Frelund's top boom-or-bust candidates in '21 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund's top boom-or-bust candidates in '21.
Daniel Jones needs all his top guys to start the season, and they were all out for practice on Wednesday.
The Cowboys appear set on sticking with Cooper Rush as Dak Prescott's backup, but Dallas added Will Grier as another option at quarterback.
In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Yahoo Fantasy's Andy Behrens and NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund discuss the difficulty of selecting third in fantasy football drafts.
The New England Patriots reportedly added another quarterback to the mix Wednesday, signing ex-Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad
Yahoo Sports' Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports' Columnist Dan Wetzel discuss the Patriots naming rookie Mac Jones their starting quarterback and releasing former league MVP Cam Newton.
For hundreds of NFL players, Tuesday marks the end of the line as teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 ahead of the regular season.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared his take on rookie Mac Jones beating out Cam Newton for the starting quarterback job.
The #49ers saw three players they waived scooped up by other teams.
There were four quarterbacks on the Patriots' active roster yesterday. There is one after today.
Here's what Cam Newton had to say on his Instagram story after the Patriots released the veteran quarterback and named Mac Jones their starter.
There were a few surprises on the San Francisco 49ers' initial 53-man roster.
Say it ain't so as second Notre Dame Packer gets cut on Tuesday.
It won’t happen today. It may not happen at all. At some point between now and the first weekend of the regular season, it could happen. New England’s stunning decision to release 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton underscores the possibility that, potentially, San Francisco could release Jimmy Garoppolo. New England cut Cam because: (1) rookie [more]
There's always second guessing, and there will be again with the Cowboys' decision to let these two down roster players go to other orgs. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Jets have already made a pair of waiver wire pickups, including Quinnen Williams' brother. Keep track of Gang Green's claims here:
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is clearly displeased with the latest TikTok antics of his wide receiver.
The Patriots have a third quarterback: Garrett Gilbert.
Steelers sign three, put three on IR on Wednesday.
Mac Jones has impressed offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during camp.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.