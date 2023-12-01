French-Israeli Mia Schem among eight hostages freed as Gaza truce ends

French-Israeli hostage Mia Schem was among eight Israeli hostages released by Hamas late on Thursday in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners. Meanwhile fighting resumed in Gaza on Friday immediately after the expiry of a week-long truce.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed the release by Hamas of French-Israeli hostage Mia Schem, while saying his country was working towards the liberation of all remaining hostages in Gaza.

Shem had been taken by Hamas at a music festival she attended on 7 October, with her friend 27-year-old Elya Toledano, also French-Israeli, who is still captive.

The young woman, who was wounded in the arm, was the first hostage to appear in a video broadcast by Hamas on 16 October.

Eight Israeli hostages, including six women aged between 21 and 41, were released by Hamas on Thursday, according to accounts given by their relatives to French news agency AFP, information from the Israeli press and the Hostage Families Forum.

The truce agreement between Israel and Hamas stipulates that a minimum of 10 Israeli hostages should be released alive each day.

The release of two Russian-Israeli women in addition to 10 others a day earlier made up for the fact that only eight Israelis were released Thursday, a source close to Hamas said.

