French international forward Baltimore linked with Chelsea move

French international forward Sandy Baltimore is being linked with a move to Barclays Women’s Super League champions Chelsea.

The 24-year-old currently plays her football in the French Première Ligue with Paris Saint-Germain. Baltimore has spent the last eight years in the club’s senior team after making the breakthrough from youth level.

Baltimore has more than 150 appearances under her belt for Paris Saint-Germain. She has won the Première Ligue title with the club, as well as three Coupe de Frances. She was also a UEFA Women’s Champions League runner-up with Paris Saint-Germain in 2016/2017 and was named as the Première Ligue’s Young Player of the Year just three seasons’ ago.

According to reports by well-established French media outlet Le Parisien, Baltimore’s lenghty stay at Paris Saint-Germain may now be set to end. Talks over a contract extension are believed to have stalled and the player is being linked with a move to Chelsea this summer. New Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor knows Baltimore exceptionally well from her time coaching back home in France and she could make the player one of her first additions in South West London.

Given the array of attacking talent that is already on Chelsea’s books, there are questions around where Baltimore would fit in the side. Nevertheless, if she does move to Chelsea this summer, The Blues will have another top class player on their hands.