Salma Hayek in 2009 - Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

“Hollywood is a small, familial place,” Michael Ovitz once said.

The cofounder of talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), who was once dubbed the most important man in Hollywood, was playing on the perception that everyone knows everyone in the film business to defend himself against allegations of conflict of interest in the early 1990s.

Today, an unfamiliar face has rode into town – and pounced on the very business that Ovitz built.

François-Henri Pinault, the French billionaire behind luxury brands including Gucci, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent, has struck a surprise deal to buy a majority stake in CAA, one of the most powerful talent agencies in the world.

The Pinault family has done the deal through its holding company Artémis, which also owns the controlling stake in the luxury group Kering.

Terms of the deal with Texas private equity group TRG have not been disclosed but it is believed to be worth billions and understood to be the largest transaction Artémis has ever done. CAA is one of Hollywood’s most renowned talent agencies, representing the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Steven Spielberg and – notably – Pinault’s wife Salma Hayek.

It also represents a host of sports stars, including Tottenham midfielder James Maddison and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, as well as celebrities in less mainstream fields such as podcasting, video gaming and fashion influence.

The agency will join Artémis’s portfolio of investments which, outside of Kering, also includes auction house Christie’s and wine maker Château Latour.

The swoop for CAA marks Pinault’s most bold move to date outside of his core domain of luxury. Yet experts say the deal reflects the increasingly blurred line between designer brands and the celebrities who promote them.

“This is absolutely an exceptional opportunity for Hollywood talent and luxury to cross over,” says Andrew Maag, the former chief of Burberry in Europe.

Designers and luxury goods companies have for years battled to win stars as “brand ambassadors”. Maag says the Pinault deal with CAA “could take this to another level”.

Actors and sports stars could help develop content for brands, or work even more closely with fashion brands on their products.

“This is a natural evolution for the luxury and fashion sectors to join the nexus of film, television, music and sports in the digital media and marketing space,” Maag says.

CAA co-chairman Bryan Lourd is set to take on the role of chief executive in the wake of the deal

In a joint statement, CAA’s co-chairmen Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane, and Richard Lovett said Pinault and his family “share our vision for a future of limitless new opportunities,” highlighting his “global reach and resources across countless areas of our clients’ interests”.

Lourd, who is George Clooney’s agent, will become chief executive once the deal completes. The trio have all made long-term commitments to stay with the business and will all remain co-chairmen.

For his part, Pinault said in a statement: “CAA has all the relevant characteristics to be part of the Artémis family, adding increased diversity, both in terms of geographical footprint and business activities, to our other assets.”

While Pinault, who is worth an estimated $32bn, has not done much business in Hollywood before, he is no stranger to the industry.

The 61-year-old married actress Hayek in 2009 and the couple have a daughter together.

“The way I see it, this is more of a personal investment of the Pinault family than anything related to Kering or the luxury business,” says Luca Solca, analyst at Bernstein. “Salma Hayek is a first level movie star, plugged in on what goes on in Hollywood.”

Pinault’s businesses have been branching out into media. Earlier this year, Kering-owned Saint Laurent launched a film production company and debuted its first film at the Cannes Film Festival, directed by lauded film director Pedro Almodovar.

The French fashion house’s artistic director Anthony Vaccarello claimed the new division gave him “the opportunity to expand the vision I have for Saint Laurent through a medium that has more permanence than clothes”.

For Kering, Pinault’s swoop for CAA could help to boost its fortunes. For years, it has been losing ground to arch rival LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany and many more luxury brands.

LVMH earlier this year became the first European company to be worth more than $500bn (£3400bn) after seeing a sales boom across its brands.

Kering has been struggling to keep pace. Its most important brand, Gucci, grew sales by just 1pc last year. The company has recently been at the centre of an activist campaign to push for a shake-up and revive growth.

This year, Kering will likely to once again be “significantly underperforming the luxury goods sector,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said.

Artémis’s CAA deal could offer a novel way to refresh and revive Kering’s brands. Shares in the Paris-listed group rallied over 1pc on Friday.

The backdrop to the takeover is turmoil in Hollywood. Members of both the Writers Guild of America and the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA went on strike earlier this summer, delaying reams of TV series and film productions.

The industrial dispute, which stems from fears about AI replacing both actors and writers, is hurting both studios and talent agencies.

Endeavour, a rival agency led by Ari Emanuel, the inspiration for the character Ari Gold in TV show Entourage, earlier this summer said the strikes would cost it $25m a month.

The company’s shares have fallen around 15pc since the spring. Meanwhile, the CAA was forced to let 60 people go last month.

The timing raises the prospect that Artémis may have simply swooped for a bargain. After all, Pinault’s father – François Pinault – built the family empire by buying up struggling companies.

His penchant for distressed assets led him to be dubbed a “pirate” by a leading French journalist.

François-Henri Pinault’s foray into Hollywood comes as the entertainment industry there is rocked by strikes - David Livingston/Getty Images

Whatever the price – and whatever the motivations – the CAA deal leaves Pinault open to accusations of conflict of interest.

Controlling the companies that represent both the celebrities and the brands they are striking endorsement deals with is not the best look.

Yet these types of situations are nothing unusual in Hollywood – as Ovitz insisted in the early 1990s when facing heat for advising both a film studio and clients who were seeking work there.

“This industry invented conflicts of interest,” Ovitz, who went on to lead Disney after leaving CAA, told Time magazine in 1993. “Everyone does business with everybody else.”

Pinault will no doubt be hoping that his latest deal means there’s simply more business to go around.