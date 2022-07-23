'It's just not good enough': Mercedes chief Wolff fumes after Leclerc claims pole at scorching French GP
Charles Leclerc beats Max Verstappen to pole by three tenths
Leclerc heads into Sunday's race 38 points behind Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton will start his 300th F1 race from fourth on grid
Charles Leclerc has kept the Ferrari revival, and his championship comeback, on track by taking pole position at the French Grand Prix.
The Monegasque driver beat title rival Max Verstappen to top spot by three tenths of a second on a scorching day at the Circuit Paul Ricard. The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez was third, 0.463sec off the pace.
Lewis Hamilton finished a creditable fourth for Mercedes, though was nearly nine-tenths of a second behind Leclerc. Mercedes team-mate George Russell struggled to sixth, three tenths behind Hamilton. McLaren’s Lando Norris split the Mercedes cars with an excellent lap to finish fifth.
Leclerc still trails defending champion Verstappen by 38 points after the Austrian Grand Prix, though the Ferrari driver has been steadily eating into that lead in recent rounds.
There are still some unknowns regarding the top two teams’ pace for the race on Sunday, especially how their cars will perform in the 30-degree heat over a 53-lap race. Still, Leclerc could have done no more on Saturday after taking his seventh pole position of the season and his first since Azerbaijan in May.
With Carlos Sainz due to start from the back of the grid after a power-unit related grid penalty, Ferrari wisely used team tactics to give Leclerc the best chance of pole. After Sainz had made it into Q3, the Spaniard went out ahead of his team-mate on track on both runs in the final part of qualifying. This crucially gave Leclerc the advantage of a slipstream on the long back straight. Leclerc believed that this gave him a “significant” extra two-tenths of a second on his final lap and praised Sainz - who did not set a lap time in final qualifying - for his team-work.
“I was very happy. All of the weekend has been quite difficult for me, I struggled to find the right balance with the car,” he said.
“It’s all in the trust,” he added, about the tow he received. “Carlos judged it perfectly and got out of the way at the right moment. It’s quite tricky to get it exactly right.
“The first lap maybe we were a bit close in [turns] eight and nine and maybe I lost a bit there. In the second lap I adapted that. We did a good job communication-wise and Carlos helping me was amazing.”
When Verstappen was asked whether Red Bull considered using Perez - who looked unlikely to finish lower than third - to help him in the same way, he said no. “We were both trying to get the best qualifying result. It was a smart thing [for Ferrari] to do. Probably if one of us had to start at the back, we could do something similar.”
Verstappen, who had earlier finished fastest in final practice by 0.354seconds, said that he was happy with his front-row start but that he struggled with the balance of his car. “I think overall with the conditions out there it's difficult to know what's going to happen. The tyres; to get them in the right window is really tough.
“Maybe it's just related to the track layout with the heat, maybe it just doesn't suit the car or my driving style. To be second it's still pretty good.”
It was another difficult day for Mercedes at a track where there were high hopes of improvement. After encouraging races at Silverstone and, partly, in Austria, the smooth circuit layout at Paul Ricard should have suited their car. But despite a few updates to the W13, the team’s deficit to the leaders was comparable to where it has been most of the season, with Hamilton nearly a nine tenths off the pace and George Russell more than 1.3 seconds away. That is not much better than the season opener in Bahrain.
Hamilton said he was pleased with his lap but that the gap to the leaders was confusing. “I finished it and thought that was an awesome lap but I was still nine tenths off the guys ahead,” he said. “I am not sure why that gap has got bigger over these two races. They are in their own league in that respect performance wise.
“I came here thinking last race we were three or four tenths off and I thought maybe this weekend we would maybe be two or three tenths off and we have been a second [off] all weekend.
“To get to [within] nine tenths I was happy with my lap and with my performance but they [Red Bull and Ferrari] are in their own place.”
Team principal Toto Wolff criticised the team’s qualifying performance whilst praising Hamilton’s lap. “I think we knew that once we got the new tyres on and we are driving the car in anger that we would be there in third and fourth, like we have been all season. But it’s just not good enough,” he told Sky Sports.
“In the end the overall package is just not quick enough and we can see that.”
Wolff also described the seven-time champion’s performance - who had missed first practice on Friday as Nyck de Vries stepped in - as “immense” on Saturday, saying that he extracted “more than the car has at the moment” with his best lap in Q3.
Pierre Gasly, who had been running well all weekend, failed to make it to second qualifying in front of his home crowd. The other Frenchman on the grid, Esteban Ocon, could only manage 12th but his team-mate Fernando Alonso at least put a French car in the top 10 with a creditable seventh, only four-tenths off the second Mercedes of Russell.
Final positions after qualifying
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 30.872secs
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:31.176
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:31.335
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:31.765
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:32.032
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:32.131
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:32.552
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:32.780
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:31.081
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:32.649
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:32.922
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:33.048
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.052
Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:33.276
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:33.307
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:33.439
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:33.439
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.674
Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:33.701
Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:33.794
French Grand Prix qualifying: as it happened
04:11 PM
Sergio Perez on a half-decent recovery to third
He had been struggling all weekend, not that Johnny Herbert noticed.
It's been a good recovery. I think it has been my worst weekend going up to qualifying, we managed to recover very well.
04:10 PM
Max Verstappen on a slightly disappointing second
Overall I think we were lacking a bit in qualifying, general grip. It was a bit more tricky than I would have hoped. Overall we have a decent race car. Hopefully tomorrow will come to our favour. We are quick on the straights. Clearly they [Ferrari] have been really quick again.
04:09 PM
Charles Leclerc reacts to a 16th career pole position
It's a great lap. I have struggled all weekend to put a lap together... I also had the help of Carlos and that was an amazing team work. Without Carlos it would have been much more close.
I hope he can join us in the fight for the win tomorrow. After Q1 I was very surprised by the pace we had. in Q2 we were very strong, somehow we managed to turn that around for qualifying.
It feels good. It's difficult to understand what the Red Bull guys have done yesterday, let's see how it goes tomorrow.
04:03 PM
Q3 - Top 10
LEC 1:30.872
VER +0.304
PER +0.463
HAM +0.893
NOR +1.160
RUS +1.259
ALO +1.680
TSU +1.908
SAI (no time)
MAG (no time)
No time from Sainz and Magnussen as they both take hefty grid penalties.
04:02 PM
CHARLES LECLERC TAKES POLE POSITION FOR THE 2022 FRENCH GRAND PRIX
The tow from Sainz was likely crucial... it's pretty much as we have been all season, then.
04:01 PM
Q3 - Verstappen can't do it!
He improves his time but it is not enough to beat Verstappen!
Perez third, Hamilton fourth and Norris fifth.
04:00 PM
Q3 - Leclerc nearly two tenths up after two sectors
Sainz letting his team-mate through does not appear to be all that smooth...
Can Leclerc improve his time? Yes, he can, by 0337s. That is a lot of work for Verstappen to do on a lap that does not look at that great...
03:59 PM
Q3 - Let's keep an eye on these sector times, then
Leclerc goes fastest in sector one with a 22.660...
Verstappen is 0.151s off him at the same point.
03:58 PM
Q3 - Order on the track
Perez, Tsunoda, Alonso, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Norris.
03:56 PM
Q3 - So, here's a thing
Sainz's slipstream for Leclerc was crucial in getting him provisional pole. Perez is third and is miles ahead of anyone else, so they may as well send him out to help Verstappen. Not that they will...
It doesn't look like they have, either.
03:54 PM
Q3 - Top 10 and gaps after first runs
LEC 1:31.209
VER +0.008
PER +0.431
RUS +1.207
HAM +1.231
NOR +1.460
ALO +2.238
TSU +2.430
SAI (no time)
MAG (no time)
03:53 PM
Q3 - Perez with a 1:31.640
Leclerc beats that by 0.431s... what does Verstappen do? It's going to be tight...
He's 0.008s away and in second!
Russell and Hamilton some 1.2s off the pace...
03:52 PM
Q3 - Here we go, first flying laps under way
Perez sets a 22.801 in sector one, Sainz is a second off that so isn't really going for pole here, it seems. Is he giving Leclerc a tow? It seems like it.
Leclerc the quickest man in sectors one and two... but Verstappen is a few tenths ahead of the Ferrari after two sectors...
03:48 PM
GREEN LIGHT: Q3 begins
Could be an interesting and (hopefully) close one. Sainz is the man who leads everyone else out.
12 minutes to go.
03:46 PM
No Frenchman in the top 10 here
Ocon in 12th and Gasly in 16th. At least there's an Alpine (Alonso) in the top 10.
03:43 PM
Q2 - Top 10
All of these drivers are through:
SAI 1:31.081
LEC +0.135
VER +0.909
PER +1.039
HAM +1.193
ALO +1.550
RUS +1.552
MAG +1.568
NOR +1.696
TSU +1.755
03:41 PM
Q2 - Sainz fastest
Here is who is knocked out:
11. RIC
12. OCO
13. BOT
14. VET
15. ALB
03:41 PM
Q2 - Can Mercedes get into Q3 here?
Russell crosses the line in sixth, so yes for him.
And Hamilton? Fifth. So yes for him too. That knocks Daniel Ricciardo out...
03:40 PM
Q2 - Ocon going well to get out here
I think the message was to let him know that there was no DRS on the second part of the back straight.
Ocon moves up to sixth! Mercedes in a spot of bother here... Both in the drop zone...
03:38 PM
Q2 - Two minutes remain
It is not at all looking rosy for Mercedes. Ocon has no DRS, it seems. That doesn't really give him much chance of getting through here.
03:37 PM
Q2 - Second runs under way
Not sure anyone will beat that time from Sainz. Apart from Sainz himself?
Vettel, Russell, Ocon, Albon and Tsunoda the men in the bottom five.
03:33 PM
Q2 - Sainz going well here
Very well indeed. He finishes it 0.909s up on Verstappen.
03:32 PM
Q2 - Top 10 and gaps
VER
PER +0.130
LEC +0.597
NOR +0.787
MAG +1.121
RIC +1.143
ALO +1.166
HAM +1.339
BOT +1.541
VET +1.578
DROP ZONE: RUS, OCO, ALB, TSU, SAI
Sainz yet to set a time. He will start from the back of the grid, though.
03:31 PM
Q2 - Verstappen beats Perez by 0.130s
Wouldn't be surprised if Perez was on fresh tyres and Verstappen not. Ricciardo four tenths off Norris.
03:30 PM
Q2 - Leclerc goes quickest
But then Perez smashes that time by four tenths... what can Verstappen do? I think some of those times were set on old tyres.
03:30 PM
Q2 - Hamilton posts a 1:33.329
Russell is three tenths behind that and Albon nearly seven tenths.
As mentioned, Norris completes a fine lap, a 1:32.777 which is half a second quicker than Hamilton.
03:29 PM
Q2 - Hamilton and Russell out early
They look to be slower than Lando Norris after two sectors, however.
03:27 PM
GREEN LIGHT: Q2 begins
15 minutes to go. 10 drivers to go through and five out. Good to see Albon in.
03:22 PM
Q1 - Top 10 and gaps
LEC 1:31.727
VER +0.164
SAI +0.570
PER +0.627
NOR +0.945
MAG +1.029
ALO +1.092
BOT +1.307
HAM +1.314
RUS +1.382
VET +1.558
OCO +1.619
TSU +1.667
RIC +1.677
ALB +1.696
03:21 PM
Q1 ends - Leclerc fastest
Here are the drivers who are out:
16. GAS
17. STR
18. ZHO
19. MSC
20. LAT
Schumacher having his lap deleted gets Albon through. Daniel Ricciardo did make it through but by less than a tenth.
03:20 PM
Q1 - Wonder if Daniel Ricciardo is at risk here
He's currently in 12th, but a couple of tenths safe. I think he will be okay.
Mick Schumacher gets out of the drop zone and into the top 15 but then has his lap time deleted! Vettel does get out of the drop zone with a good lap! But Stroll does not, again.
03:18 PM
Q1 - Final runs under way
ZHO, MSC, LAT, VET, MAG all in the drop zone. Leclerc has not gone out again. Nor has Sainz.
03:18 PM
Q1 - Alonso into sixth
Magnussen is about to complete his first timed lap of the day.
03:17 PM
Q1 - Zhou loses the rear end and catches it again
He will have lost a tenth or two at least with it though.
Albon has spun somewhere, but gets it going again.
03:14 PM
Q1 - Most of the drivers come out at the same time for their second runs
Three minutes and forty seconds left on the clock.
03:13 PM
Q1 - Sainz only third
0.570s off Leclerc, so a way off the top two.
Drivers in the drop zone: STR, ZHO, MSC, LAT, VET, MAG
Magnussen has yet to set a time but he's out there.
03:11 PM
Q1 - Hamilton not happy with drivers in the way in the final sector
Sainz is just starting his first hot lap and is 0.103s off Leclerc in the first sector.
03:10 PM
Q1 - Top 10 and gaps
LEC 1:31.727
VER +0.164
PER +0.627
NOR +0.945
ALO +1.092
BOT +1.307
HAM +1.314
RUS +1.451
OCO +1.619
TSU +1.667
03:08 PM
Q1 - Hamilton in sixth
But a long, long way off Leclerc. 1.314s in fact. Russell in seventh a further tenth behind. Bottas is ahead of them both and in fifth.
03:08 PM
Q1 - Verstappen there or thereabouts after one sector
And his 0.062s after two sectors. Can he get his tyres to hang on in the middle sector? He negotiates an Alpine as he starts it. Crosses the line 0.164s down but in second.
03:06 PM
Q1 - Perez a big six-tenths off Leclerc after his first hot lap
He has struggled for raw pace all weekend. Verstappen has just begun his first hot lap.
03:05 PM
Q1 - Leclerc on a good lap here
Gasly has just gone to the top with a 1:33.696 but Leclerc beats that by nearly two seconds... what can Perez do?
03:04 PM
Q1 - Leclerc with the fastest first sector so far
Gasly with the fastest second sector, though that is then beaten by half a second by Leclerc...
03:02 PM
Q1 - A few of the big hitters out there early
Leclerc, Perez both present on track.
Track temperature is hot: 55.9c. Air temperature 30.7c. Not quite as hot as it has been. The sun is pretty strong.
03:00 PM
GREEN LIGHT: Q1 begins
You know how it goes. 18 minutes, 20 drivers, 15 through and five out.
02:56 PM
Five minutes to go until qualifying begins
Predictions? Hmmm. Verstappen, probably. Albon has gone pretty well so far today. Would be good to see him somewhere in the top 12.
02:37 PM
Constructor standings
02:32 PM
Current driver standings: Top 10
02:18 PM
Times from third practice
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:32.272
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:32.626,
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:32.909
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:33.255
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:33.293
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:33.376
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:33.505
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:33.558
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:33.669
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:33.751
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:33.788,
Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:33.841
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:33.869
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.872
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.911
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:34.031
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:34.122
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:34.177,
Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:34.222
Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:34.536
02:10 PM
Good afternoon
Welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2022 French Grand Prix from the Circuit Paul Ricard. As has been written about many, many times, this is not the greatest circuit and it generally does not produce the best racing. So, with low expectations, we can only be pleasantly surprised by whatever happens today and tomorrow, right?
In fairness, qualifying in F1 has been excellent for quite some time now and there is no reason to think that this circuit will produce anything all that different. It's the racing on the Sunday that tends to be the problem.
What chance, then, do we have of a close qualifying session today? Well, in final practice championship leader Max Verstappen was 0.354s ahead of second-placed man Carlos Sainz, with the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc more than six-tenths behind.
Ferrari had shown an uptick in form in Silverstone and Austria and, realistically, they (specifically Charles Leclerc) need to at least beat Verstappen if not win outright to reduce the Dutchman's championship lead from the 38 points it currently sits at.
What about Mercedes, who had high hopes for this weekend at a circuit that was supposed to suit their car. Well, the good news is that Lewis Hamilton was fourth and ahead of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, but the bad news is that he was nearly a second off Verstappen's pace.
Russell, was a tenth or so behind Hamilton, as has been the case for much of the last few races. It looks an uphill challenge for them to contend for the front row, but you never know.
Another stand-out performer in FP3 was Williams' Alexander Albon in eighth place, 1.286s off Verstappen's pace. Qualifying begins at 3pm BST and I will be here, at Paul Ricard, for all of the build-up, latest updates and lap times as well as the reaction.