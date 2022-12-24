Frelund's playoff predictions for NFC Wild Card teams
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund's playoff predictions for NFC Wild Card teams.
Bengals announce inactives for Week 16 vs. Patriots.
The Bears have released their inactives ahead of today's game against the Bills, where Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair are out.
The Browns have announced their six inactives today
Check out our Week 16 betting picks for the games left on the schedule.
Miami is getting most of the love on Christmas.
Yes, Virginia, Tyler Huntley is the fourth alternate AFC Pro Bowl quarterback. PFT has confirmed the accuracy of the report that Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley finished seventh among all AFC quarterbacks, making him the fourth alternate on the roster for a game that won’t actually be played. So how did it happen? We suggested that there [more]
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
There will be bad weather across the NFL this weekend.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
Franco Harris’ family has released a statement about the late football great’s death.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
The full list of inactives for Sunday's Week 16 game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings have been released.
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
Several observations from the Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys.
While speculation has centered around Arizona potentially firing Kliff Kingsbury, a report suggested another option for the NFL head coach.
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
Thursday night's loss to the Jaguars shows that the Jets have to figure out their quarterback situation because Zach Wilson is not the answer for this win-now team.
The season began with widespread rumors that a season of unfulfilled expectations would potentially result in the Cowboys firing coach Mike McCarthy and hiring Sean Payton. As the season pushes toward a conclusion, with the Cowboys looking sluggish in their last two outings, the rumors are making the rounds, again. Yes, the chatter is back. [more]
The Patriots were busy making roster moves Friday ahead of their pivotal Week 16 showdown against the Bengals on Saturday afternoon.