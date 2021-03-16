Frelund: Why JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a 'great fit' for Giants

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund breaks down why free agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a good fit for the New York Giants. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Giants adding Devontae Booker gets ‘below average’ grade from PFF

    Pro Football Focus gives the New York Giants' addition of RB Devontae Booker a "below average" grade.

  • Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights

    UFC president Dana White on Monday announced that UFC 261 is headed to Jacksonville, Fla., with a full house of fans. The fight card will be topped with three title fights. VyStar Veteran's Memorial Arena will be open to a full house, according to White, featuring a blistering tripleheader of championship bouts. A rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal tops the UFC 261 bill in Florida. The two first fought at UFC 251 last year, when Masvidal stepped in on short notice, only to lose a unanimous decision to Usman The fight card also features UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili putting her belt on the line for the second time when she squares off with former champion Rose Namajunas. Zhang was part of the Fight of the Year in 2020, defeating another former champion in Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The UFC hopes she brings that same magic against Namajunas, another fan favorite. The third championship bout pits flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko against top contender Jessica Andrade. Other bouts expected to be featured at UFC 261 include The UFC 261 lineup includes: Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman, Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith, and several other bouts that should make this one of the most stacked cards in UFC history. Watch Francis Ngannou lay Alistair Overeem out cold Dana White announces UFC 261, the return to live audiences https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1371549418260860928 UFC 251 recap & highlights: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal first fight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Knicks star Julius Randle has to be held back by teammates after ref blows game-deciding call

    You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.

  • ATP's revised ranking system makes no sense: Zverev

    The ATP, which runs the men's tour, froze the rankings last year during the five-month shutdown of professional tournaments with countries imposing lockdown and sealing borders to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. When the tour restarted in August a revised system was put in place for calculating the rankings, which determine a players' ability to enter events and receive seedings. "The ranking doesn't really matter, especially with the system that we have now," Zverev, who is ranked seventh, told reporters ahead of this week's ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.

  • Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Washington Football Team on one-year, $10 million deal

    FitzMagic is headed to the nation's capital.

  • Tottenham's Erik Lamela unleashes Premier League goal of the season, then gets red-carded (video)

    If you don't know what a "rabona" is, watch this textbook definition from the North London derby.

  • NFL free agency has barely started, but Tom Brady and Buccaneers have already won it

    The Bucs look like the most stable NFC bet heading into 2021. Consider Tampa will have a more traditional offseason and that the goal was for the 2021 team to be the better of Brady’s two locked-in seasons with Bruce Arians.

  • How the Patriots' free-agency splashes could point to a dramatic draft move

    The Patriots made some big noise at the opening of free agency. But they could be saving their biggest thunder for the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Matthew Semelsberger takes out opponent with 1 punch for 7th-fastest KO in UFC history

    A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.

  • Stephen Curry is having an MVP-worthy campaign as the Warriors set up for Klay Thompson's return

    Four Quarters: Steph Curry's defense is keeping the Warriors afloat, plus trade targets, Jayson Tatum's progression and Hall of Fame locks.

  • Former Swiss soccer captain retrains as a watchmaker

    Switzerland's former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner may have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has now started a new venture - training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship lasting up to six months at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac. "I want to do something productive," the 37-year-old former Juventus, Lazio and Arsenal defender told Reuters on Friday.

  • Golf: Woodland tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Honda Classic

    World number 51 Woodland competed at last week's Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where he missed the cut after playing the opening two rounds at TPC Sawgrass with Billy Horschel and Ian Poulter. Championship where he played the final round with South Korea's Lee Kyoung-hoon.

  • Five reasons Lee Westwood can win the Masters and break his major duck

    Lee Westwood travelled straight from The Players Championship on Sunday night to Georgia to play a few rounds at Augusta with his son Sam. It is Westwood Jr’s first outing at the Masters venue and as his father says “he is understandably extremely excited”. The 21-year-old will also be extremely proud of his dad’s performance at The Players Championship on Sunday, where he finished second behind Justin Thomas. It was his second runner-up placing in as many Sundays, having pushed Bryson DeChambeau all the way at Bay Hill, and although there was disappointment by this latest close call, there is also so much positivity to take into the season’s first major, where at the age of 47 he will seek to finally land that big title that would look so appropriate on his creaking CV. “This will be a good Monday,” Westwood said with a smile as he left Sawgrass. And he knows, it could be an even better April. All the ingredients are there. Form Westwood is back in the world’s top 20 for the time in almost eight years. And this pair of close calls has not only brought rich consolation in the form of ranking points. The $1.635m (£1.17m) he collected in Sawgrass was actually the largest cheque he has ever picked up at a single tournament and together with the $1m-plus he picked up in Orlando took his earnings for the fortnight to an eye-watering $2.7m. However, what will really stand out to Westwood is the accumulation of Ryder Cup points. He has moved up to fourth on Europe’s “world” points list and is all but guaranteed a return to the arena which has defined his career perhaps more than any other. Having missed out for the first in 21 years in 2018, Westwood is set to equal Sir Nick Faldo’s blue-and-gold record of 11 appearances. In this form, Padraig Harrington would look to him to be his on-course leader at Whistling Straits. At 33-1, Westwood is considered by the bookmakers to be alongside Tyrrell Hatton as England’s best shout of a first green-jacket since Danny Willett in 2016. Those might be generous odds. Only six players have accumulated more world ranking points so far in 2021.

  • Boxing world mourns Marvelous Marvin Hagler after boxing legend's unexpected death

    A legend left the boxing world on Saturday.

  • Saints' next QB odds: Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson in mix?

    The identity of the New Orleans Saints' next quarterback is one of the biggest questions in the NFL following Drew Brees' retirement on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton said last month that he believes the Saints' next quarterback was "in the building." That would mean Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, who is a free agent after playing on a one-year, $1 million contract last season.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 25 overall players available, with signing updates

    Even with a smaller salary cap, the top free agents will get paid this week.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • Viktor Hovland's mom, watching from Norway, called him out for a penalty at The Players Championship

    Viktor Hovland was assessed a two-stroke penalty on Thursday after accidentally moving his ball mark to the wrong spot — something his mom noticed on TV.

  • The Patriots had to bring back Cam Newton, but he can't be Bill Belichick's only QB option in 2021

    Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo? Draft a QB in the first round? Regardless of what New England does to address its most important position, the first step was re-signing Cam Newton.

  • Stephen Thompson: I deserve UFC welterweight title shot more than Leon Edwards at this point

    Stephen Thompson thinks he should be above Leon Edwards in the UFC welterweight championship pecking order.