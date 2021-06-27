French authorities investigate pile up crash at the Tour de France

Reuters

French cycling great Raymond Poulidor used to call his grandson Mathieu van der Poel his "little phenomenon" - and the young Dutchman lived up to that label on Sunday when he achieved his Tour de France dream by claiming the yellow jersey. At 26, Van der Poel is already a four-time cyclocross world champion and has won one of the five "Monument" road-racing classics at the Tour of Flanders. But wearing the Tour's yellow jersey on his race debut will certainly be the sweetest of all his achievements as Poulidor, often seen as France's most popular cyclist, never managed to wear the coveted shirt despite coming close several times in 14 appearances in the race.