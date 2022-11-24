Frelund's Week 12 Thanksgiving predictions for QB Josh Allen, RB Tony Pollard
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund's Week 12 Thanksgiving predictions for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, running back Tony Pollard.
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund's Week 12 Thanksgiving predictions for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, running back Tony Pollard.
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White has reason to be thankful on Thursday. White is active for the first time since tearing his ACL almost one year ago. White was injured in a November 25 game against the Saints last year and has been working his way back all season. The Bills will not have center Mitch [more]
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back victory. ''That sticks with me to this very day, just as an example of what it's like to coach in those moments where adversity hits and how you need to be at your best for your team,'' O'Connell said.
The NFL is remembering the late John Madden, who called 20 Thanksgiving Day games, by launching the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.”
The Vikings have been traditionally great on Thanksgiving
Last-minute thoughts and prediction for the Lions vs. Bills
Tre White is active and back for the #Bills:
The Bills beat Cleveland in Detroit on Sunday after the game was moved due to a snowstorm. Follow all the action right here as they try to make it two wins in five days at Ford Field.
Early morning workouts. Trips to Compton. Learning three languages. That's how a former Mr. Universe and his wife pushed two of their sons to the NFL.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 12 matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
ESPN insiders Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg say that only two candidates remain serious contenders to become the next head coach at Auburn.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
Brandon Aiyuk gifted a 49ers cameraman a ball after his touchdown celebration went terribly wrong.
Check out the latest two-round projection for the 2023 NFL draft from Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 12. The Eagles will win while the Cowboys will take down rival Giants.
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.