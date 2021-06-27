French authorities investigate pile up crash at the Tour de France
Video shows a fan with a sign stepping in front of a cyclist, sparking a massive chain-reaction crash.
French cycling great Raymond Poulidor used to call his grandson Mathieu van der Poel his "little phenomenon" - and the young Dutchman lived up to that label on Sunday when he achieved his Tour de France dream by claiming the yellow jersey. At 26, Van der Poel is already a four-time cyclocross world champion and has won one of the five "Monument" road-racing classics at the Tour of Flanders. But wearing the Tour's yellow jersey on his race debut will certainly be the sweetest of all his achievements as Poulidor, often seen as France's most popular cyclist, never managed to wear the coveted shirt despite coming close several times in 14 appearances in the race.
Mathieu van der Poel fulfilled his late grandfather Raymond Poulidor's lifetime dream when he claimed the Tour de France yellow jersey with a stunning, emotional win in the second stage on Sunday. The Dutchman produced a brutal acceleration with 700 metres left in the final ascent to Mur de Bretagne to beat defending champion Tadej Pogacar and his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who were second and third respectively, six seconds behind. "It's too bad that he (Poulidor) cannot be here but there's nothing I can do about it," said Van der Poel of his grandfather, France's most popular cyclist, who died in November 2019 aged 83.
PERROS-GUIREC, France (Reuters) - French police on Sunday were still looking for the spectator who sent Tony Martin and, consequently, a large part of the Tour de France peloton, crashing in the opening stage amid calls for fans to behave on the side of the road. On Saturday, Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, creating chaos with 47 kilometres left of the stage. "The Landerneau police are investigating and we haven't heard back from them yet," Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told Reuters after organisers ASO filed a lawsuit against the unidentified spectator.
French police say they are searching for the female spectator who triggered one of the worst multi-rider crashes in recent cycling history on the opening stage of the 108th Tour de France on Saturday. The unnamed fan faces possible legal action with French prosecutors confirming they have opened a criminal enquiry for "deliberately violating safety regulations and so causing injuries that might prevent someone working for up to three months".
The mass return of Tour de France fans coincided with chaos and crashes while world champion Julian Alaphilippe avoided most of the carnage to win Stage 1.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won Stage 2 atop the Mûr de Bretagne and in doing so, took the yellow jersey as the overall leader of the 2021 Tour de France. Slovenians Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished the day second and third, six seconds behind the Dutchman. It was clear that van der Poel was targeting the stage and the yellow jersey.
Geraint Thomas was happy just to survive a brutal opening day on the Tour de France after the first stage was marred by two huge crashes that saw two of his fellow Ineos-Grenadiers overall contenders losing time on Saturday. He crossed the line in 10th place - eight seconds behind stage winner Julian Alaphilippe of France after the 197.8-km ride from Brest that ended with a short, steep climb up to the Cote de la Fosse aux Loups. Team mates Porte and Tao Geoghegan Hart were involved in separate crashes and ended up 2:16 and 5:33 off the pace respectively in a massive blow to their overall chances.
Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe recovered from a crash to win the first stage of the Tour de France, an incident-strewn 197.8-km ride from Brest, to take the inaugural leader's yellow jersey on Saturday. The world champion burst away from the main pack with 2.3-km left of a brutal climb up to the Cote de la Fosse aux Loups, and none of his rivals could match his power. Australian Michael Matthews took second place, with Slovenian Primoz Roglic coming home third, eight seconds behind, with most of the top favourites including defending champion Tadej Pogacar and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas on their wheels.
