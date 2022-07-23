'It's just not good enough': Mercedes chief Wolff fumes after Leclerc claims pole at scorching French GP

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes - GETTY IMAGES

Charles Leclerc beats Max Verstappen to pole by three tenths

Leclerc heads into Sunday's race 38 points behind Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton will start his 300th F1 race from fourth on grid

Charles Leclerc has kept the Ferrari revival, and his championship comeback, on track by taking pole position at the French Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver beat title rival Max Verstappen to top spot by three tenths of a second on a scorching day at the Circuit Paul Ricard. The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez was third, 0.463sec off the pace.

Lewis Hamilton finished a creditable fourth for Mercedes, though was nearly nine-tenths of a second behind Leclerc. Mercedes team-mate George Russell struggled to sixth, three tenths behind Hamilton. McLaren’s Lando Norris split the Mercedes cars with an excellent lap to finish fifth.

Leclerc still trails defending champion Verstappen by 38 points after the Austrian Grand Prix, though the Ferrari driver has been steadily eating into that lead in recent rounds.

There are still some unknowns regarding the top two teams’ pace for the race on Sunday, especially how their cars will perform in the 30-degree heat over a 53-lap race. Still, Leclerc could have done no more on Saturday after taking his seventh pole position of the season and his first since Azerbaijan in May.

With Carlos Sainz due to start from the back of the grid after a power-unit related grid penalty, Ferrari wisely used team tactics to give Leclerc the best chance of pole. After Sainz had made it into Q3, the Spaniard went out ahead of his team-mate on track on both runs in the final part of qualifying. This crucially gave Leclerc the advantage of a slipstream on the long back straight. Leclerc believed that this gave him a “significant” extra two-tenths of a second on his final lap and praised Sainz - who did not set a lap time in final qualifying - for his team-work.

“I was very happy. All of the weekend has been quite difficult for me, I struggled to find the right balance with the car,” he said.

“It’s all in the trust,” he added, about the tow he received. “Carlos judged it perfectly and got out of the way at the right moment. It’s quite tricky to get it exactly right.

“The first lap maybe we were a bit close in [turns] eight and nine and maybe I lost a bit there. In the second lap I adapted that. We did a good job communication-wise and Carlos helping me was amazing.”

When Verstappen was asked whether Red Bull considered using Perez - who looked unlikely to finish lower than third - to help him in the same way, he said no. “We were both trying to get the best qualifying result. It was a smart thing [for Ferrari] to do. Probably if one of us had to start at the back, we could do something similar.”

Verstappen, who had earlier finished fastest in final practice by 0.354seconds, said that he was happy with his front-row start but that he struggled with the balance of his car. “I think overall with the conditions out there it's difficult to know what's going to happen. The tyres; to get them in the right window is really tough.

“Maybe it's just related to the track layout with the heat, maybe it just doesn't suit the car or my driving style. To be second it's still pretty good.”

It was another difficult day for Mercedes at a track where there were high hopes of improvement. After encouraging races at Silverstone and, partly, in Austria, the smooth circuit layout at Paul Ricard should have suited their car. But despite a few updates to the W13, the team’s deficit to the leaders was comparable to where it has been most of the season, with Hamilton nearly a nine tenths off the pace and George Russell more than 1.3 seconds away. That is not much better than the season opener in Bahrain.

Hamilton said he was pleased with his lap but that the gap to the leaders was confusing. “I finished it and thought that was an awesome lap but I was still nine tenths off the guys ahead,” he said. “I am not sure why that gap has got bigger over these two races. They are in their own league in that respect performance wise.

“I came here thinking last race we were three or four tenths off and I thought maybe this weekend we would maybe be two or three tenths off and we have been a second [off] all weekend.

“To get to [within] nine tenths I was happy with my lap and with my performance but they [Red Bull and Ferrari] are in their own place.”

Team principal Toto Wolff criticised the team’s qualifying performance whilst praising Hamilton’s lap. “I think we knew that once we got the new tyres on and we are driving the car in anger that we would be there in third and fourth, like we have been all season. But it’s just not good enough,” he told Sky Sports.

“In the end the overall package is just not quick enough and we can see that.”

Wolff also described the seven-time champion’s performance - who had missed first practice on Friday as Nyck de Vries stepped in - as “immense” on Saturday, saying that he extracted “more than the car has at the moment” with his best lap in Q3.

Pierre Gasly, who had been running well all weekend, failed to make it to second qualifying in front of his home crowd. The other Frenchman on the grid, Esteban Ocon, could only manage 12th but his team-mate Fernando Alonso at least put a French car in the top 10 with a creditable seventh, only four-tenths off the second Mercedes of Russell.

Final positions after qualifying

Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 30.872secs Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:31.176 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:31.335 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:31.765 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:32.032 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:32.131 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:32.552 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:32.780 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:31.081 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:32.649 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:32.922 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:33.048 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.052 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:33.276 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:33.307 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:33.439 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:33.439 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.674 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:33.701 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:33.794

French Grand Prix qualifying: as it happened

04:11 PM

Sergio Perez on a half-decent recovery to third

He had been struggling all weekend, not that Johnny Herbert noticed.

It's been a good recovery. I think it has been my worst weekend going up to qualifying, we managed to recover very well.

04:10 PM

Max Verstappen on a slightly disappointing second

Overall I think we were lacking a bit in qualifying, general grip. It was a bit more tricky than I would have hoped. Overall we have a decent race car. Hopefully tomorrow will come to our favour. We are quick on the straights. Clearly they [Ferrari] have been really quick again.

04:09 PM

Charles Leclerc reacts to a 16th career pole position

It's a great lap. I have struggled all weekend to put a lap together... I also had the help of Carlos and that was an amazing team work. Without Carlos it would have been much more close. I hope he can join us in the fight for the win tomorrow. After Q1 I was very surprised by the pace we had. in Q2 we were very strong, somehow we managed to turn that around for qualifying. It feels good. It's difficult to understand what the Red Bull guys have done yesterday, let's see how it goes tomorrow.

04:03 PM

Q3 - Top 10

LEC 1:30.872 VER +0.304 PER +0.463 HAM +0.893 NOR +1.160 RUS +1.259 ALO +1.680 TSU +1.908 SAI (no time) MAG (no time)

No time from Sainz and Magnussen as they both take hefty grid penalties.

04:02 PM

CHARLES LECLERC TAKES POLE POSITION FOR THE 2022 FRENCH GRAND PRIX

The tow from Sainz was likely crucial... it's pretty much as we have been all season, then.

04:01 PM

Q3 - Verstappen can't do it!

He improves his time but it is not enough to beat Verstappen!

Perez third, Hamilton fourth and Norris fifth.

04:00 PM

Q3 - Leclerc nearly two tenths up after two sectors

Sainz letting his team-mate through does not appear to be all that smooth...

Can Leclerc improve his time? Yes, he can, by 0337s. That is a lot of work for Verstappen to do on a lap that does not look at that great...

03:59 PM

Q3 - Let's keep an eye on these sector times, then

Leclerc goes fastest in sector one with a 22.660...

Verstappen is 0.151s off him at the same point.

03:58 PM

Q3 - Order on the track

Perez, Tsunoda, Alonso, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Norris.

03:56 PM

Q3 - So, here's a thing

Sainz's slipstream for Leclerc was crucial in getting him provisional pole. Perez is third and is miles ahead of anyone else, so they may as well send him out to help Verstappen. Not that they will...

It doesn't look like they have, either.

03:54 PM

Q3 - Top 10 and gaps after first runs

LEC 1:31.209 VER +0.008 PER +0.431 RUS +1.207 HAM +1.231 NOR +1.460 ALO +2.238 TSU +2.430 SAI (no time) MAG (no time)

03:53 PM

Q3 - Perez with a 1:31.640

Leclerc beats that by 0.431s... what does Verstappen do? It's going to be tight...

He's 0.008s away and in second!

Russell and Hamilton some 1.2s off the pace...

03:52 PM

Q3 - Here we go, first flying laps under way

Perez sets a 22.801 in sector one, Sainz is a second off that so isn't really going for pole here, it seems. Is he giving Leclerc a tow? It seems like it.

Leclerc the quickest man in sectors one and two... but Verstappen is a few tenths ahead of the Ferrari after two sectors...

03:48 PM

GREEN LIGHT: Q3 begins

Could be an interesting and (hopefully) close one. Sainz is the man who leads everyone else out.

12 minutes to go.

03:46 PM

No Frenchman in the top 10 here

Ocon in 12th and Gasly in 16th. At least there's an Alpine (Alonso) in the top 10.

03:43 PM

Q2 - Top 10

All of these drivers are through:

SAI 1:31.081 LEC +0.135 VER +0.909 PER +1.039 HAM +1.193 ALO +1.550 RUS +1.552 MAG +1.568 NOR +1.696 TSU +1.755

03:41 PM

Q2 - Sainz fastest

Here is who is knocked out:

11. RIC

12. OCO

13. BOT

14. VET

15. ALB

03:41 PM

Q2 - Can Mercedes get into Q3 here?

Russell crosses the line in sixth, so yes for him.

And Hamilton? Fifth. So yes for him too. That knocks Daniel Ricciardo out...

03:40 PM

Q2 - Ocon going well to get out here

I think the message was to let him know that there was no DRS on the second part of the back straight.

Ocon moves up to sixth! Mercedes in a spot of bother here... Both in the drop zone...

03:38 PM

Q2 - Two minutes remain

It is not at all looking rosy for Mercedes. Ocon has no DRS, it seems. That doesn't really give him much chance of getting through here.

03:37 PM

Q2 - Second runs under way

Not sure anyone will beat that time from Sainz. Apart from Sainz himself?

Vettel, Russell, Ocon, Albon and Tsunoda the men in the bottom five.

03:33 PM

Q2 - Sainz going well here

Very well indeed. He finishes it 0.909s up on Verstappen.

03:32 PM

Q2 - Top 10 and gaps

VER PER +0.130 LEC +0.597 NOR +0.787 MAG +1.121 RIC +1.143 ALO +1.166 HAM +1.339 BOT +1.541 VET +1.578

DROP ZONE: RUS, OCO, ALB, TSU, SAI

Sainz yet to set a time. He will start from the back of the grid, though.

03:31 PM

Q2 - Verstappen beats Perez by 0.130s

Wouldn't be surprised if Perez was on fresh tyres and Verstappen not. Ricciardo four tenths off Norris.

03:30 PM

Q2 - Leclerc goes quickest

But then Perez smashes that time by four tenths... what can Verstappen do? I think some of those times were set on old tyres.

03:30 PM

Q2 - Hamilton posts a 1:33.329

Russell is three tenths behind that and Albon nearly seven tenths.

As mentioned, Norris completes a fine lap, a 1:32.777 which is half a second quicker than Hamilton.

03:29 PM

Q2 - Hamilton and Russell out early

They look to be slower than Lando Norris after two sectors, however.

03:27 PM

GREEN LIGHT: Q2 begins

15 minutes to go. 10 drivers to go through and five out. Good to see Albon in.

03:22 PM

Q1 - Top 10 and gaps

LEC 1:31.727 VER +0.164 SAI +0.570 PER +0.627 NOR +0.945 MAG +1.029 ALO +1.092 BOT +1.307 HAM +1.314 RUS +1.382 VET +1.558 OCO +1.619 TSU +1.667 RIC +1.677 ALB +1.696

03:21 PM

Q1 ends - Leclerc fastest

Here are the drivers who are out:

16. GAS

17. STR

18. ZHO

19. MSC

20. LAT

Schumacher having his lap deleted gets Albon through. Daniel Ricciardo did make it through but by less than a tenth.

03:20 PM

Q1 - Wonder if Daniel Ricciardo is at risk here

He's currently in 12th, but a couple of tenths safe. I think he will be okay.

Mick Schumacher gets out of the drop zone and into the top 15 but then has his lap time deleted! Vettel does get out of the drop zone with a good lap! But Stroll does not, again.

03:18 PM

Q1 - Final runs under way

ZHO, MSC, LAT, VET, MAG all in the drop zone. Leclerc has not gone out again. Nor has Sainz.

03:18 PM

Q1 - Alonso into sixth

Magnussen is about to complete his first timed lap of the day.

03:17 PM

Q1 - Zhou loses the rear end and catches it again

He will have lost a tenth or two at least with it though.

Albon has spun somewhere, but gets it going again.

03:14 PM

Q1 - Most of the drivers come out at the same time for their second runs

Three minutes and forty seconds left on the clock.

03:13 PM

Q1 - Sainz only third

0.570s off Leclerc, so a way off the top two.

Drivers in the drop zone: STR, ZHO, MSC, LAT, VET, MAG

Magnussen has yet to set a time but he's out there.

03:11 PM

Q1 - Hamilton not happy with drivers in the way in the final sector

Sainz is just starting his first hot lap and is 0.103s off Leclerc in the first sector.

03:10 PM

Q1 - Top 10 and gaps

LEC 1:31.727 VER +0.164 PER +0.627 NOR +0.945 ALO +1.092 BOT +1.307 HAM +1.314 RUS +1.451 OCO +1.619 TSU +1.667

03:08 PM

Q1 - Hamilton in sixth

But a long, long way off Leclerc. 1.314s in fact. Russell in seventh a further tenth behind. Bottas is ahead of them both and in fifth.

03:08 PM

Q1 - Verstappen there or thereabouts after one sector

And his 0.062s after two sectors. Can he get his tyres to hang on in the middle sector? He negotiates an Alpine as he starts it. Crosses the line 0.164s down but in second.

03:06 PM

Q1 - Perez a big six-tenths off Leclerc after his first hot lap

He has struggled for raw pace all weekend. Verstappen has just begun his first hot lap.

03:05 PM

Q1 - Leclerc on a good lap here

Gasly has just gone to the top with a 1:33.696 but Leclerc beats that by nearly two seconds... what can Perez do?

03:04 PM

Q1 - Leclerc with the fastest first sector so far

Gasly with the fastest second sector, though that is then beaten by half a second by Leclerc...

03:02 PM

Q1 - A few of the big hitters out there early

Leclerc, Perez both present on track.

Track temperature is hot: 55.9c. Air temperature 30.7c. Not quite as hot as it has been. The sun is pretty strong.

03:00 PM

GREEN LIGHT: Q1 begins

You know how it goes. 18 minutes, 20 drivers, 15 through and five out.

02:56 PM

Five minutes to go until qualifying begins

Predictions? Hmmm. Verstappen, probably. Albon has gone pretty well so far today. Would be good to see him somewhere in the top 12.

02:37 PM

Constructor standings

02:32 PM

Current driver standings: Top 10

02:18 PM

Times from third practice

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:32.272 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:32.626, Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:32.909 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:33.255 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:33.293 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:33.376 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:33.505 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:33.558 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:33.669 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:33.751 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:33.788, Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:33.841 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:33.869 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.872 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.911 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:34.031 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:34.122 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:34.177, Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:34.222 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:34.536

02:10 PM

Good afternoon

Welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2022 French Grand Prix from the Circuit Paul Ricard. As has been written about many, many times, this is not the greatest circuit and it generally does not produce the best racing. So, with low expectations, we can only be pleasantly surprised by whatever happens today and tomorrow, right?

In fairness, qualifying in F1 has been excellent for quite some time now and there is no reason to think that this circuit will produce anything all that different. It's the racing on the Sunday that tends to be the problem.

What chance, then, do we have of a close qualifying session today? Well, in final practice championship leader Max Verstappen was 0.354s ahead of second-placed man Carlos Sainz, with the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc more than six-tenths behind.

Ferrari had shown an uptick in form in Silverstone and Austria and, realistically, they (specifically Charles Leclerc) need to at least beat Verstappen if not win outright to reduce the Dutchman's championship lead from the 38 points it currently sits at.

What about Mercedes, who had high hopes for this weekend at a circuit that was supposed to suit their car. Well, the good news is that Lewis Hamilton was fourth and ahead of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, but the bad news is that he was nearly a second off Verstappen's pace.

Russell, was a tenth or so behind Hamilton, as has been the case for much of the last few races. It looks an uphill challenge for them to contend for the front row, but you never know.

Another stand-out performer in FP3 was Williams' Alexander Albon in eighth place, 1.286s off Verstappen's pace. Qualifying begins at 3pm BST and I will be here, at Paul Ricard, for all of the build-up, latest updates and lap times as well as the reaction.