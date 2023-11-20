French artists and icons lead silent march in Paris for peace

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Paris on Sunday to participate in march of silence, led by artists and street performers, calling for peace in the Middle East between Israelis and Palestinians.

Holding olive branches and white banners, French performers from different religious and ethnic backgrounds led thousands of people on a silent march through central Paris on Sunday to call for peace between Israelis and Palestinians and unity in France.

The crowd, which included actors Isabelle Adjani and Emmanuelle Beart as well as singers and other cultural figures, marched from the Arab World Institute toward the Museum of Art and History of Judaism, located across the Seine River.

“We have a blue sky on top of our head today and in Israel, in Palestine, they’re having bombs, they’re having war. We’re not helping the situation by choosing sides or throwing hate on one side or another,’’ actress Nadia Fares said.

The silence at Sunday’s march ‘’will balance, hopefully, the cacophony we have all over the world," she added.

Weeks of tension in France

France, home to significant Jewish and Muslim populations, has seen weeks of protests and tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

The French government is pushing for a truce to get humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza and also trying to negotiate the release of eight French hostages held by Hamas.

Macron reiterated his support for Israel's right to defend itself but denounced ‘’too numerous civilian losses'' in Gaza, according to a French presidential statement.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

UN Security Council calls for 'humanitarian pauses' to allow aid into Gaza

France's far right tries to move away from past anti-Semitism

Thousands turn out in French cities to demand ceasefire in Gaza