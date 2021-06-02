Frelund: Washington has 'really good formula for success' to win NFC East in '21

Reuters
Judy Murray spoke out in support of Naomi Osaka on Wednesday, saying tennis players faced extremely high demands from the media which could become an "underestimated source of stress". Murray, a coach and mother to three-times Grand Slam winner Andy and multiple doubles champion Jamie, said she hoped that Osaka, who pulled out of the French Open in a row over media duties, would find a way to be comfortable in the sport again. Four-times major winner Osaka stunned the tennis world on Monday when she withdrew from Roland Garros after being fined and threatened with expulsion for refusing to face the media, saying she needed to protect her mental well-being.