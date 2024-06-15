French footballers, shocked at EU vote, stress importance of voting

France players take part in a training session for the team, as part of their preparations for the UEFA EURO 2024. Friso Gentsch/dpa

France's national team players and staff, who are likely to still be in Germany for Euro 2024 when their country goes to the polls later this month, have made arrangements to vote, with some expressing concern about the country's turn to the right.

President Emmanuel Macron called for early elections following his party's losses in the European Parliament elections last Sunday. From June 30 until July 7, French voters will go to the polls to elect a new parliament.

France's group stage, with matches against Austria, the Netherlands and Poland, will be over by June 30. But Les Bleus are seen as favourites to reach the knock-out stages, with many predicting the team to win Euro 2024, with the Berlin final set for July 14.

Le Parisien daily has reported that almost 40 members from the French team and support staff want to exercise their right to appoint a proxy - such as a family member - to vote for them at the polling station.

Worries about France's move to the right

Some, including Marcus Thuram from Serie A champions Inter Milan, have expressed concern about France's current political climate.

Macron's party received just under 15%, compared to more than 31% for the right-wing National Rally party.

Thuram found out about the result of the European elections after France's friendly match against Canada, he said during a press conference in Paderborn on Saturday.

"We were all a bit shocked in the dressing room," he said. "The situation in France is sad, it's serious."