Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA — Rob Gronkowski may be known for his brawn, but he’s one of the brainiacs of the NFL. The Bucs’ 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end demonstrated his football intelligence during his first touchdown in Thursday’s 31-29, season-opening win over the Cowboys. During a play-action run fake, Gronkowski blocked down on Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham and spun open into the right flat. But seeing ...