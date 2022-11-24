Frelund's Week 12 Thanksgiving predictions for QB Josh Allen, RB Tony Pollard

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back victory. ''That sticks with me to this very day, just as an example of what it's like to coach in those moments where adversity hits and how you need to be at your best for your team,'' O'Connell said.